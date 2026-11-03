Precision Farming Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2033 AI, Iot, Drones, And Variable-Rate Technology Drive 9.8% CAGR And A USD 23.07 Billion Market
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|306
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$11.97 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$23.07 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.3 MARKET SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION AND REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED
1.6 STAKEHOLDERS
1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS
2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN PRECISION FARMING MARKET
3.2 PRECISION FARMING MARKET FOR AUTOMATION & CONTROL SYSTEMS, BY DEVICE TYPE
3.3 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
3.4 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY REGION
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Increasing deployment of autonomous machinery and ai-enabled solutions
4.2.1.2 Growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices
4.2.1.3 Increasing government support for smart agriculture
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 High initial investment and technology costs
4.2.2.2 Lack of technical knowledge and shortage of skilled workforce
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Growing integration of VRA for site-specific input management
4.2.3.2 Increasing use of advanced analytics to optimize farm-level decision-making
4.2.3.3 Rapid advancements in nanotechnology for precision agriculture
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Lack of standardized policies and regulations
4.2.4.2 Data privacy issues and security concerns
4.2.4.3 Limited digital infrastructure in rural areas
4.3 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.3.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS
4.3.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.4 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS
5.2.1 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.2.5 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.3 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK
5.3.1 INTRODUCTION
5.3.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST
5.3.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY MARKET
5.3.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL DRONES AND REMOTE SENSING MARKET
5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF DRONES, BY REGION, 2022-2025
5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF PRECISION FARMING HARDWARE COMPONENTS, BY KEY PLAYER, 2025
5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS
5.7.1 IMPORT DATA
5.7.2 EXPORT DATA
5.8 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS
5.10 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO
5.11 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.11.1 SYNGENTA ENHANCES PRECISION AGRICULTURE WITH SATELLITE INSIGHTS FROM PLANET LABS PBC
5.11.2 TELNYX DEPLOYS IOT-BASED SENSORS TO SUPPORT FRUIT SIZE MONITORING AND YIELD MANAGEMENT
5.11.3 FARMONAUT TECHNOLOGIES ENHANCES CALIFORNIA AGRICULTURE WITH DRONE-ENABLED PRECISION FARMING
5.11.4 PRECISION AGRICULTURE ENHANCES COTTON YIELDS IN PARBHANI THROUGH DIGITAL INNOVATION
5.12 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF ON PRECISION FARMING MARKET
5.12.1 INTRODUCTION
5.12.2 KEY TARIFF RATES
5.12.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS
5.12.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS
5.12.4.1 US
5.12.4.2 Europe
5.12.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.12.5 IMPACT ON APPLICATIONS
6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS,AND INNOVATIONS
6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.1.1 GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM (GPS)/GLOBAL NAVIGATION SATELLITE SYSTEM (GNSS)
6.1.2 REMOTE SENSING (SATELLITE AND UAV/DRONES)
6.1.3 GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM (GIS)
6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT)
6.2.2 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) AND MACHINE LEARNING (ML)
6.2.3 TELEMATICS AND WIRELESS COMMUNICATION (E.G., LORA, NB-IOT, 5G)
6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.3.1 AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) AND VIRTUAL REALITY (VR)
6.3.2 DIGITAL TWIN AND SIMULATION MODELS
6.4 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP
6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.6 IMPACT OF AI ON PRECISION FARMING
6.6.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL
6.6.2 BEST PRACTICES IN PRECISION FARMING MARKET
6.6.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS
6.6.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI IN PRECISION FARMING MARKET
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 INTRODUCTION
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
7.1.2.1 ISO 18497-1:2024: Safety of Partially Automated, Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery
7.1.2.2 ISO 25119: Safety-Related Parts of Control Systems forAgriculture and Forestry
7.1.2.3 ISO 11783: Tractors and Machinery for Agriculture andForestry - Serial Control and Communications Data Network
7.1.2.4 ISO 14001: Environmental Management System
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA
8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA
8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.4 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS APPLICATIONS
9 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY OFFERING
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 HARDWARE
9.2.1 AUTOMATION & CONTROL SYSTEMS
9.2.1.1 Displays
9.2.1.1.1 Rising use of precision farming solutions in yield monitoring and field mapping applications to boost display demand
9.2.1.2 Guidance & steering systems
9.2.1.2.1 Increasing deployment of GPS-based guidance and automated steering solutions to drive market
9.2.1.3 GPS/GNSS devices
9.2.1.3.1 Genuine need for better resource allocation and increasing yield to elevate demand for GPS/GNSS devices
9.2.1.4 Drones/UAVs
9.2.1.4.1 Rising adoption of drones for early detection of field anomalies, pests, and diseases to drive market
9.2.1.5 Irrigation controllers
9.2.1.5.1 Growing focus on enhancing water distribution efficiency for optimal crop hydration to propel market
9.2.1.6 Handheld mobile devices/handheld computers
9.2.1.6.1 Ability to provide real-time connectivity for managing agricultural data and processes to fuel segmental growth
9.2.1.7 Flow & application control devices
9.2.1.7.1 Increasing adoption of control devices for optimized input delivery to foster market expansion
9.2.1.8 Other automation & control systems
9.2.2 SENSING & MONITORING DEVICES
9.2.2.1 Yield monitors
9.2.2.1.1 Potential to optimize resource allocation and enhance profitability to accelerate adoption
9.2.2.2 Soil sensors
9.2.2.2.1 Moisture sensors
9.2.2.2.1.1 Greater emphasis on water conservation and crop yield enhancement to facilitate installation
9.2.2.2.2 Temperature sensors
9.2.2.2.2.1 Growing inclination toward data-driven crop management to promote adoption
9.2.2.2.3 Nutrient sensors
9.2.2.2.3.1 Increasing demand for real-time soil nutrient monitoring to spike demand
9.2.2.3 Water sensors
9.2.2.3.1 Need to optimize irrigation decisions through real-time water monitoring to spur demand
9.2.2.4 Climate sensors
9.2.2.4.1 Necessity for early detection of climatic anomalies and optimization of crop conditions to drive market
9.3 SOFTWARE
9.3.1 LOCAL/WEB-BASED SOFTWARE
9.3.1.1 Rising adoption of advanced connectivity solutions in areas with limited network access to support market growth
9.3.2 CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE
9.3.2.1 Expanding deployment of cloud platforms for sustainable agriculture to create opportunities
9.4 SERVICES
9.4.1 SYSTEM INTEGRATION & CONSULTING SERVICES
9.4.1.1 Need to align hardware and software components for sustainable farming practices to contribute to segmental growth
9.4.2 MANAGED SERVICES
9.4.2.1 Farm operation services
9.4.2.2 Strong focus of medium- and large-scale farms on maximizing efficiency to boost segmental growth
9.4.2.3 Data services
9.4.2.4 Proliferation of mobile applications in precision farming to accelerate data service demand
9.4.2.5 Data analytics services
9.4.2.6 Integration of AI, ML, and big data analytics to evaluate historical and real-time data to propel market
9.4.3 CONNECTIVITY SERVICES
9.4.3.1 Necessity for synchronized functioning of farm equipment, drones, and IoT devices to stimulate demand
9.4.4 ASSISTED PROFESSIONAL SERVICES
9.4.4.1 Supply chain management services
9.4.4.1.1 Focus on enhancing traceability and transparency across supply chain to drive demand
9.4.4.2 Climate information services
9.4.4.2.1 Necessity to ensure long-term farm sustainability to accelerate segmental growth
9.4.4.3 Other assisted professional services
9.4.5 MAINTENANCE & SUPPORT SERVICES
9.4.5.1 Need to minimize downtime and resolve technical issues promptly to fuel segmental growth
10 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY
10.2.1 GPS/GNSS-BASED GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY
10.2.1.1 Ability to enhance site-specific operations, input accuracy, and sustainable resource management to facilitate market growth
10.2.2 GIS-BASED GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY
10.2.2.1 Advancing spatial data management, resource optimization, and site-specific decision support to drive market
10.3 REMOTE SENSING TECHNOLOGY
10.3.1 HANDHELD OR GROUND-BASED SENSING
10.3.1.1 Need for cost-effective field monitoring and yield assessment solutions to fuel demand
10.3.2 SATELLITE OR AERIAL SENSING
10.3.2.1 Adoption of advanced crop monitoring and yield technologies to drive market
10.4 VARIABLE-RATE TECHNOLOGY
10.4.1 MAP-BASED
10.4.1.1 Potential to reduce input waste through site-specific application to boost deployment
10.4.2 SENSOR-BASED
10.4.2.1 Inclination toward optimized input application and sustainable crop management to support segmental growth
11 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.2 YIELD MONITORING
11.2.1 ON-FARM YIELD MONITORING
11.2.1.1 Growing preference for sustainable and resource-efficient farming to fuel segmental growth
11.2.2 OFF-FARM YIELD MONITORING
11.2.2.1 Need to assess yield quality post-harvest to foster market growth
11.3 CROP SCOUTING
11.3.1 USE OF GPS AND UAV TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE CROP HEALTH TO FACILITATE MARKET GROWTH
11.3.2 PRE-SEEDING CROP SCOUTING
11.3.3 POST-SEEDING CROP SCOUTING
11.3.4 CROP MONITORING
11.4 FIELD MAPPING
11.4.1 BOUNDARY MAPPING
11.4.1.1 Greater emphasis on improving sampling accuracy and monitoring crop production to augment segmental growth
11.4.2 DRAINAGE MAPPING
11.4.2.1 Requirement for improved field conditions and sustainable crop production to propel market
11.5 VARIABLE-RATE APPLICATION
11.5.1 PRECISION IRRIGATION
11.5.1.1 Increasing focus on water waste reduction and yield maximization to stimulate demand
11.5.2 PRECISION SEEDING
11.5.2.1 Potential to offer higher yields and minimized crop damage to drive segmental growth
11.5.3 PRECISION FERTILIZATION
11.5.3.1 Significant focus on site-specific nutrient management and resource optimization to drive adoption
11.5.3.2 Nitrogen VRA
11.5.3.3 Phosphorous VRA
11.5.3.4 Lime VRA
11.5.4 OTHER VARIABLE-RATE APPLICATION TYPES
11.6 WEATHER TRACKING & FORECASTING
11.6.1 NEED FOR ENHANCING FARM EFFICIENCY THROUGH ADVANCED WEATHER MONITORING & FORECASTING TO DRIVE DEMAND
11.7 INVENTORY MANAGEMENT
11.7.1 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING RESOURCE EFFICIENCY TO DRIVE ADOPTION OF STRATEGIC FARM INVENTORY MANAGEMENT
11.8 FARM LABOR MANAGEMENT
11.8.1 EMPHASIS ON REDUCING LABOR COSTS AND INCREASING CROP YIELD TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH
11.9 FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
11.9.1 INCREASING FOCUS ON IMPROVING PROFITABILITY AND MITIGATING FINANCIAL RISKS TO BOOST ADOPTION
11.10 OTHER APPLICATIONS
12 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY REGION
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 NORTH AMERICA
12.2.1 US
12.2.1.1 Significant presence of major market players to fuel market growth
12.2.2 CANADA
12.2.2.1 Digital innovation and sustainable farming practices to strengthen market expansion
12.2.3 MEXICO
12.2.3.1 Growing advancements in digital tools and smart farming technologies to drive market
12.3 EUROPE
12.3.1 GERMANY
12.3.1.1 Digitalization and strategic investments in agriculture sector to accelerate market growth
12.3.2 UK
12.3.2.1 Rising use of automation and robotics in planting, crop management, and harvesting to support market growth
12.3.3 FRANCE
12.3.3.1 Data-driven startups and smart environmental insights to facilitate market growth
12.3.4 SPAIN
12.3.4.1 Elevating use of drone-based field surveillance and smart irrigation systems to reinforce market expansion
12.3.5 ITALY
12.3.5.1 Rising focus on sustainable and efficient farming to drive market
12.3.6 POLAND
12.3.6.1 Gradual adoption of smart farming supported by EU funding and modernization efforts to propel market
12.3.7 NORDICS
12.3.7.1 Strong digital infrastructure and environmental goals to contribute to market growth
12.3.8 REST OF EUROPE
12.4 ASIA PACIFIC
12.4.1 CHINA
12.4.1.1 Government investments in AI-driven farming and pesticide management to stimulate market growth
12.4.2 JAPAN
12.4.2.1 Launch of robotic solutions and agricultural automated systems to fuel market growth
12.4.3 SOUTH KOREA
12.4.3.1 Government support to develop smart farming villages to contribute to market growth
12.4.4 INDIA
12.4.4.1 AI-enabled agricultural advisory and precision farming infrastructure to accelerate market growth
12.4.5 AUSTRALIA
12.4.5.1 Rising focus on improving fertilizer efficiency and increase crop yields to boost demand
12.4.6 INDONESIA
12.4.6.1 Digital transformation in agriculture to facilitate market growth
12.4.7 MALAYSIA
12.4.7.1 Smart farming initiatives focused on field efficiency improvement and manual labor reduction to fuel market expansion
12.4.8 THAILAND
12.4.8.1 Escalating use of drones, GPS-guided tractors, sensor-based irrigation systems to drive market
12.4.9 VIETNAM
12.4.9.1 Integration of satellite imagery and automated irrigation systems to reinforce market expansion
12.4.10 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
12.5 ROW
12.5.1 MIDDLE EAST
12.5.1.1 Bahrain
12.5.1.1.1 Strong government commitment to food security and digital transformation to spike demand
12.5.1.2 Kuwait
12.5.1.2.1 Adoption of smart water management and vertical farming to support market
12.5.1.3 Oman
12.5.1.3.1 Implementation of smart agriculture and food security initiatives to strengthen market expansion
12.5.1.4 Qatar
12.5.1.4.1 Strategic advancements and agricultural digitization for sustainable food security to drive market
12.5.1.5 Saudi Arabia
12.5.1.5.1 Innovation and strategic initiatives transforming agriculture sector to support market growth
12.5.1.6 UAE
12.5.1.6.1 Strategic adoption of sustainable desert farming practices to stimulate market growth
12.5.1.7 Rest of Middle East
12.5.2 AFRICA
12.5.2.1 South Africa
12.5.2.1.1 Advancements in agriculture through satellite IoT andAI-driven solutions to contribute to market growth
12.5.2.2 Rest of Africa
12.5.3 SOUTH AMERICA
12.5.3.1 Advancing digital connectivity and technological integration to stimulate demand
12.5.4 BRAZIL
12.5.4.1 Large-scale commercial agriculture and digitalisation drive precision farming adoption
12.5.5 ARGENTINA
12.5.5.1 Mechanised broad-acre farming and data-driven agriculture accelerate precision technology adoption
12.5.6 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA
12.5.6.1 Agricultural modernisation and resource-efficiency needs support emerging precision farming adoption
13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
13.1 OVERVIEW
13.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026
13.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
13.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
13.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS, 2026
13.6 PRODUCT COMPARISON
13.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2026
13.7.1 STARS
13.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS
13.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
13.7.4 PARTICIPANTS
13.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2026
13.7.5.1 Company footprint
13.7.5.2 Region footprint
13.7.5.3 Offering footprint
13.7.5.4 Technology footprint
13.7.5.5 Application footprint
13.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2026
13.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
13.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
13.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
13.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS
13.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2026
13.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
13.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
13.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
13.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES
13.9.2 DEALS
14 COMPANY PROFILES
14.1 KEY PLAYERS
14.1.1 DEERE & COMPANY
14.1.1.1 Business overview
14.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.1.3 Recent developments
14.1.1.3.1 Product launches
14.1.1.3.2 Deals
14.1.1.3.3 Other developments
14.1.1.4 Analyst's view
14.1.1.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.2 AGCO CORPORATION
14.1.2.1 Business overview
14.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.2.3 Recent developments
14.1.2.3.1 Product launches
14.1.2.3.2 Deals
14.1.2.3.3 Expansions
14.1.2.4 Analyst's view
14.1.2.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.3 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
14.1.3.1 Business overview
14.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.3.3 Recent developments
14.1.3.3.1 Product launches
14.1.3.3.2 Deals
14.1.3.4 Analyst's view
14.1.3.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.4 AG LEADER TECHNOLOGY
14.1.4.1 Business overview
14.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.4.3 Recent developments
14.1.4.3.1 Product launches
14.1.4.4 Analyst's view
14.1.4.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.5 AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC.
14.1.5.1 Business overview
14.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.5.3 Recent developments
14.1.5.3.1 Product launches
14.1.5.4 Analyst's view
14.1.5.4.1 Key strengths
14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats
14.1.6 TOPCON CORPORATION
14.1.6.1 Business overview
14.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.6.3 Recent developments
14.1.6.3.1 Product launches
14.1.6.3.2 Deals
14.1.6.3.3 Expansions
14.1.7 BAYER AG (CLIMATE LLC)
14.1.7.1 Business overview
14.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.7.3 Recent developments
14.1.7.3.1 Product launches
14.1.7.3.2 Deals
14.1.8 TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES
14.1.8.1 Business overview
14.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.8.3 Recent developments
14.1.8.3.1 Product launches
14.1.8.3.2 Deals
14.1.9 HEXAGON AB
14.1.9.1 Business overview
14.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.9.3 Recent developments
14.1.9.3.1 Product launches
14.1.10 KUBOTA CORPORATION
14.1.10.1 Business overview
14.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered
14.1.10.3 Recent development
14.1.10.3.1 Product launches
14.1.10.3.2 Deals
14.1.10.4 Other developments
14.2 OTHER PLAYERS
14.2.1 TRIMBLE INC.
14.2.2 ABACO S.P.A.
14.2.3 CROPX INC.
14.2.4 FARMERS EDGE INC.
14.2.5 GROWNETICS
14.2.6 CROPIN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
14.2.7 GAMAYA
14.2.8 DICKEY-JOHN
14.2.9 TELUS
14.2.10 HARXON CORPORATION
14.2.11 AGRICOLUS
14.2.12 ESRI
14.2.13 FARMDOK GMBH
14.2.14 YARA
14.2.15 CLAAS KGAA MBH
15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
15.1 RESEARCH DATA
15.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
15.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
15.1.1.2 List of key secondary sources
15.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
15.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
15.1.2.2 List of primary interview participants
15.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries
15.1.2.4 Key industry insights
15.1.3 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH
15.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY
15.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
15.2.1.1 Approach to arrive at market size using bottom-up analysis(demand side)
15.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH
15.2.2.1 Approach to arrive at market size using top-down analysis(supply side)
15.3 DATA TRIANGULATION
15.4 RISK ANALYSIS
15.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
15.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS
16 APPENDIX
16.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
16.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
16.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
16.4 RELATED REPORTS
16.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [258]
LIST OF FIGURES [62]
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