Dubai Opens Registration For World's First School Esports Championship In 2027

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai is set to become the global stage for school esports, with the city hosting the world's first international esports competitio open to students from all types of schools, including government-run, state-funded and private institutions.

Registration has opened for 'EGAMES DUBAI27', which will bring together students from different countries to compete in esports tournaments, represent their schools and nations, and vie for the title of EGAMES World Champion.

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The initiative has been co-created by Varkey Group and the British Esports Federation, with support from national esports federations and education institutions. Fourteen national esports federations have already committed to the competition, including the Emirates Esports Federation, with more expected to join in the coming months.

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The inaugural live finals will be held at GEMS School of Research & Innovation (SRI) in Dubai in April 2027, bringing an international school-level competition to the emirate as it continues to strengthen its position in the global gaming and esports industry.

For students, the competition is being positioned as more than an opportunity to showcase gaming skill. Organisers say it will help young people develop teamwork, communication, resilience and digital skills, while exposing them to career opportunities in gaming, technology and related industries.

Students studying during the 2026/27 academic year will be eligible to participate. Those hoping to reach the Dubai finals must first compete in national tournaments organised by their respective country's esports federation.

The live championship will feature three competitions: EA SPORTS FC 27, Rocket League and a Minecraft build tournament.

Winning teams will receive medals and other prizes, including scholarships, experiences at the Esports Nations Cup and new hardware for their schools' facilities.

Sunny Varkey, Chairman and Founder of Varkey Group and Gems Education, said the initiative aims to create opportunities for young people to connect and learn through competition.

“Our aim is to bring young people from around the world together, giving them the opportunity to learn, connect, create, compete and lead,” he said.

He added that the intention was to help students recognise how skills developed through esports could translate into opportunities beyond gaming.

“We want students to see how the skills they develop can open doors across technology, gaming, digital creativity and beyond. Their potential deserves to be nurtured, and their achievements recognised on a world stage.”

Leading global K-12 education provider Gems Education has already joined the initiative as an education partner. Organisations from the education and technology sectors, among others, have also been invited to support the competition.

British Esports President and Gems Esports Ambassador Chester King said the federation had been working to establish esports as an educational and competitive opportunity for students since 2016.

Pointing to the success of its existing school-level competitions, he said its Student Champs series already has more than 600 school teams competing across four titles, with its live finals attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers.

“We now want to develop and encourage global competition between countries, so partnering with Varkey Group was the obvious choice to launch EGAMES. We have already spoken to a number of leading national esports federations that run school championships in their own countries."

Dubai's selection as the host city comes amid increasing investment in gaming, esports and youth talent development.

The emirate has been pushing to expand its gaming ecosystem through initiatives such as the Dubai Programme for Gaming 2033, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Other efforts include the Dubai Esports and Games Festival's education and youth engagement programme, the Dubai Media Council's establishment of the Dubai Gaming Committee, and the inclusion of esports among the priority emerging sports in the Dubai Sports Sector Strategic Plan 2033.

Alongside the championship, organisers also plan to hold an education summit in Dubai for teachers, partners and other stakeholders. Discussions will cover esports education, digital skills, artificial intelligence, safeguarding, coaching and the skills young people will need for future careers.

The educational potential of esports has also been recognised by the Commonwealth Youth Programme, which sees it as an avenue for youth engagement, employability and digital skills development.

Layne Robinson, former Head of Social Policy at the Commonwealth Secretariat, said esports offered young people opportunities beyond entertainment.

“Esports engages young people across the Commonwealth, and while it is an entertaining spectacle, it is also an opportunity for participants to take part in team competition and develop new digital skills.”

He added that Commonwealth Youth Ministers had recognised the potential of esports to encourage youth participation and innovation.

“Commonwealth Youth Ministers, in their last meeting, recognised the significant opportunities that esports offers in driving youth engagement, employability and fostering innovation in technology.”

Schools, national federations and education partners interested in participating or supporting the initiative can find further information at

The 14 federations that have committed to EGAMES DUBAI27 so far include those from the UAE, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Ireland, Jordan, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Türkiye and Zimbabwe.

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