Precision Farming Market Size, Share, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2033 AI, Iot, Drones, And Variable-Rate Technology Drive 9.8% CAGR And A USD 23.07 Billion Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with guidance technology and variable-rate application to reduce labor and input costs, optimize resources, improve yields, and advance sustainable farming. Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precision Farming Market: Global Forecast to 2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Precision Farming Market to Reach USD 23.07 Billion by 2033 as Sustainable Agriculture Adoption Accelerates The precision farming market is projected to increase from USD 11.97 billion in 2026 to USD 23.07 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 9.8%. Market growth is being driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, data-driven farm management, and advanced technologies that improve productivity while reducing resource consumption and environmental impact. IoT sensors, drones, AI-driven analytics, and connected agricultural equipment enable farmers to optimize the use of water, fertilizers, and pesticides. These technologies support more accurate field monitoring, limit input waste, reduce soil degradation, and help agricultural businesses respond to regulatory requirements related to carbon emissions and environmental protection. Growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and organic produce is also encouraging investment in precision farming solutions that can increase yields while supporting ecosystem preservation. Guidance Technology Held the Largest Market Share in 2025 Guidance technology accounted for the largest share of the precision farming market in 2025. GPS, auto-steering systems, and GNSS technologies improve navigation, field mapping, planting, harvesting, and other field operations. Their adoption helps minimize overlap, lower input consumption, improve equipment utilization, and reduce dependence on manual labor. Demand is supported by the expansion of farm sizes, agricultural labor shortages, and the growing use of automated machinery. Government subsidies and smart agriculture programs are also encouraging farmers to deploy guidance technologies as part of broader efforts to increase productivity and advance sustainable farming. Variable-Rate Application to Record the Second-Highest CAGR The variable-rate application segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is supported by rising demand for site-specific management of fertilizers, pesticides, and water based on soil conditions, crop requirements, and real-time field data. Advances in sensor technology, IoT connectivity, and agricultural data analytics are improving application accuracy and operational decision-making. Variable-rate application also enables farms to reduce input costs and environmental impact while improving crop performance. These benefits are expected to accelerate adoption as producers seek scalable methods for meeting global food demand. China to Lead the Asia Pacific Precision Farming Market China is expected to lead the Asia Pacific precision farming market throughout the forecast period. Government subsidies, policies promoting smart agriculture, and national food security priorities are creating favorable conditions for market expansion. Rapid urbanization and increasing food demand are further strengthening the need for efficient and technology-enabled agricultural production. Substantial investments in agricultural R&D are accelerating the integration of IoT, AI, drones, automation, and analytics into crop management. China's manufacturing capabilities, digital technology ecosystem, and policy support position the country as a major contributor to precision farming adoption across Asia Pacific. Competitive Landscape The precision farming market includes established agricultural equipment manufacturers, technology providers, analytics companies, and specialized solution developers. Prominent participants include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Ag Leader Technology, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc, Topcon Corporation, Bayer AG (Climate LLC.), TeeJet Technologies, Hexagon AB, Kubota Corporation, Trimble Inc., Abaco S.p.A., Cropx Inc., Farmers Edge Inc., Grownetics, Cropin Technology Solutions Private Limited, Gamaya, Dickey-John, Telus, Harxon Corporation, Aeris, Esri, Farmdok GmbH, Yara, and Claas KGaA mbH. The report evaluates company profiles, market shares, service offerings, recent developments, product launches, investments, and growth strategies. Competitive assessment also covers innovation across connected machinery, field guidance, remote sensing, farm management platforms, and automated input application. Research Coverage The report segments the precision farming market by offering, technology, application, and region. It provides market forecasts for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, together with supply chain analysis and an assessment of the precision farming ecosystem. Extensive primary interviews with precision farming industry experts were used to validate market estimates and segment-level findings developed through secondary research. Primary participants were distributed as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 30%, Directors - 40%, and Others - 30% By Region: North America - 40%, Asia Pacific - 32%, Europe - 23%, and RoW - 5% Key Market Insights

Growth drivers: Technological advances supporting data-driven and efficient farming, greater emphasis on sustainable agriculture, and government support for smart agriculture.

Market restraints: High initial investment and technology costs, along with shortages of technical expertise and skilled workers.

Growth opportunities: Expansion of variable-rate application, wider use of agricultural data analytics, and advances in nanotechnology for precision agriculture. Industry challenges: Limited policy standardization, data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, and insufficient digital infrastructure in rural areas. The report helps established companies, new entrants, investors, and other stakeholders evaluate market opportunities, competitive positioning, and go-to-market strategies. It also provides insights into technology innovation, product and service development, untapped geographies, investment activity, and the factors shaping long-term precision farming market growth. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 306 Forecast Period 2026 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.97 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $23.07 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 MARKET SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION AND REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS AND EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 UNIT CONSIDERED

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 MARKET HIGHLIGHTS AND KEY INSIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: MAPPING OF STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS

2.5 REGIONAL SNAPSHOT: MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PLAYERS IN PRECISION FARMING MARKET

3.2 PRECISION FARMING MARKET FOR AUTOMATION & CONTROL SYSTEMS, BY DEVICE TYPE

3.3 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

3.4 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY REGION

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Increasing deployment of autonomous machinery and ai-enabled solutions

4.2.1.2 Growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices

4.2.1.3 Increasing government support for smart agriculture

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 High initial investment and technology costs

4.2.2.2 Lack of technical knowledge and shortage of skilled workforce

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Growing integration of VRA for site-specific input management

4.2.3.2 Increasing use of advanced analytics to optimize farm-level decision-making

4.2.3.3 Rapid advancements in nanotechnology for precision agriculture

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Lack of standardized policies and regulations

4.2.4.2 Data privacy issues and security concerns

4.2.4.3 Limited digital infrastructure in rural areas

4.3 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS

4.3.2 CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.4 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER 1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 PORTER'S FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

5.2.1 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.2.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.2.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.2.5 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.3 MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK

5.3.1 INTRODUCTION

5.3.2 GDP TRENDS AND FORECAST

5.3.3 TRENDS IN GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL MACHINERY MARKET

5.3.4 TRENDS IN GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL DRONES AND REMOTE SENSING MARKET

5.4 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.5 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.6 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.6.1 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE TREND OF DRONES, BY REGION, 2022-2025

5.6.2 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF PRECISION FARMING HARDWARE COMPONENTS, BY KEY PLAYER, 2025

5.7 TRADE ANALYSIS

5.7.1 IMPORT DATA

5.7.2 EXPORT DATA

5.8 KEY CONFERENCES AND EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.9 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER BUSINESS

5.10 INVESTMENT AND FUNDING SCENARIO

5.11 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.11.1 SYNGENTA ENHANCES PRECISION AGRICULTURE WITH SATELLITE INSIGHTS FROM PLANET LABS PBC

5.11.2 TELNYX DEPLOYS IOT-BASED SENSORS TO SUPPORT FRUIT SIZE MONITORING AND YIELD MANAGEMENT

5.11.3 FARMONAUT TECHNOLOGIES ENHANCES CALIFORNIA AGRICULTURE WITH DRONE-ENABLED PRECISION FARMING

5.11.4 PRECISION AGRICULTURE ENHANCES COTTON YIELDS IN PARBHANI THROUGH DIGITAL INNOVATION

5.12 IMPACT OF 2025 US TARIFF ON PRECISION FARMING MARKET

5.12.1 INTRODUCTION

5.12.2 KEY TARIFF RATES

5.12.3 PRICE IMPACT ANALYSIS

5.12.4 IMPACT ON COUNTRIES/REGIONS

5.12.4.1 US

5.12.4.2 Europe

5.12.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.12.5 IMPACT ON APPLICATIONS

6 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS, AI-DRIVEN IMPACT, PATENTS,AND INNOVATIONS

6.1 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.1.1 GLOBAL POSITIONING SYSTEM (GPS)/GLOBAL NAVIGATION SATELLITE SYSTEM (GNSS)

6.1.2 REMOTE SENSING (SATELLITE AND UAV/DRONES)

6.1.3 GEOGRAPHIC INFORMATION SYSTEM (GIS)

6.2 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT)

6.2.2 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) AND MACHINE LEARNING (ML)

6.2.3 TELEMATICS AND WIRELESS COMMUNICATION (E.G., LORA, NB-IOT, 5G)

6.3 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.3.1 AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) AND VIRTUAL REALITY (VR)

6.3.2 DIGITAL TWIN AND SIMULATION MODELS

6.4 TECHNOLOGY ROADMAP

6.5 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.6 IMPACT OF AI ON PRECISION FARMING

6.6.1 TOP USE CASES AND MARKET POTENTIAL

6.6.2 BEST PRACTICES IN PRECISION FARMING MARKET

6.6.3 INTERCONNECTED ADJACENT ECOSYSTEM AND IMPACT ON MARKET PLAYERS

6.6.4 CLIENTS' READINESS TO ADOPT AI IN PRECISION FARMING MARKET

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

7.1.2.1 ISO 18497-1:2024: Safety of Partially Automated, Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Agricultural Machinery

7.1.2.2 ISO 25119: Safety-Related Parts of Control Systems forAgriculture and Forestry

7.1.2.3 ISO 11783: Tractors and Machinery for Agriculture andForestry - Serial Control and Communications Data Network

7.1.2.4 ISO 14001: Environmental Management System

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE AND BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.2 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS AND THEIR EVALUATION CRITERIA

8.2.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.2.2 BUYING CRITERIA

8.3 ADOPTION BARRIERS AND INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.4 UNMET NEEDS OF VARIOUS APPLICATIONS

9 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY OFFERING

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 HARDWARE

9.2.1 AUTOMATION & CONTROL SYSTEMS

9.2.1.1 Displays

9.2.1.1.1 Rising use of precision farming solutions in yield monitoring and field mapping applications to boost display demand

9.2.1.2 Guidance & steering systems

9.2.1.2.1 Increasing deployment of GPS-based guidance and automated steering solutions to drive market

9.2.1.3 GPS/GNSS devices

9.2.1.3.1 Genuine need for better resource allocation and increasing yield to elevate demand for GPS/GNSS devices

9.2.1.4 Drones/UAVs

9.2.1.4.1 Rising adoption of drones for early detection of field anomalies, pests, and diseases to drive market

9.2.1.5 Irrigation controllers

9.2.1.5.1 Growing focus on enhancing water distribution efficiency for optimal crop hydration to propel market

9.2.1.6 Handheld mobile devices/handheld computers

9.2.1.6.1 Ability to provide real-time connectivity for managing agricultural data and processes to fuel segmental growth

9.2.1.7 Flow & application control devices

9.2.1.7.1 Increasing adoption of control devices for optimized input delivery to foster market expansion

9.2.1.8 Other automation & control systems

9.2.2 SENSING & MONITORING DEVICES

9.2.2.1 Yield monitors

9.2.2.1.1 Potential to optimize resource allocation and enhance profitability to accelerate adoption

9.2.2.2 Soil sensors

9.2.2.2.1 Moisture sensors

9.2.2.2.1.1 Greater emphasis on water conservation and crop yield enhancement to facilitate installation

9.2.2.2.2 Temperature sensors

9.2.2.2.2.1 Growing inclination toward data-driven crop management to promote adoption

9.2.2.2.3 Nutrient sensors

9.2.2.2.3.1 Increasing demand for real-time soil nutrient monitoring to spike demand

9.2.2.3 Water sensors

9.2.2.3.1 Need to optimize irrigation decisions through real-time water monitoring to spur demand

9.2.2.4 Climate sensors

9.2.2.4.1 Necessity for early detection of climatic anomalies and optimization of crop conditions to drive market

9.3 SOFTWARE

9.3.1 LOCAL/WEB-BASED SOFTWARE

9.3.1.1 Rising adoption of advanced connectivity solutions in areas with limited network access to support market growth

9.3.2 CLOUD-BASED SOFTWARE

9.3.2.1 Expanding deployment of cloud platforms for sustainable agriculture to create opportunities

9.4 SERVICES

9.4.1 SYSTEM INTEGRATION & CONSULTING SERVICES

9.4.1.1 Need to align hardware and software components for sustainable farming practices to contribute to segmental growth

9.4.2 MANAGED SERVICES

9.4.2.1 Farm operation services

9.4.2.2 Strong focus of medium- and large-scale farms on maximizing efficiency to boost segmental growth

9.4.2.3 Data services

9.4.2.4 Proliferation of mobile applications in precision farming to accelerate data service demand

9.4.2.5 Data analytics services

9.4.2.6 Integration of AI, ML, and big data analytics to evaluate historical and real-time data to propel market

9.4.3 CONNECTIVITY SERVICES

9.4.3.1 Necessity for synchronized functioning of farm equipment, drones, and IoT devices to stimulate demand

9.4.4 ASSISTED PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

9.4.4.1 Supply chain management services

9.4.4.1.1 Focus on enhancing traceability and transparency across supply chain to drive demand

9.4.4.2 Climate information services

9.4.4.2.1 Necessity to ensure long-term farm sustainability to accelerate segmental growth

9.4.4.3 Other assisted professional services

9.4.5 MAINTENANCE & SUPPORT SERVICES

9.4.5.1 Need to minimize downtime and resolve technical issues promptly to fuel segmental growth

10 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY

10.2.1 GPS/GNSS-BASED GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY

10.2.1.1 Ability to enhance site-specific operations, input accuracy, and sustainable resource management to facilitate market growth

10.2.2 GIS-BASED GUIDANCE TECHNOLOGY

10.2.2.1 Advancing spatial data management, resource optimization, and site-specific decision support to drive market

10.3 REMOTE SENSING TECHNOLOGY

10.3.1 HANDHELD OR GROUND-BASED SENSING

10.3.1.1 Need for cost-effective field monitoring and yield assessment solutions to fuel demand

10.3.2 SATELLITE OR AERIAL SENSING

10.3.2.1 Adoption of advanced crop monitoring and yield technologies to drive market

10.4 VARIABLE-RATE TECHNOLOGY

10.4.1 MAP-BASED

10.4.1.1 Potential to reduce input waste through site-specific application to boost deployment

10.4.2 SENSOR-BASED

10.4.2.1 Inclination toward optimized input application and sustainable crop management to support segmental growth

11 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.2 YIELD MONITORING

11.2.1 ON-FARM YIELD MONITORING

11.2.1.1 Growing preference for sustainable and resource-efficient farming to fuel segmental growth

11.2.2 OFF-FARM YIELD MONITORING

11.2.2.1 Need to assess yield quality post-harvest to foster market growth

11.3 CROP SCOUTING

11.3.1 USE OF GPS AND UAV TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE CROP HEALTH TO FACILITATE MARKET GROWTH

11.3.2 PRE-SEEDING CROP SCOUTING

11.3.3 POST-SEEDING CROP SCOUTING

11.3.4 CROP MONITORING

11.4 FIELD MAPPING

11.4.1 BOUNDARY MAPPING

11.4.1.1 Greater emphasis on improving sampling accuracy and monitoring crop production to augment segmental growth

11.4.2 DRAINAGE MAPPING

11.4.2.1 Requirement for improved field conditions and sustainable crop production to propel market

11.5 VARIABLE-RATE APPLICATION

11.5.1 PRECISION IRRIGATION

11.5.1.1 Increasing focus on water waste reduction and yield maximization to stimulate demand

11.5.2 PRECISION SEEDING

11.5.2.1 Potential to offer higher yields and minimized crop damage to drive segmental growth

11.5.3 PRECISION FERTILIZATION

11.5.3.1 Significant focus on site-specific nutrient management and resource optimization to drive adoption

11.5.3.2 Nitrogen VRA

11.5.3.3 Phosphorous VRA

11.5.3.4 Lime VRA

11.5.4 OTHER VARIABLE-RATE APPLICATION TYPES

11.6 WEATHER TRACKING & FORECASTING

11.6.1 NEED FOR ENHANCING FARM EFFICIENCY THROUGH ADVANCED WEATHER MONITORING & FORECASTING TO DRIVE DEMAND

11.7 INVENTORY MANAGEMENT

11.7.1 FOCUS ON OPTIMIZING RESOURCE EFFICIENCY TO DRIVE ADOPTION OF STRATEGIC FARM INVENTORY MANAGEMENT

11.8 FARM LABOR MANAGEMENT

11.8.1 EMPHASIS ON REDUCING LABOR COSTS AND INCREASING CROP YIELD TO DRIVE SEGMENTAL GROWTH

11.9 FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

11.9.1 INCREASING FOCUS ON IMPROVING PROFITABILITY AND MITIGATING FINANCIAL RISKS TO BOOST ADOPTION

11.10 OTHER APPLICATIONS

12 PRECISION FARMING MARKET, BY REGION

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 NORTH AMERICA

12.2.1 US

12.2.1.1 Significant presence of major market players to fuel market growth

12.2.2 CANADA

12.2.2.1 Digital innovation and sustainable farming practices to strengthen market expansion

12.2.3 MEXICO

12.2.3.1 Growing advancements in digital tools and smart farming technologies to drive market

12.3 EUROPE

12.3.1 GERMANY

12.3.1.1 Digitalization and strategic investments in agriculture sector to accelerate market growth

12.3.2 UK

12.3.2.1 Rising use of automation and robotics in planting, crop management, and harvesting to support market growth

12.3.3 FRANCE

12.3.3.1 Data-driven startups and smart environmental insights to facilitate market growth

12.3.4 SPAIN

12.3.4.1 Elevating use of drone-based field surveillance and smart irrigation systems to reinforce market expansion

12.3.5 ITALY

12.3.5.1 Rising focus on sustainable and efficient farming to drive market

12.3.6 POLAND

12.3.6.1 Gradual adoption of smart farming supported by EU funding and modernization efforts to propel market

12.3.7 NORDICS

12.3.7.1 Strong digital infrastructure and environmental goals to contribute to market growth

12.3.8 REST OF EUROPE

12.4 ASIA PACIFIC

12.4.1 CHINA

12.4.1.1 Government investments in AI-driven farming and pesticide management to stimulate market growth

12.4.2 JAPAN

12.4.2.1 Launch of robotic solutions and agricultural automated systems to fuel market growth

12.4.3 SOUTH KOREA

12.4.3.1 Government support to develop smart farming villages to contribute to market growth

12.4.4 INDIA

12.4.4.1 AI-enabled agricultural advisory and precision farming infrastructure to accelerate market growth

12.4.5 AUSTRALIA

12.4.5.1 Rising focus on improving fertilizer efficiency and increase crop yields to boost demand

12.4.6 INDONESIA

12.4.6.1 Digital transformation in agriculture to facilitate market growth

12.4.7 MALAYSIA

12.4.7.1 Smart farming initiatives focused on field efficiency improvement and manual labor reduction to fuel market expansion

12.4.8 THAILAND

12.4.8.1 Escalating use of drones, GPS-guided tractors, sensor-based irrigation systems to drive market

12.4.9 VIETNAM

12.4.9.1 Integration of satellite imagery and automated irrigation systems to reinforce market expansion

12.4.10 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

12.5 ROW

12.5.1 MIDDLE EAST

12.5.1.1 Bahrain

12.5.1.1.1 Strong government commitment to food security and digital transformation to spike demand

12.5.1.2 Kuwait

12.5.1.2.1 Adoption of smart water management and vertical farming to support market

12.5.1.3 Oman

12.5.1.3.1 Implementation of smart agriculture and food security initiatives to strengthen market expansion

12.5.1.4 Qatar

12.5.1.4.1 Strategic advancements and agricultural digitization for sustainable food security to drive market

12.5.1.5 Saudi Arabia

12.5.1.5.1 Innovation and strategic initiatives transforming agriculture sector to support market growth

12.5.1.6 UAE

12.5.1.6.1 Strategic adoption of sustainable desert farming practices to stimulate market growth

12.5.1.7 Rest of Middle East

12.5.2 AFRICA

12.5.2.1 South Africa

12.5.2.1.1 Advancements in agriculture through satellite IoT andAI-driven solutions to contribute to market growth

12.5.2.2 Rest of Africa

12.5.3 SOUTH AMERICA

12.5.3.1 Advancing digital connectivity and technological integration to stimulate demand

12.5.4 BRAZIL

12.5.4.1 Large-scale commercial agriculture and digitalisation drive precision farming adoption

12.5.5 ARGENTINA

12.5.5.1 Mechanised broad-acre farming and data-driven agriculture accelerate precision technology adoption

12.5.6 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA

12.5.6.1 Agricultural modernisation and resource-efficiency needs support emerging precision farming adoption

13 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

13.1 OVERVIEW

13.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN, 2023-2026

13.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

13.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

13.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS, 2026

13.6 PRODUCT COMPARISON

13.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2026

13.7.1 STARS

13.7.2 EMERGING LEADERS

13.7.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

13.7.4 PARTICIPANTS

13.7.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2026

13.7.5.1 Company footprint

13.7.5.2 Region footprint

13.7.5.3 Offering footprint

13.7.5.4 Technology footprint

13.7.5.5 Application footprint

13.8 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2026

13.8.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

13.8.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

13.8.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

13.8.4 STARTING BLOCKS

13.8.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2026

13.8.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

13.8.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

13.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

13.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES

13.9.2 DEALS

14 COMPANY PROFILES

14.1 KEY PLAYERS

14.1.1 DEERE & COMPANY

14.1.1.1 Business overview

14.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.1.3 Recent developments

14.1.1.3.1 Product launches

14.1.1.3.2 Deals

14.1.1.3.3 Other developments

14.1.1.4 Analyst's view

14.1.1.4.1 Key strengths

14.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

14.1.2 AGCO CORPORATION

14.1.2.1 Business overview

14.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.2.3 Recent developments

14.1.2.3.1 Product launches

14.1.2.3.2 Deals

14.1.2.3.3 Expansions

14.1.2.4 Analyst's view

14.1.2.4.1 Key strengths

14.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

14.1.3 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.

14.1.3.1 Business overview

14.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.3.3 Recent developments

14.1.3.3.1 Product launches

14.1.3.3.2 Deals

14.1.3.4 Analyst's view

14.1.3.4.1 Key strengths

14.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

14.1.4 AG LEADER TECHNOLOGY

14.1.4.1 Business overview

14.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.4.3 Recent developments

14.1.4.3.1 Product launches

14.1.4.4 Analyst's view

14.1.4.4.1 Key strengths

14.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

14.1.5 AGEAGLE AERIAL SYSTEMS INC.

14.1.5.1 Business overview

14.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.5.3 Recent developments

14.1.5.3.1 Product launches

14.1.5.4 Analyst's view

14.1.5.4.1 Key strengths

14.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

14.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses and competitive threats

14.1.6 TOPCON CORPORATION

14.1.6.1 Business overview

14.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.6.3 Recent developments

14.1.6.3.1 Product launches

14.1.6.3.2 Deals

14.1.6.3.3 Expansions

14.1.7 BAYER AG (CLIMATE LLC)

14.1.7.1 Business overview

14.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.7.3 Recent developments

14.1.7.3.1 Product launches

14.1.7.3.2 Deals

14.1.8 TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES

14.1.8.1 Business overview

14.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.8.3 Recent developments

14.1.8.3.1 Product launches

14.1.8.3.2 Deals

14.1.9 HEXAGON AB

14.1.9.1 Business overview

14.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.9.3 Recent developments

14.1.9.3.1 Product launches

14.1.10 KUBOTA CORPORATION

14.1.10.1 Business overview

14.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services offered

14.1.10.3 Recent development

14.1.10.3.1 Product launches

14.1.10.3.2 Deals

14.1.10.4 Other developments

14.2 OTHER PLAYERS

14.2.1 TRIMBLE INC.

14.2.2 ABACO S.P.A.

14.2.3 CROPX INC.

14.2.4 FARMERS EDGE INC.

14.2.5 GROWNETICS

14.2.6 CROPIN TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LIMITED

14.2.7 GAMAYA

14.2.8 DICKEY-JOHN

14.2.9 TELUS

14.2.10 HARXON CORPORATION

14.2.11 AGRICOLUS

14.2.12 ESRI

14.2.13 FARMDOK GMBH

14.2.14 YARA

14.2.15 CLAAS KGAA MBH

15 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

15.1 RESEARCH DATA

15.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

15.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

15.1.1.2 List of key secondary sources

15.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

15.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

15.1.2.2 List of primary interview participants

15.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries

15.1.2.4 Key industry insights

15.1.3 SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH

15.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION METHODOLOGY

15.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

15.2.1.1 Approach to arrive at market size using bottom-up analysis(demand side)

15.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

15.2.2.1 Approach to arrive at market size using top-down analysis(supply side)

15.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

15.4 RISK ANALYSIS

15.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

15.6 RESEARCH LIMITATIONS

16 APPENDIX

16.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

16.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

16.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

16.4 RELATED REPORTS

16.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [258]

LIST OF FIGURES [62]

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