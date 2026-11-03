V-Mart Retail Q2 Loss Widens To Rs 16 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) V-Mart Retail Limited on Tuesday reported a widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 16 crore in the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with a net loss of Rs 8.87 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

Despite the higher loss, the value fashion and lifestyle retailer posted healthy growth in revenue during the quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 18.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 953 crore, up from Rs 807 crore in the year-ago period, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company also reported an improvement in operating performance. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 20.3 per cent to Rs 86.1 crore from Rs 71.6 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA margin improved marginally to 9 per cent from 8.9 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income, including other income, stood at Rs 955.67 crore during the quarter, marking a growth of 17.9 per cent over the year-ago period.

For the first half of FY27, total income rose 20.52 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,047.13 crore.

During the reporting quarter, the company's retail trade business generated income of Rs 94.71 crore, while its digital marketplace segment contributed Rs 142.8 crore.

In a separate development, V-Mart's board approved the appointment of Varin Agarwal as the Head of Merchandising with effect from November 3, 2026. Following his appointment, Agarwal will also be designated as a Senior Management Personnel of the company.

The decision was taken based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Shares of V-Mart Retail Limited ended marginally higher at Rs 737.40 on the BSE, up Rs 0.40, or 0.05 per cent, from the previous close.