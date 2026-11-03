Australia Wire And Cable Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Grid Modernization, Renewables, And Data Centers Propel Market To USD 1.1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target grid, renewable-zone and fiber projects; protect ROI through aluminum substitution, commodity-linked contracts, certified supply and lead-time planning.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Wire and Cable - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Wire and Cable Market to Reach USD 1.1 Billion by 2031

The Australia wire and cable market was valued at USD 0.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 0.85 billion in 2026 to USD 1.1 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.29% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by renewable energy transmission projects, aging electricity infrastructure replacement, data center development, network densification, transport electrification, and expanding industrial power requirements.

Renewable Energy Projects Strengthen Cable Demand

Federal and state investment in electricity transmission is creating a substantial project pipeline for the Australia wire and cable market. Rewiring the Nation committed USD 4.6 billion to priority transmission projects in New South Wales, while another USD 1.4 billion was allocated through the Renewable Energy Transformation Agreement. This funding supports Renewable Energy Zones, interconnectors, and backbone grid upgrades requiring high-performance conductor and cable systems.

Project EnergyConnect was fully energized across South Australia and New South Wales in 2026 after using 10,385 km of high-voltage conductor cabling during construction. Similar projects are increasing demand for XLPE-insulated AC and HVDC cables capable of supporting reliable electricity transmission across long distances. The Rewiring the Nation plan also identifies 4,581 km of new transmission lines by 2030, with many routes expected to require overhead or underground conductor systems rated from 220 kV to 500 kV.

Aging Grid Infrastructure Drives Replacement Spending

Infrastructure replacement is generating an additional source of demand alongside new transmission construction. Programs covering high-voltage cables, overhead conductors, insulators, switchgear, and substation equipment are expected to provide continuity for cable procurement. The Australian Energy Market Operator Integrated System Plan guides USD 142 billion in investment across the National Electricity Market, including USD 16 billion for transmission upgrades.

Condition-based replacement programs are particularly important because spending is linked to equipment condition and system reliability rather than short-term electricity demand. As utilities modernize aging assets, suppliers capable of meeting strict technical standards and delivery schedules are positioned to benefit from recurring procurement activity.

Metal Price Volatility Influences Procurement

Copper and aluminum price volatility remains a key consideration for the Australia wire and cable market. Copper reached an intraday record of USD 14,527.50 per tonne on January 29, 2026, before easing. During the same pricing environment, the copper-to-aluminum price ratio reached 4.3, strengthening the commercial case for aluminum in large cross-section power applications.

Australian importers are exposed to global commodity movements that can quickly affect landed cable costs, tender pricing, and supplier margins. Fixed-price contracts may become more difficult to manage when metal prices change after bids are submitted. Buyers are consequently expected to place greater emphasis on material substitution, contract adjustment mechanisms, inventory planning, and lead-time management. Import dependence and long specialty-cable lead times may add further pressure to major transmission and infrastructure projects.

Voltage Segment Outlook

Low-voltage cables are expected to represent 42.31% of market revenue in 2025, making them the largest voltage category. Demand is supported by housing, commercial fit-outs, industrial panels, and building services. Extra- and high-voltage cables are forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 7.11% from 2026 to 2031. This expansion reflects accelerating investment in Renewable Energy Zones, interconnectors, and long-distance transmission infrastructure.

Medium-voltage cables will remain essential for connecting bulk transmission assets with local distribution networks. Renewable energy collector systems, industrial substations, and data center campuses are expected to support ongoing demand. Project delays may shift the timing of large cable orders, but the required volumes generally remain in the development pipeline. Concentrated procurement windows could benefit certified suppliers while increasing inventory and scheduling risks for distributors.

XLPE is expected to remain a preferred insulation material for underground and subsea high-voltage applications, including modern AC and HVDC systems. Compliance with AS/NZS 1429.1 and IEC 60840 will continue to influence supplier qualification for major Australian projects.

Power and Fiber-Optic Cable Growth

Power cable is expected to account for 33.16% of revenue in 2025, representing the largest share by cable type. Demand is linked to electricity networks, renewable energy connections, building installations, and industrial distribution systems. Fiber-optic cable is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% through 2031 as Australia expands backbone routes, data center interconnects, and high-capacity telecommunications networks.

The 5,000 km SMAP submarine cable system is expected to enter service in June 2026. Its 16-fiber-pair configuration will connect Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth while adding more than 400 Tbit/s of capacity. Fiber deployment is also increasing within data centers, where high-density computing environments require extensive structured cabling. Additional backbone fiber projects scheduled through 2029 indicate that the network construction cycle will continue beyond current developments.

Signal and control cables will retain important roles in mining, petrochemicals, advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, process control, and sensing. Coaxial and data cables will also remain relevant for last-mile broadband, commercial audiovisual systems, and mobile backhaul. Together, electricity infrastructure modernization and digital network expansion are expected to sustain the long-term growth of the Australia wire and cable market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Renewable Energy Zone and Interconnector Build-Out

4.2.2 Aging Transmission and Distribution Asset Replacement

4.2.3 Fiber, Data Center, and Network-Densification Demand

4.2.4 Building, Transport, and Fleet Electrification

4.2.5 Fire-Safe and Energy-Efficient Cable Specification

4.2.6 Cable Localization for Critical Infrastructure Resilience

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Copper and Aluminum Cost Volatility

4.3.2 Import Dependence and Long Specialty-Cable Lead Times

4.3.3 Skilled Installation Labor and Testing Bottlenecks

4.3.4 Project Approvals, Land Access, and Community-Consultation Delays

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 The Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Voltage

5.1.1 Extra- and High-Voltage (Greater Than 35 kV)

5.1.2 Medium-Voltage (1-35 kV)

5.1.3 Low-Voltage (Less Than 1 kV)

5.2 By Cable Type

5.2.1 Power Cable

5.2.2 Fiber-Optic Cable

5.2.3 Signal and Control Cable

5.2.4 Coaxial and Data Cable

5.3 By Conductor Material

5.3.1 Copper

5.3.2 Aluminum

5.3.3 Optical Glass / Polymer

5.4 By Installation

5.4.1 Overhead

5.4.2 Underground

5.4.3 Submarine

5.5 By End-User Vertical

5.5.1 Residential Construction

5.5.2 Commercial Construction

5.5.3 Power Infrastructure (Utilities and Renewables)

5.5.4 Telecommunications and Data Centers

5.5.5 Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals

5.5.6 Automotive and Mobility

5.5.7 Industrial Manufacturing

5.6 By Insulation

5.6.1 Insulated

5.6.2 Non-Insulated

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Prysmian S.p.A.

6.4.2 Nexans Australia Holdings Pty Ltd

6.4.3 Southwire Company, LLC

6.4.4 NKT A/S

6.4.5 Corning Incorporated

6.4.6 Belden Inc.

6.4.7 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Fujikura Ltd.

6.4.9 Sumitomo Corporation

6.4.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.4.11 Amphenol Corporation

6.4.12 Legrand Australia Pty Ltd

6.4.13 Schneider Electric Australia Pty Ltd

6.4.14 LAPP Australia Pty Ltd

6.4.15 Znergy Cable Pty Ltd

6.4.16 Bambach Wires and Cables Pty Ltd

6.4.17 Electra Cables Pty Ltd

6.4.18 World Wire Cables (Aust) Pty Ltd

6.4.19 Cablex Pty Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900