Arunachal Has Played A Vital Role In Preserving Buddhist Heritage: CM Pema Khandu

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh occupies a special place in the larger Buddhist heritage, serving as a living bridge of Buddhist philosophy, culture and spiritual exchange for centuries, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday.

Addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on“Buddhism: Dissemination in the Himalayan Region and Beyond” in Tawang, the Chief Minister said that the monasteries, nunneries, temples and hermitages in Tawang and its surrounding areas were not merely places of worship but also repositories of knowledge, centres of learning and living institutions that had preserved an invaluable spiritual and cultural heritage over the centuries.

Reaffirming the state government's commitment to safeguarding this heritage, Khandu said development and modernisation must proceed in harmony with the region's cultural and ecological values.

Arunachal's Buddhist heritage, he said, is not only a source of spiritual strength but also an important bridge connecting communities, nations and civilisations.

Khandu called on the world to turn to the Buddha's timeless teachings of compassion, wisdom and the Middle Path as a guide to peace in an age marked by conflict, intolerance and growing divisions. He said the teachings of the Buddha offer“a guiding path towards peace, harmony and collective well-being”.

The conference is jointly organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), with the support of the Union Ministry of Culture.

Welcoming the delegates on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, and the people of Tawang in particular, the Chief Minister described the district as a spiritually vibrant land and home to the Tawang Monastery, a beacon of Buddhist wisdom and learning.

He noted that a conference on the spread of Buddhism carried special relevance in Tawang, given the presence of the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha in the town. Describing Buddhism as more than a religion, the Chief Minister said it is a way of life founded on compassion, wisdom and the Middle Path.

Expressing confidence that the presence of eminent scholars and spiritual thinkers would generate valuable insights into carrying the Buddha's message to future generations, Khandu thanked the International Buddhist Confederation for partnering with the State Government.

The inaugural session began with Mangalacharan by members of the Sangha. The Secretary General of the IBC, Shartse Khensur Rinpoche Jangchup Choeden, delivered the welcome address, followed by addresses from the Abbot of the Tawang Gaden Namgyal Lhatse Monastery, Rev. DramedSungrab Tulku la, and the President of the ABC.

The programme proceeded with the first panel discussion, moderated by Prof. Moji Riba of Rajiv Gandhi University, featuring speakers from Arunachal Pradesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Delhi. Subsequent panels brought together scholars from Germany, Indonesia, Nepal, Malaysia and across India.