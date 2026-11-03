HM Amit Shah Apprised On Difficulties In Transferring Chandigarh Property: BJP Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 3 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sanjay Tandon said on Tuesday that he has taken up several issues concerning Chandigarh, particularly the difficulties faced by residents in transferring property on a percentage basis, with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting in New Delhi.

In a statement here, Tandon added that he met Union Minister Shah at his residence in the national capital and apprised him of the problems being faced by Chandigarh residents due to restrictions on percentage-based property transfers.

The BJP leader said, "I am hopeful of a resolution on the issue of percentage-based property transfers in Chandigarh after my meeting with the Home Minister."

Explaining the issue, Tandon added that residents were facing considerable difficulties in transferring property on a percentage basis, as the existing restrictions had made such transactions difficult.

"People are being forced to visit different government departments to get their matters resolved, causing unnecessary inconvenience," he said.

The BJP leader added that the issue had arisen following a Supreme Court judgment and subsequent orders issued by the Chandigarh administration, which had imposed restrictions on percentage-based property transfers.

"I apprised the Home Minister (Amit Shah) of the complete details of the case and explained the difficulties being faced by Chandigarh residents. After going through the details, he assured me that appropriate action would be taken in the matter at the earliest," Tandon said.

He added that he also brought other issues concerning Chandigarh and difficulties faced by its residents to the Home Minister's notice.

The discussion covered matters relating to the city's development and public concerns.

Describing the meeting as cordial and constructive, Tandon said Union Minister Shah also extended his best wishes for the forthcoming Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections and advised him to continue working with dedication.

He added that he had urged the Home Minister to facilitate appropriate intervention in matters affecting Chandigarh residents, particularly the issue of percentage-based property transfers, so that people could get relief from procedural hurdles.