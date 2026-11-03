Keytomic Launches MCP Server, AI Visibility Tracker, And Reddit AI Agent For SEO Automation

AI SEO automation software

Keytomic's latest platform updates bring AI-native SEO workflows, cross-platform AI visibility tracking, and automated Reddit engagement to marketers.

- Hassan Azhar, Founder @Keytomic

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Keytomic, the AI SEO automation software, today announced three major feature releases: a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, an AI Visibility Tracker, and a Reddit AI Agent; giving SEO teams the tools to operate across every surface where their audience searches and discovers content.

MCP Server: SEO Inside Every AI Workflow

Keytomic's SEO MCP server makes the platform's full SEO toolkit accessible directly within the AI tools that marketers and developers already use; including Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, Gemini CLI, and Windsurf. With a single connection, users can trigger keyword research, publish content, run audits, and manage their content calendar without switching between tools.

The Model Context Protocol (MCP) is an open standard that lets AI applications communicate with external services. By building a native MCP server, Keytomic brings SEO automation into coding, writing, and research workflows; removing friction and putting organic strategy directly inside the AI environments teams are already working in.

AI Visibility Tracker: Measure Your Brand in AI Search

As more users turn to AI assistants to discover products and information, being cited by platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Google AI Mode has become as important as ranking on Google. Keytomic's new AI Visibility Tracker monitors how and when a brand is mentioned across these platforms.

Users can set up custom prompts to test how AI models respond to queries relevant to their business, track mention frequency over time, and benchmark their AI visibility against competitors. The tracker turns AI brand presence into a measurable, actionable metric - giving SEO teams a concrete way to optimize for the AI search era.

Reddit AI Agent: Authentic Engagement at Scale

Reddit has become a critical discovery channel, with both AI models and Google's algorithms increasingly surfacing Reddit threads as authoritative sources. Keytomic's Reddit AI Agent helps brands engage in relevant conversations authentically and efficiently.

The agent scans Reddit for threads related to a user's product or niche, identifies high-value engagement opportunities, and generates contextual reply drafts that contribute genuine value to the discussion. Teams review and approve responses before anything goes live, keeping human oversight in the loop while drastically cutting the time spent on manual Reddit monitoring.

One Platform for the Full Organic Stack

These releases reflect Keytomic's core approach: building SEO automation that works inside the tools people already use, and tracking performance across every surface where their audience is searching, not just Google.

MCP server integration, AI Visibility Tracking, and Reddit engagement join Keytomic's existing capabilities including AI keyword research, a 30-day content calendar, automated blog writing, direct publishing to WordPress, Shopify, Webflow, Framer, and more, plus technical SEO audit, backlink analysis, and content freshness automation.

For more information, visit keytomic.

About Keytomic

Keytomic is an AI-powered SEO automation platform that helps businesses grow organic traffic through AI keyword research, topical content planning, automated blog writing, and direct publishing to major CMS platforms. Keytomic's full-stack platform covers technical SEO, backlink audits, AI visibility tracking, and advanced analytics; giving teams everything they need to build and maintain a strong organic presence in an AI-first search landscape.

Hassan Azhar

Keytomic

+44 7400383892

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Keytomic Launches MCP Server, AI Visibility Tracker, and Reddit AI Agent for SEO Automation News Provided By Keytomic November 03, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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