Two Days Left: HMG Strategy's 12Th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit Brings Technology Executives Together November 5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and senior technology leaders will convene in Charlotte to address AI, cybersecurity, enterprise transformation and the growing demands of Iconic Leadership

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology leaders to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, today announced that its 12th Annual Charlotte C-Level Technology Leadership Summit this Thursday, November 5, at Providence Country Club in Charlotte.









With just two days remaining, qualified technology executives can still register for a complimentary executive pass

Momentum continues to build heading into Thursday's Summit, with more than 100 registrations as of Tuesday morning. The growing audience includes technology leaders from organizations such as Honeywell, Wells Fargo, UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America, Ralph Lauren, Krispy Kreme, Hearst Corporation, Corning, Charlotte Hornets, FICO, Citizens Bank, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, ServiceNow and Odyssey Logistics.

Their priorities reflect many of the issues confronting technology leaders across industries, including AI and machine learning, cybersecurity, data analytics and modernization, cloud ERP, compliance, collaboration, and identity and access management.

“Technology leaders are operating at an extraordinary inflection point,” said Hunter Muller, founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“AI is reshaping how companies compete, cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, and CEOs and boards are looking to technology executives to help drive meaningful business transformation. This is the moment for Iconic Leadership, where technology executives step forward with the courage, vision and conviction to lead their organizations through unprecedented change. The Charlotte Summit gives these leaders an opportunity to learn from one another, build relationships and identify strategies they can put into action.”

The Summit's executive agenda



Harness AI and emerging technologies to create measurable business value

Strengthen cybersecurity, resilience and digital trust

Modernize data, analytics and enterprise technology platforms

Lead business and organizational transformation

Align technology investments more closely with business priorities

Navigate rapidly changing expectations for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and digital leaders Develop the leadership capabilities required to become Iconic Technology Executives



Underpinning these discussions is HMG Strategy's focus on Iconic Leadership and the expanding role of technology executives as enterprise leaders. As AI accelerates change across industries, CIOs, CISOs and CTOs are increasingly expected to combine technology expertise, business judgment and courageous leadership to help shape strategy and guide their organizations through transformation.

An accomplished group of technology executives and industry leaders

Charlotte has emerged as an important center of enterprise technology leadership, with its strong financial-services foundation complemented by major organizations in manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, consumer products, media and technology. The Charlotte Summit brings leaders from these sectors together to exchange ideas, strengthen relationships and explore how the role of the technology executive is changing as technology becomes increasingly central to business strategy.

With the Summit now just two days away, qualified senior technology executives interested in participating are encouraged to register now for a complimentary executive pass.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. HMG Strategy's highly interactive events, research and digital media connect CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and other senior technology executives with peers, industry experts and technology partners to share insights, foster innovation and strengthen executive leadership.

Media Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

203-221-2702

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