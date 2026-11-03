Australia Retail Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Private Labels, AI, And Large-Format Expansion Drive Market Toward USD 432.28 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retailers can lift ROI through private-label expansion, automated omnichannel fulfilment, data-led assortments and circular supply chains, while targeting health and wellness demand.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Australia Retail Market to Reach USD 432.28 Billion by 2031 as Private Label, Sustainability and Omnichannel Investment Accelerate

The Australia retail market was valued at USD 293.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 312.95 billion in 2026 to USD 432.28 billion by 2031. This represents a CAGR of 6.67% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Growth is being supported by demand for essential goods, private label adoption, digital commerce, wellness products and investments in technology-enabled retail operations.

Cost-of-Living Pressures Strengthen Private Label Demand

Cost-of-living pressures are encouraging Australian consumers to prioritize value, making private label products an increasingly important source of customer loyalty and retail differentiation. Woolworths has reported momentum across its own and exclusive brands, supported by competitive pricing, product innovation and range expansion. Coles is also strengthening its private label portfolio through everyday ranges and Coles Finest, giving shoppers access to both value-focused staples and premium alternatives.

Retailers are investing in replenishment accuracy and supply chain efficiency to improve product availability and reduce stockouts. At the same time, heightened scrutiny from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is encouraging clearer value communication, more transparent promotions and consistent shelf pricing. These developments are positioning private label as a long-term growth driver rather than solely a budget option.

Sustainability Reporting Accelerates Circular Supply Chains

Climate-related disclosure requirements are moving sustainability higher on the strategic agenda for listed Australian retailers. Businesses are expanding packaging recovery initiatives, reusable transport packaging, food rescue partnerships and waste diversion programs to improve compliance while lowering operational and reputational risks.

Coles has reported solid waste diversion above internal targets and expanded donations to food rescue organizations. Retailers are also working with logistics providers such as CHEP to introduce pallet pooling and reusable packaging systems that reduce single-use materials. Federal guidance covering changes commencing in July 2025 has increased attention on compliance schedules, supply chain traceability and measurable carbon reductions. As a result, circular supply chains are becoming an important component of risk management and long-term competitiveness in the Australia retail market.

Freight and Last-Mile Costs Remain a Structural Challenge

Australia's dispersed population creates significant freight and Last-Mile delivery costs, particularly across remote and regional communities. Long transport distances, limited local competition and lower delivery density can contribute to higher shelf prices and narrower product ranges outside major metropolitan areas.

Floods and bushfires can further disrupt road and rail corridors, forcing retailers to rely on more expensive contingency logistics. Although regional e-commerce demand continues to rise, rapid delivery remains difficult to scale across low-density postcodes. Fleet renewal, energy transitions and supporting infrastructure also add costs for retailers and logistics operators. These pressures constrain margins and may limit the near-term contribution of regional expansion.

Additional Australia Retail Market Drivers and Restraints



Gen-Z-Led Social-Commerce growth in major metropolitan markets

Rapid Roll-out of Dark-Store Quick-Commerce within 5 km urban Radii Rising national minimum wages increasing expenses for Brick-and-Mortar retailers

Product Category Analysis

Food and Beverage accounted for 47.38% of the Australia retail market in 2025, supported by resilient demand for essential products and stronger private label penetration across value and premium ranges. Personal and Household Care is forecast to be the fastest-growing category, recording an 11.24% CAGR through 2031. Growth is being driven by consumer interest in beauty, self-care, wellness and pharmacy-led health services.

Vertical integration involving Chemist Warehouse and Sigma Healthcare is creating opportunities to scale distribution, expand assortments and enhance in-store services. Loyalty ecosystems are also supporting repeat visits and cross-category purchasing. Coles and Woolworths continue to invest in private label innovation, category expansion and replenishment technology to maintain availability across fast-moving product lines.

Electronics and Appliances benefit from replacement cycles and consumer interest in connected and AI-enabled devices, although higher ticket purchases remain exposed to mortgage, energy and household budget pressures. Apparel demand is similarly sensitive to consumer confidence and interest rates, leading retailers to balance value-focused basics with selected premium collections.

Store Format Analysis

Mid-Format stores held the largest market share at 51.76% in 2025, reflecting the importance of supermarkets and specialty stores in established urban and suburban shopping patterns. Large-Format stores are projected to record the fastest growth, with a 12.36% CAGR through 2031.

Large-Format retailers are integrating fulfilment operations, automation and centralized services to improve productivity and support higher e-commerce volumes. Bunnings demonstrates this approach through its warehouse network, trade centres, tool depot coverage and Click and Collect capabilities. Robotics-enabled fulfilment investments in Western Sydney are also supporting faster delivery and more frequent store replenishment.

Small and micro formats remain important for convenience and top-up purchases but face pressure from rising occupancy and labour costs. Across all formats, retailers are adopting automation, RFID, localized assortment planning and digital store services to improve throughput, manage labour requirements and deliver more efficient omnichannel shopping experiences.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Cost-of-Living Pressure Accelerating Private Label Adoption across Coles and Woolworths Networks

4.1.1.1 Mandatory Sustainability Reporting (FY-25) Pushing Retailers toward Circular Supply Chains

4.1.1.2 Gen-Z Led Social-Commerce Boom in Metro Cities (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane)

4.1.1.3 Rapid Roll-out of Dark-Store Quick-Commerce within 5 km Urban Radii

4.1.1.4 Indigenous-Made Product Preference Supported by "Australian Made" Campaigns

4.1.1.5 AI-Driven Shelf-Replenishment and Dynamic Pricing Pilots by Major Chains

4.1.2 Market Restraints

4.1.2.1 Freight and Last-Mile Costs across Australia's Dispersed Population Hubs

4.1.2.2 Rising National Minimum Wage Lifting Operating Expenses for Brick-and-Mortar Retailers

4.1.2.3 Duopoly Supplier Power Imbalance Triggering ACCC Investigations

4.1.2.4 Mortgage-Rate-Driven Discretionary Spending Contraction

4.1.3 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.1.4 Regulatory Outlook

4.1.5 Technological Outlook

4.1.6 Porter's Five Forces

4.1.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.1.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.6.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.1.6.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.1.7 Consumer Shopping Behaviour Analysis

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 Food & Beverage

5.1.1 Personal & Household Care

5.1.2 Apparel

5.1.3 Footwear & Accessories

5.1.4 Furniture

5.1.5 Toys & Hobbies

5.1.6 Electronics & Household Appliances

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By Store Size

5.2.1 Large-Format

5.2.2 Mid-Format

5.2.3 Small / Micro

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Convenience Stores

5.3.3 Department Stores

5.3.4 Specialty Stores

5.3.5 Online

5.3.6 Other Channels

5.4 By Price Segment

5.4.1 Mass / Value

5.4.2 Premium

5.4.3 Luxury

5.5 By Region

5.5.1 New South Wales

5.5.2 Victoria

5.5.3 Queensland

5.5.4 Western Australia

5.5.5 South Australia

5.5.6 Others

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 Woolworths Group Ltd

6.3.2 Coles Group Ltd

6.3.3 Wesfarmers Ltd (Bunnings, Kmart, Target, Catch)

6.3.4 Aldi Stores (Australia) Pty Ltd

6.3.5 Metcash Ltd (IGA, Foodland)

6.3.6 Amazon Commercial Services Pty Ltd

6.3.7 Costco Wholesale Australia Pty Ltd

6.3.8 JB Hi-Fi Ltd

6.3.9 Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd

6.3.10 Myer Holdings Ltd

6.3.11 David Jones Pty Ltd

6.3.12 Big W (Woolworths Group)

6.3.13 The Good Guys (JB Hi-Fi)

6.3.14 The Reject Shop

6.3.15 Chemist Warehouse Group

6.3.16 Priceline Pharmacy (Sigma Healthcare)

6.3.17 Accent Group Ltd

6.3.18 Temple & Webster Group

6.3.19 Kogan.com Ltd

6.3.20 Cotton On Group

6.3.21 Country Road Group

6.3.22 Decathlon Australia

6.3.23 Mecca Brands

6.3.24 Sephora Australia

6.3.25 Ikea Australia Pty Ltd

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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