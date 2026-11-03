Tina E. Story Applies Systems Thinking From 25 Years In IT To Health Through Storytelling

GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and Holistic Health Advocate Draws on Product Management Discipline, Functional Medicine Training, and Her Personal Journey Through Cancer to Empower OthersClayton, Georgia – Tina E. Story is an author and former IT leader who built a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years. In the midst of a deliberate career transition, she has stepped away from corporate life to write Into the Cancer Wilderness, a memoir forthcoming in 2027 about navigating a holistic path through breast cancer while exploring what led to it in the first place. She wrote it to help readers face a diagnosis with less fear and a clearer sense of their own power.Tina's career began in design and development and grew into leadership roles in business analysis and product management, where she led complex, multimillion-dollar initiatives and guided organizations through Agile transformations. Her expertise includes business analysis, product strategy and implementation, technical writing, and cross-team planning facilitation. She studied Business Computer Systems at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology and has certifications in Agile, Scrum Product Ownership, Scaled Agile (SAFe), Human-Centered Design, and Product Management. Tina is also a certified Functional Medicine Health Coach and is currently pursuing an Anxiety Recovery Coach certification rooted in circadian biology.After her breast cancer diagnosis in 2018, Tina applied the same critical-thinking discipline that defined her career to her cancer strategy, combining a systems approach with the work of naturopathic oncologists and metabolic pioneers. What emerged was an intentional framework that organized the overwhelm and helped her reclaim her agency. That experience became the foundation of her book, which blends personal stories with the research-backed principles behind her mission to restore her body's terrain.Through her book and by sharing her story, she aims to help people learn how to harness the body's innate capacity to heal, a path toward what she considers health sovereignty.Her appreciation for the impact of storytelling began decades earlier in her volunteer work with shelter animals, when she wrote personality profiles that helped pets find adoptive homes. Today she volunteers as a certified organizer for 1 Million Cups in Clayton, Georgia, leading special events and helping local entrepreneurs tell their stories.From shelter animals to entrepreneurs to her own life, she has seen how stories bring learning to life, helping people see possibilities and make more informed decisions, including those navigating the overwhelm of a cancer diagnosis. With a last name like Story, she often wonders whether it was her destiny.Having navigated a diagnosis herself, Tina sees one of the greatest challenges in cancer care as an overreliance on external interventions without fully exploring root causes. As cancer diagnoses and costs rise, she sees more people seeking comprehensive approaches to prevention and treatment, and believes stories of those exploring a holistic path can help light the way.Writing her own story, however, demanded a deeper kind of commitment. She attributes finishing her memoir to a sense of duty, perseverance, and the ability to bring a disciplined product management approach to creative challenges. Her guiding principle,“Trust yourself, trust your purpose, and let every experience serve both,” has carried her from enterprise technology projects to a finished manuscript.That is no small feat, she notes, because few people who start a book actually finish it. At the same time, self-publishing has opened new opportunities for writers to reach readers with greater independence and creative control. Her advice to women setting out to write a memoir or self-help book is to be clear about the personal transformation at the heart of the story. That requires knowing who you were before the experience and who you became because of it. Every transformation, Tina says, leaves behind a new core belief, and it may not be one the writer expects. Writing, she adds, is often how those deeper insights emerge. She encourages setting clear intentions for the book and each chapter, and recognizing that the struggle is a necessary part of the work.Her advice reflects the values she holds most dear: radical ownership of her life, relentless curiosity that searches for deeper understanding, and trust in her power to fulfill whatever mission she takes on. Whether leading technology initiatives, writing to inspire others, or building community connections, Tina brings those values to every endeavor. Tina E. Story stands as an example of how one woman's purpose and conviction can inspire others facing their own wilderness.Learn More about Tina E. Story:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Tina E. Story Applies Systems Thinking From 25 Years in IT to Health Through Storytelling News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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