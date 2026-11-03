BJP Campaign An Attempt To Cover Up SIR Discrepancies, Says Telangana Congress Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 3 (IANS) The BJP's new campaign is an attempt to hide the serious discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by intimidating citizens and branding them anti-national, said Dr Kota Neelima, Vice President, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

Referring to the 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad on Monday, Neelima said that the campaign targets citizens instead of addressing the genuine concerns they raised about the SIR process.

“In its typical arrogant style, the BJP is trying to brand anyone who questions the SIR as anti-national. This is a deliberate attempt to intimidate citizens, political parties and leaders who have raised legitimate, evidence-based objections to the SIR process,” she said in a statement.

Neelima, who took part in the 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' rally in Delhi on Sunday, said the overwhelming public response had alarmed the BJP.

“Lakhs of people came to Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for this historic rally, and it has deeply worried the BJP. In response, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has staged a small padyatra in Hyderabad to blame the citizens of this country for fighting for their right to vote. The BJP has clearly lost sight of what is right and what is wrong,” she said.

The TPCC leader pointed out that on November 1 in Delhi, lakhs of supporters from across the country joined the Congress-led march against 'vote chori', with over 20 opposition parties standing together.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi led the rally, sharing the stage with INDIA bloc leaders from the SP, RJD, TMC, NCP (SP), Shiv Sena (UBT), PDP, JKNC, the Left and other parties.

Deleting over 13 crore voters, nearly 14% of the country, is a direct attack on our democracy that takes away people's right to vote, said the united opposition.