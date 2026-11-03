Gujarat Govt Eyes Bigger Share Of Markets Under India's Ftas

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Gujarat, which accounts for nearly a quarter of India's merchandise exports, could gain access to a combined import market of more than USD 1.08 trillion across India's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partner countries, with the state government set to highlight export opportunities at the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027' in January.

The three-day summit, scheduled to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar from January 10 to 12, will feature dedicated sectoral sessions on India's expanding network of trade agreements and their potential to strengthen the state's industrial and export base.

India currently has nine FTAs involving 38 countries, providing preferential access to international markets for domestic manufacturers and service providers.

Gujarat already exports goods worth USD 37.8 billion to FTA partner countries, accounting for nearly 34 per cent of its total merchandise exports.

The state exported merchandise worth USD 110.6 billion in the financial year 2025-26, making it India's largest exporting state. Its merchandise exports more than doubled from Rs 4.44 lakh crore in 2013-14 to Rs 9.77 lakh crore in 2025-26.

The opportunities are spread across several sectors in which Gujarat has an established industrial presence, including chemicals and petrochemicals, marine products, agro-processed foods, gems and jewellery, textiles and apparel, engineering and automobiles.

The state's traditional AYUSH wellness sector, along with digital services and artificial intelligence, could also benefit from greater access to international markets.

Across major FTA partner markets, the combined import demand for sectors relevant to Gujarat exceeds USD 1.08 trillion, offering considerable scope for expanding exports and diversifying trade destinations. India's FTA network has expanded through a series of agreements over the past five years.

These include the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement with Mauritius, signed in February 2021; the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE in February 2022; and the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement with Australia in April 2022.

India subsequently signed the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with the four-member European Free Trade Association (EFTA), comprising Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein, in March 2024.

This was followed by the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom in July 2025 and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Oman in December 2025.

Negotiations for a trade agreement with the European Union concluded in January 2026, while an FTA with New Zealand was signed in April 2026. India's growing export base has provided further momentum to these trade initiatives.

The country's combined merchandise and services exports reached a record USD 863.1 billion in FY 2025-26, including merchandise exports of USD 441.8 billion. During April-June 2026, combined exports were estimated at USD 232.73 billion, an increase of 11.37 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

The agreements are also expected to create opportunities for entrepreneurs and women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), particularly in textiles, leather goods and handicrafts, by improving their access to overseas markets and making their products more competitive.

Unlike traditional trade arrangements focused primarily on reducing tariffs, newer-generation FTAs also cover areas such as digital trade, mobility, sustainability, innovation and regulatory cooperation.

Their effective implementation and utilisation, along with export diversification, will be important in ensuring that businesses, including smaller enterprises, can benefit from preferential market access.

The state government plans to use the 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit' and its associated events to connect international markets with the state's industrial clusters and explore opportunities for investment, trade partnerships and collaboration.

Aligning the agreements with district-level industrial strengths and sector-specific capabilities is expected to help Gujarat expand its role in global manufacturing and supply chains.

The initiative is also being positioned within India's broader ambition of achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat @2047', with the state seeking to strengthen its contribution to the country's next phase of export-led growth.