The Cowboys Are Back: George Canyon And Aaron Pritchett Ride Again For A Coast-To-Coast Cowboy Christmas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Children Believe returns as presenting sponsor, fans have a chance to win a VIP Calgary getaway to see show, meet George and Aaron

Markham, ON, Canada, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cowboys are back and ready to hit the trail in Canada again, with the 2026 A Coast-to-Coast Cowboy Christmas launching Nov. 12 in Summerside, PE. The tour, featuring George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett, two of Canada's most popular country artists, presented by Children Believe, bring holiday favourites, their biggest hits and stories from the road to nearly 30 Canadian communities. Fans also have a chance to win a VIP trip for two to Calgary to see the show and meet the cowboys themselves by entering the Children Believe Coast-to-Coast Cowboy Christmas Contest.

George and Aaron had so much fun on the tour's inaugural national run in 2025, that the long-time friends decided they had to share the stage again for this festive evening of Christmas standards and chart-topping songs, along with the special live energy that defines their performances. And Children Believe was excited to join the tour again, as well, for another chance to introduce concertgoers to its work helping children and families create brighter futures.

“We're honoured to be back as sponsors,” says Michael Carmody, Chief Marketing & Development Officer at Children Believe.“Last year, George and Aaron shared our story to thousands of Canadians from coast to coast. So many people visited the Children Believe booth to learn how they can help children around the world build brighter futures and we get to do it all over again this Christmas season.”

Children Believe comes alongside communities through local partners to empower them to remove the obstacles that get in the way of children going to, staying in, and finishing school. A visit to our booth at any of the concerts gives Canadians a number of ways they can donate to projects in eight different countries, that are building a better future for children, full of choices. Poverty is complex, we all know, but helping is not.

“The 2025 tour was such a success that George and I knew we had to do it all again,” says Pritchett.“We'll be bringing back the holiday spirit, along with some of our biggest hits from the last two and a half decades. We're also incredibly proud to welcome Children Believe back and continue supporting the meaningful work they do around the world.”

“Sharing the stage every night with my long-time friend Aaron was truly something special,” says Canyon.“Having Children Believe join us again makes this tour even more meaningful, and we're honoured to help share their message with audiences across Canada.”

Together, Canyon and Pritchett bring more than five decades of Canadian country music to the stage, along with multiple JUNO, CCMA and ECMA awards and catalogues filled with fan favourites. Children Believe returns as presenting sponsor after joining the tour for its first national run, using the partnership

From Summerside the tour continues west for six weeks, ending Dec. 22 in Sidney, BC, visiting theatres and venues across the country. For tour dates and tickets, visit georgecanyon.com or aaronpritchett.com.

The Children Believe Coast-to-Coast Cowboy Christmas Contest will award one grand prize winner with a VIP trip for two to Calgary to see George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett at the Deerfoot Inn & Casino on December 17, 2026. Valued at approximately $5,000 CAD, the package includes two VIP reserved concert tickets, an arranged meet-and-greet with the artists, two nights' hotel accommodation from December 16 to 18, and eligible round-trip economy flights from a major Canadian airport, up to a maximum value of $2,000 CAD.

Three secondary prize winners will each receive two tickets to a Coast-to-Coast Cowboy Christmas tour date between November 20 and December 22, 2026, an arranged meet-and-greet with George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett, and a $500 CAD restaurant gift card - a prize valued at approximately $800 CAD. Visit childrenbelieve.ca/cowboycontest for full contest details and to enter.

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About Children Believe

Children Believe is a Canadian charity that has worked alongside communities for over 65 years to remove the obstacles that get in the way of children going to, staying in, and finishing school. Working through 32 local partners in over 1,025 communities across 8 countries, Children Believe is a proud member of the ChildFund Alliance, a global network of 11 child-focused organizations supporting more than 36 million children and families worldwide. Learn more at childrenbelieve.ca.

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CONTACT: Dave Stell Children Believe 4168986770...