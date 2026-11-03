Austin Blessings Co-Op Looks Ahead To A New Chapter Of Growth Through ABOC East

Austin Blessings Outreach Center East volunteer serves a local family at Harvest Blessings Food Pantry.

- Brian Rawson, Founder of Austin Blessings Co-opAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Austin Blessings Co-op is looking ahead to a new chapter of continued growth through Austin Blessings Outreach Center East (ABOC East), celebrating the impact of its work in East Austin and the partnerships that have made it possible.Austin Blessings Co-op was founded by Riverbend Church in 2019 as an extension of the church's commitment to serving the community beyond its own walls. What began as a vision to bring churches, nonprofits, businesses, volunteers, and neighbors together to meet practical needs has grown into a network of ministries serving vulnerable neighbors throughout Central Texas.Today, that vision continues to take shape in East Austin through ABOC East, located on the campus of Austin Reconciliation Church (ARC) at 7000 Cameron Road. ABOC provides individuals and families with healthy food, affordable clothing, community resources, and volunteer opportunities, serving an average of 400 families through Harvest Blessings Food Pantry and facilitating approximately 100 checkouts through Woven Blessings Boutique every week.Beyond these numbers, the ministry is building relationships with neighbors from diverse backgrounds, many of whom move from receiving assistance to volunteering and serving others.“What began with a desire to serve our neighbors has grown into a community where people find practical support, meaningful connection, and opportunities to serve one another,” said Brian Rawson, Missions Pastor at Riverbend Church and Founder of Austin Blessings Co-op.“We're excited to build on that foundation and reach even more people in the months ahead. We're incredibly grateful for our ongoing partnership with Austin Reconciliation Church and everyone who has helped make this work possible.”At the heart of ABOC East is a shared commitment to caring for and investing in the East Austin community. Austin Reconciliation Church's campus provides a home for the ministry, and ARC's leaders and congregation share Austin Blessings Co-op's desire to serve and strengthen the East Austin community.“We are grateful for what has grown out of this partnership,” said Pastor Alex Montano, Senior Pastor of Austin Reconciliation Church.“It's a beautiful picture of what can happen when churches and community organizations come together with a shared desire to love and serve their neighbors. We're excited about what the future holds.”As Austin Blessings Co-op looks ahead, they hope to build on this momentum by serving more families, welcoming more volunteers, and strengthening partnerships throughout the community.“We're grateful for what has already happened, and we look forward to God's next chapter of our story,” shared Thiago Duzzi, ABOC East Director.“Watching individuals and families grow, serve together, and become part of the community is a powerful reminder that real transformation happens through relationships, service, and the love of Christ."-----------------------------------Learn More, Volunteer, Donate, or Request Assistance:Austin Blessings Outreach Center East (ABOC EAST)7000 Cameron RoadAustin, TexasMobile App: ATX Blessings, available on the App Store and Google PlayThe ATX Blessings app provides updates on assistance programs, volunteer opportunities, events, and community resources.About Austin Blessings Co-opAustin Blessings Co-op is a collaborative nonprofit organization born out of Riverbend Church, that is dedicated to bringing churches, nonprofits, businesses, ministries, and community partners together to better serve vulnerable neighbors throughout Central Texas. Through practical assistance, compassionate relationships, and collaborative partnerships, Austin Blessings works to build a stronger, more connected community where every person is treated with dignity, respect, and hope.

Thiago Duzzi

Austin Blessings Outreach Center East

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Austin Blessings Co-op Looks Ahead to a New Chapter of Growth Through ABOC East News Provided By Riverbend Church November 03, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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