Updated Ehaccp HACCP Courses Teach Foundational HACCP PRPS And Include Documentation

PRPs come first; they are the foundation for HACCP. It is not a standalone system. It relies on a clean facility and people doing what they are supposed to do.

- Nicole EspinalLUNENBURG, NS, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- eHACCP Certified HACCP Principles training courses teach HACCP in accordance with Codex, USDA, and FDA HACCP training requirements. These courses are updated to teach the HACCP Prerequisites and include the required editable documents. On average, 70% to 90% of a HACCP plan is comprised of the PRPs.HACCP Prerequisite Programs (PRPs) are the foundational environmental and operational conditions required to produce safe food before applying a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) system. THE PRPS for HACCP must be in place before starting your HACCP plan.The PRP documents are inserted throughout the course, aligned with each PRP. There is also a downloadable folder that includes over 250 SOPs, SSOPs, table charts, multiple sample HACCP plans, and other editable templates.eHACCP breaks down and teaches the Prerequisite Programs (PRPs) as the mandatory baseline and HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) as the specialized target system. Because a HACCP plan will fail without an operational foundation, their curriculum explicitly balances both.Before moving to critical limits or hazard charts, eHACCP courses focus on creating a controlled, sanitary baseline environment. They teach students that PRPs manage facility-wide risks, ensuring the plant operates under current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs).The curriculum dives into the specific components of comprehensive PRPs, instructing students on how to formulate and understand:.Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) / Good Hygienic Practices (GHPs): Basic sanitary and operational practices for food handlers and plant operations..Sanitation and Cleaning (SSOPs): Standard operating procedures for cleaning and sanitizing equipment, surfaces, and facilities..Personal Hygiene: Handwashing policies, proper work attire, hairnets, and employee health rules..Pest Control: Procedures to prevent, monitor, and eliminate insects, rodents, and other pests..Equipment Maintenance and Calibration: Routine servicing and calibration of machinery, thermometers, and scales to ensure accurate processing..Supplier Controls / Sourcing: Evaluation, approval, and monitoring of raw material and ingredient suppliers..Receiving and Storage: Inspecting incoming goods and maintaining proper temperature and humidity controls in warehouses..Allergen Management: Segregation, labeling, and handling procedures to prevent cross-contact from major food allergens..Water and Ice Quality: Ensuring potable water and ice used in processing meet safety standards.Most eHACCP HACCP courses are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, are 18 hours long, are examinable, are narrated, are automated, and include a hard copy certificate with the IHA golden seal. The courses are taught/narrated in English, Spanish, and French. To date, eHACCP has over 1,300 reviews with an average of 4.9 stars out of 5.eHACCP offers HACCP courses for several different industries;.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Food Processors and Manufacturers Course.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Meat and Poultry.Certified HACCP Principles and GDPs for Food Storage and Distribution.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Dairy Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and GAPs for Fresh Produce Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and PRPs for Pet Food and Animal Feed.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Restaurants and Food Services.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Pure Juice Industries.Certified HACCP Principles and GMPs for Water Purification and Bottling FacilitiesOther courses offered by eHACCP that have their relevant PRPs;.Certified HACCP and Food Safety Auditor Course.Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for Food Safety Professionals.Allergen Control Program for Food Companies (ACP).Foreign Supplier Verification Program (FSVP).Basic GMP and HACCP Training for Workers in Food IndustrieseHACCP will create sample documents for clients upon request and add them to a resource library that each client/student can access and use.About eHACCPeHACCP provides online HACCP certification, food safety training, auditor training, GMP training, and compliance resources for food industry professionals worldwide. Founded in 2007, the organization helps companies improve food safety performance, strengthen compliance programs, and develop knowledgeable food safety teams through practical, industry-focused training solutions.

Stephen Sockett

eHACCP

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Updated eHACCP HACCP Courses Teach Foundational HACCP PRPS and Include Documentation News Provided By eHACCP November 03, 2026, 14:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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