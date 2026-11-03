Oops! UK PM Andy Burnham Suffers On-Pitch Slip Ahead Of Commonwealth Summit In Antigua (WATCH)

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham, recently went viral on social media after the Labour Party leader took a spill while playing cricket at a community pitch in Antigua ahead of the Commonwealth summit.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham arrived in Antigua on Monday, November 2, ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. The British King, Prince Charles, and his wife, Queen Camilla, also arrived in Antigua following visits to the Bahamas and Guyana. Burnham made his visit to a Caribbean Island for the first time since becoming the UK Prime Minister.

The Labour Party leader is expected to meet key Commonwealth counterparts and Caribbean leaders. Prime Minister Burnham has already held meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley in Osbourn.

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Burnham's On-Pitch Goes Viral

As UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham is scheduled to join 56 member state delegations to discuss regional economic resilience, climate initiatives and trade partnerships, he took a short break and participated in a friendly cricket session at Bullets Cricket Ground in Powells.

Joining local youth players and West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards, Burnham stepped out to bat while Richards bowled to the UK Prime Minister. However, the Labour Party had a hilarious and embarrassing moment on the pitch when he attempted to take a quick single following pushing the ball into the on-side and attempting a tight single.

Halfway down the pitch, Burnham realised that he could not reach the non-striker end and tried to turn back. His trainers lost grip on the grass pitch and the UK Prime Minister tumbled onto the turf and knocked off his Downing Street lapel microphone. The video of the same went viral on social media.

WATCH: Andy Burnham falls over while playing cricket in Antigua in the Caribbean Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) November 2, 2026

Hilariously, Andy Burnham stated that his "running between the wickets needs to improve," adding with a laugh, "it's been a while since I played, you can tell, right?"

Burnham, who succeeded Keir Starmer as Labour leader and UK Prime Minister, took the lighthearted moment in stride before refocusing on the upcoming multilateral bilateral talks and Commonwealth discussions.

UK PM Faces Online Jibes Over Batting and Running Skills

The viral video of UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham's on-pitch fall sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens mocking his running and cricketing skills

Taking to their X handles, several users poked fun at Burnham's attempt to complete the run, with some calling him the 'Plank of the Week', while others mocked his running style, with one user saying he 'runs like somebody's mum'.

Another section of users also shared mixed reactions, with some praising his willingness to join local players for a friendly game, while others questioned his decision to play cricket during an official visit ahead of the Commonwealth summit.

Plank of the Week

- Mike Graham (@Iromg) November 3, 2026

Give him a break he's not had time to grieve his Dad or have a pint after the football.

- Burnside (@BurnsideWasTosh) November 3, 2026

Awkward in defence. Runs on the pitch. Not a big step forward. Loose outside off. Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) November 3, 2026

This is why there isn't an Ashes test in the north

- CharlieCooke_ (@CookeeCharlie) November 3, 2026

The interesting thing about this is that it will have no impact. Plays a couple of decent shots and slips. Bad luck. Not emblematic, yet, of anything. In three years time it might be up there with Kinnock on the beach

- Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 3, 2026

First slip in action here...

- Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 3, 2026

Sent back by his partner quite rightly..never a run there

- Mark Church (@backandacross) November 3, 2026

Mind you, best-cricket playing PM, the only one to play first-class cricket, was Alec Douglas-Hume, so it might be contra-indicator for political success

- Simon Kuper (@KuperSimon) November 3, 2026

@PolitlcsUK He runs like somebody's Mum!

- Oracle (@biggle1908) November 3, 2026

@PolitlcsUK Not exactly athletic is he

The "I go running" pretence got dropped pretty quickly

- JimmyRinse (@Jimmyrinse1) November 3, 2026

@PolitlcsUK Decent clip into the leg side that. Didn't realise he played a bit

- safe-european-home (@EuropeanSafe) November 3, 2026

@PolitlcsUK Working hard I see, playing local cricket in the Caribbean!

- LadyK (@Kladyklady) November 3, 2026

Andy Burnham's term as the UK Prime Minister will conclude in August 2029, and his continuation as the Labour Party leader will depend on maintaining party unity and delivering on his platform before the country goes to the polls in the next general election.

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