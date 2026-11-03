As New SSG Fox Grant Year Begins, Marine Veteran-Led STRIVE3 Equips Grantees To Reach Veterans Outside VA Care

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) With twelve months to meet VA's outreach targets, grantees can now turn to the SSG Fox Outreach Operating System from a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned firm

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As a new year of VA's Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant Program (SSG Fox SPGP) awards begins, STRIVE3 Communications, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, is equipping grantees nationwide with its SSG Fox Outreach Operating System. The system gives grantee organizations a structured, measurable way to find, engage, and enroll Veterans at risk of suicide who are not connected to VA care.VA's FY2027 funding notice planned roughly $111.9 million for an expected 150 to 160 awards of up to $750,000 each, for one year of services starting September 30, 2026. Since 2022, the Department of Veterans Affairs' program has awarded $322 million to 218 organizations across 49 states, U.S. territories, and Tribal lands.The grant is built to reach Veterans outside the VA system. VA sets a target that 40% of the people each grantee serves are unaffiliated with VA at intake, and requires every outreach effort to lead to a referral into the grantee's program. For many grantees, finding those Veterans is the hardest part of the award."Winning the grant is the beginning. The real test is whether you find the Veterans it was written for," said Victor Rogers, Founder and President of STRIVE3 and a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of Operation Desert Storm. "These programs have twelve months to reach people who are not on any clinic list. We built this system so grantees can reach them faster, enroll them, and prove what worked when renewal comes."The SSG Fox Outreach Operating System has four modules:. Reach Audit: maps a grantee's counties against where eligible Veterans live and identifies the referral partners and channels to activate first. Three weeks, from $8,500.. Message System: tested, community-specific messaging for Veterans and referral partners.. Localization and Deployment: outreach built and placed for each county in the service area.. Measurement and Optimization: tracking that ties every enrollment to the outreach that produced it, for VA reporting and renewal.STRIVE3's VA work includes a national awareness and clinician recruitment campaign for VA Vet Centers and PTSD outreach advertising campaign developed for the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center with the guidance of the National Center for PTSD.SSG Fox grantees can learn more at strive3/funding-ssg-fox or request a Reach Audit at strive3/reach-audit. A free guide for grantees, How SSG Fox Grantees Find and Enroll Veterans in Their Counties, is available on the STRIVE3 website.About STRIVE3 CommunicationsSTRIVE3 Communications is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business founded in 2005 and based in Reston, Virginia. The firm builds outreach systems that connect publicly funded behavioral health and Veteran programs to the people they are funded to reach, and measures success in qualified referrals. STRIVE3 holds GSA Schedule 47QRAA18D006M. Learn more at strive3.Media contact: Victor Rogers, Founder and President, STRIVE3 Communications |... | 703-727-7441 | 11921 Freedom Drive, Suite 550, Reston, VA 20190Veterans in crisis, or anyone worried about one, can reach the Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988 and pressing 1, or texting 838255.

Victor Rogers

STRIVE3 Communications

+1 540-849-0570

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As New SSG Fox Grant Year Begins, Marine Veteran-Led STRIVE3 Equips Grantees to Reach Veterans Outside VA Care News Provided By STRIVE3 Communications November 03, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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