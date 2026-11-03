Influential Women Michelle Smith: Guiding Students, Families, And Pilots Through Education & Aviation

AZ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Chief Education Strategist of Independent Education Group LLC and Partner at Untethered Aviation Combines Decades of School Leadership With Entrepreneurial Vision and a Commitment to SafetySedona, Arizona – Michelle Smith is an education strategist, education leader, and aviation entrepreneur with more than three decades of experience helping individuals and organizations achieve meaningful growth. As Founder and Chief Education Strategist of Independent Education Group LLC, she provides education consulting, academic advising, parent coaching, and private school guidance for families nationwide. Her work draws on an extensive background in school leadership and curriculum development. She is also a partner at Untethered Aviation in Sedona, where she oversees operations and helps inspire aspiring pilots through specialized flight training that emphasizes safety and confidence in mountain flying. Her specialties include education consulting, educational leadership, academic advising, parent coaching, school administration, and flight training operations.Michelle began her career as a conservatory-trained musician and professional oboist. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Music Education, with an emphasis in oboe performance, from Ithaca College, and a master's degree in Oboe Performance and Music Education from the New England Conservatory of Music. She then transitioned into education leadership, earning her Educational Leadership and Administration Certification from The Johns Hopkins University. She also holds a certificate in Financial Management of the Nonprofit Organization from Harvard University, along with educator licensure and a private pilot certificate.Throughout her career, Michelle has served in a variety of leadership roles, including dean of students, principal, executive director, and head of school. In each, she built a reputation for strategic planning, curriculum development, and student-centered leadership. Her diverse background allows her to combine educational expertise with entrepreneurial vision, creating personalized solutions that help students, families, and organizations thrive. Whether she is advising a family on educational pathways or supporting a pilot preparing for challenging terrain, she brings the same focus on careful preparation and genuine care.Michelle attributes her success to passion, determination, and a willingness to embrace change. When she finds work that truly inspires her, that passion naturally fuels her commitment and drive. She also believes in staying open to new opportunities and having the courage to pivot when her interests or circumstances evolve. That openness has allowed her to keep growing both personally and professionally.Her advice to young women entering her fields is to be intentional in everything they do. She encourages them to invest genuine time and attention in every interaction, because personalization and meaningful relationships make a lasting difference. Whether working with students, families, colleagues, or clients, she believes that helping people feel heard, understood, and valued builds trust and leads to stronger outcomes. In her experience, purposeful effort and authentic engagement will always set a professional apart.Michelle sees distinct opportunities in each of her fields. In aviation, she sees great potential in expanding specialized safety training, particularly in mountain terrain and proximity flying, to help reduce preventable accidents and better prepare pilots for challenging environments. In education consulting, she sees a growing opportunity to offer comprehensive, long-term guidance for students and families. That guidance can include personalized planning, academic advising, workshops, and greater awareness of the educational pathways that support long-term success.Integrity, compassion, generosity, and being fully present for others are the values that guide Michelle. She believes in serving as a good steward, treating people with kindness and respect, and always striving to understand situations from a broader perspective. Passion, empathy, and genuine care for the people she serves are central to her professional work and personal life. Those values have shaped a long record of community service and nonprofit leadership. She served as Council Member and Co-Chair of the Massachusetts Governor's Council to Address Sexual Abuse and Domestic Violence, and she led Healthcare Without Walls, formerly Women of Means, as executive director, supporting homeless women and children in need. She also served on the Alumni Council at the New England Conservatory of Music, was a member of the Member Coordination Steering Committee, the Annual Fund Committee, and a mentor in the student mentorship program.From the orchestra to school leadership to the skies above Sedona, Michelle has built a career defined by curiosity, courage, and service. Her ability to pivot while staying true to her values offers an example for anyone considering a new path. Through her education advising, her commitment to aviation safety, and her advocacy for women and children, Michelle Smith continues to help people pursue new opportunities with confidence and realize their full potential.Learn More about Michelle Smith:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Untethered Aviation,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Michelle Smith: Guiding Students, Families, and Pilots Through Education & Aviation News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 14:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.