China Retail Market Size And Share Analysis, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Social Commerce And Warehouse Clubs Drive 8.06% CAGR To USD 3.34 Trillion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through creator-led commerce, membership and private-label models, omnichannel fulfillment, and data-driven inventory discipline.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Retail Market to Reach USD 3.34 Trillion by 2031 as Digital Commerce and Membership Clubs Expand

The China retail market is expected to grow from USD 2.1 trillion in 2025 to USD 2.27 trillion in 2026 before reaching USD 3.34 trillion by 2031. This represents an 8.06% CAGR over 2026-2031, supported by rapid digital adoption, evolving consumer preferences, smart-home demand, omnichannel investment, and the expansion of modern retail formats across major cities and lower-tier markets.

Social and live-stream commerce accelerates in lower-tier cities

Live-stream commerce is reshaping shopping behavior throughout China. Livestreaming e-commerce reached USD 807 billion in 2024 and attracted 833 million users, demonstrating the growing influence of short video, creators, and live hosts on purchasing decisions. Lower-tier cities are becoming an important source of new demand as platforms adapt content, product selection, delivery services, and promotional strategies to local preferences.

Social commerce has expanded beyond beauty and apparel into food, household staples, personal care, and home products. Douyin and other mobile-first platforms are combining product discovery with immediate purchasing, encouraging brands to redirect media investment toward creator-led campaigns. Municipal support for last-mile delivery networks is also improving fulfillment in counties and townships. These developments are shifting competition away from price alone and toward engagement, authenticity, convenience, and reliable service.

Membership-based warehouse clubs increase consumer spending

Membership-based retail is gaining momentum among urban families seeking bulk value, premium products, and curated assortments. Warehouse-club sales exceeded USD 42.6 billion (CNY 300 billion) in 2024. Sam's Club recorded GMV above USD 17.0 billion (CNY 120 billion) in 2025 and added 10 locations during the year, with plans for more than 10 openings in 2026. Costco operated seven warehouses in China by late 2025, while its broader expansion strategy indicated continued confidence in the market.

Membership fees, private-label products, premium imported goods, and larger package sizes are helping warehouse clubs generate higher average basket values than many traditional hypermarkets. App-based ordering and rapid delivery from club locations are extending their reach beyond nearby neighborhoods. This model is raising consumer expectations for product quality, in-store experience, inventory availability, and supply-chain performance.

Price competition places pressure on retail margins

Intense discounting across e-commerce and local-service platforms is creating margin challenges. Rising subsidy spending pushed parts of the market into a loss-making phase in 2025. Meituan reported an operating loss of USD 2.8 billion (CNY 19.8 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, while Alibaba's operating profit declined from USD 5.0 billion (CNY 35.2 billion) to USD 0.8 billion (CNY 5.4 billion) during the same period.

Subsidies and sales expenses among major platforms exceeded USD 14.2 billion (CNY 100 billion) across the second and third quarters of 2025. Although authorities issued guidance intended to limit irrational discounting, implementation has varied. Physical retailers are responding by strengthening omnichannel capabilities, testing lean-format stores, improving private-label assortments, and developing more resilient pricing strategies.

Key China retail market growth factors



Demand from the silver economy is supporting premium health, wellness, and personal care categories.

'Smart Retail' initiatives and digital-yuan trials are encouraging omnichannel adoption.

Improved last-mile logistics are expanding digital retail access in lower-tier cities.

Trade-in incentives are stimulating purchases of appliances and connected devices. A declining working-age population continues to create labor and long-term demand challenges.

Food, beverages, and consumer electronics shape category growth

Food and beverages led the China retail market with a 30.72% revenue share in 2025, supported by frequent purchases of staples and growing interest in lower-sugar beverages, high-fiber cereals, and functional supplements. Digital merchandising is helping retailers tailor promotions to local tastes, health priorities, and household budgets.

Consumer electronics and appliances are projected to grow at a 9.23% CAGR through 2031. Trade-in programs, energy-efficiency upgrades, AI-enabled features, and smart-home adoption are accelerating replacement demand. Products with efficient motors, intuitive interfaces, and connected capabilities are recording stronger performance in mid- to high-end segments. Apparel and footwear demand remains divided between value-focused basics and performance wear, while personal and household care retailers are using sampling, beauty services, and credible product claims to attract shoppers.

E-commerce and discount formats lead channel transformation

E-commerce platforms accounted for 34.15% of the China retail market in 2025, reflecting the popularity of mobile-first shopping, integrated content, convenient checkout, and efficient returns. Discount and membership-club stores are forecast to grow at a 13.35% CAGR through 2031 as consumers seek bulk savings, exclusive products, and private-label value.

Brick-and-mortar retailers are stabilizing operations through store remodeling, curated product ranges, foodservice offerings, and smaller locations near residential areas and transit hubs. Unmanned retail is also approaching commercial scale, with the segment expected to exceed USD 7.0 billion (CNY 50 billion) in 2025. Across the sector, shared supply chains, customer data, disciplined inventory management, and integrated online and offline services will be essential to profitable growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Lower-tier cities rapidly embrace social and live-stream commerce

4.2.2 Membership-based warehouse clubs are boosting the average basket size

4.2.3 Demand from the silver economy is propelling premium health and wellness categories

4.2.4 'Smart Retail' initiatives and digital-yuan trials drive omnichannel growth

4.2.5 Autonomous stores and group-buy models see rising adoption

4.2.6 Tourism policies revive experiential retail

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Retailers face shrinking margins as e-commerce platforms engage in fierce price wars

4.3.2 A declining working-age population is creating substantial challenges

4.3.3 Stricter enforcement of data privacy and influencer marketing regulations is increasing compliance expenses

4.3.4 Rural-urban logistical gaps are constraining the expansion of cold-chain infrastructure for fresh groceries

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Category

5.1.1 Food & Beverages

5.1.1.1 Fresh Food

5.1.1.2 Packaged Food

5.1.1.3 Beverage - Alcoholic

5.1.1.4 Beverage - Non-Alcoholic

5.1.2 Personal & Household Care

5.1.2.1 Beauty & Personal Care

5.1.2.2 Home Care

5.1.3 Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

5.1.3.1 Apparel

5.1.3.2 Footwear

5.1.3.3 Accessories & Luxury Goods

5.1.4 Furniture, Toys & Hobby

5.1.4.1 Furniture & Home Decor

5.1.4.2 Toys & Baby Products

5.1.4.3 Sports & Leisure Equipment

5.1.5 Consumer Electronics & Appliances

5.1.5.1 Mobile & IT

5.1.5.2 Home Appliances

5.1.5.3 Other Electronics

5.1.5.4 Other Products

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Department Stores

5.2.4 Specialty Stores

5.2.5 Discount & Membership Club Stores

5.2.6 E-commerce Online Marketplaces

5.2.7 Other Channels (Direct selling, vending, community group-buy)

5.3 By City Tier

5.3.1 Tier 1 Cities

5.3.2 Tier 2 Cities

5.3.3 Tier 3 Cities

5.3.4 Tier 4 & Below

5.4 By Store Format Size

5.4.1 Large-Format

5.4.2 Mid-Sized

5.4.3 Small-Format

5.5 By Region (China)

5.5.1 East China

5.5.2 North China

5.5.3 Northeast China

5.5.4 South China

5.5.5 Central China

5.5.6 Southwest China

5.5.7 Northwest China

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

6.4.2 JD.com Inc.

6.4.3 Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.

6.4.4 Walmart Inc.

6.4.5 Yonghui Superstores Co. Ltd.

6.4.6 Suning Holdings Group

6.4.7 GOME Retail Holdings Ltd.

6.4.8 Costco Wholesale (China) Ltd.

6.4.9 Hema Fresh (Freshippo)

6.4.10 Carrefour China

6.4.11 Metro China (Wumart)

6.4.12 Vipshop Holdings Ltd.

6.4.13 Pinduoduo Inc.

6.4.14 Meituan Select

6.4.15 Yonghui Yunchuang

6.4.16 Tencent Smart Retail

6.4.17 Dashang Group

6.4.18 Better Life Retail

6.4.19 Bubugao (BBG)

6.4.20 Pagoda

6.4.21 Lawson China

6.4.22 Seven-Eleven China

6.4.23 MINISO Group

6.4.24 Dixintong (D.Phone)

6.4.25 Xiaomi YouPin

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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