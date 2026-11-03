Biosensors - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of The $53.7 Billion Market By 2030 As Abbott, Dexcom, Medtronic And Masimo Accelerate Wearable And AI Diagnostics

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Biosensors - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosensors market was valued at US$35.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$53.7 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising demand for early disease detection, continuous patient monitoring, personalized medicine, food safety testing, environmental analysis, and portable diagnostic technologies.

The comprehensive global biosensors market report examines industry trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions, technology developments, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their potential effects on biosensor manufacturing, component sourcing, supply chains, pricing, investment, and geographic market strategies.

Global Biosensors Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Advances in biochemistry, nanotechnology, microfluidics, and materials science continue to improve biosensor sensitivity, accuracy, response time, and operational performance. The integration of gold nanoparticles, carbon nanotubes, and other advanced materials is supporting the development of higher-performance products for medical diagnostics, biotechnology, environmental monitoring, and food toxicity testing.

Miniaturization is also accelerating the adoption of portable and point-of-care biosensors. Healthcare providers increasingly require rapid testing platforms that can support clinical decision-making outside centralized laboratories. At the same time, wearable biosensors are enabling continuous monitoring of health indicators and generating real-time data for disease management, preventive care, and remote patient monitoring.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases remains a major market driver. Greater demand for early diagnosis and routine monitoring is increasing the use of biosensors across hospitals, clinics, diagnostic facilities, and home healthcare environments. Personalized medicine and connected health platforms are creating additional opportunities for manufacturers developing compact, user-friendly, and digitally integrated devices.

Beyond healthcare, regulatory emphasis on food quality, environmental protection, and contaminant detection is expanding biosensor applications. Government funding and research initiatives are further supporting product innovation and the commercialization of advanced sensing technologies.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage



By product: Non-wearable biosensors and wearable biosensors.

By technology: Electrochemical, optical, thermal, and other biosensor technologies.

By application: Medical, agriculture, environmental monitoring, food toxicity, and other applications. By geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Key Biosensors Market Insights



The non-wearable biosensors segment is forecast to reach US$28.3 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The wearable biosensors segment is projected to grow at a faster CAGR of 7.9% during the analysis period.

The U.S. biosensors market was valued at US$12.8 billion in 2024, reinforcing its position as a major global market.

China is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% and reach approximately US$5.1 billion by 2030. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the wider Asia-Pacific region are also assessed for emerging growth opportunities and changing competitive conditions.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks structural changes affecting the global biosensors industry, including the convergence of diagnostics, wearable technology, digital health, and advanced materials. It assesses how innovation in electrochemical and optical sensing may influence product development while identifying opportunities created by decentralized testing, remote healthcare, and continuous monitoring.

The report also tracks tariff negotiations and trade developments across more than 180 countries. The analysis considers supply chain disruption, sourcing risks, manufacturing realignment, and the effects of economic uncertainty on global and regional forecasts. Historical market analysis from 2015 through 2023 supports revised projections through 2030, including adjustments associated with tariff exposure and changing globalization patterns.

Competitive Intelligence and Report Features



Independent analysis of annual biosensors sales and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Historical data and revised global and regional projections incorporating trade and economic developments.

Assessment of product innovation, process improvements, emerging technologies, and major industry growth drivers.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning across strong, active, niche, and limited-presence participants.

Strategic commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts. One year of complimentary report updates covering significant market developments.

Companies Featured in the Biosensors Market Report

The report profiles 119 companies operating across the global biosensors market. Featured participants include:



Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cytiva

Dexcom, Inc.

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Nova Biomedical

Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. WaveForm Technologies, Inc.

The report provides decision-makers with actionable intelligence on market size, segment performance, regional expansion, competitive positioning, technology adoption, and trade-related risks. It addresses how the global biosensors market is expected to evolve through 2030, which technologies and applications offer the strongest growth potential, and how companies can respond to emerging commercial, regulatory, and supply chain conditions.

Key Attributes:

