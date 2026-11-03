Gruha Jyothi Scheme: Why 1.42 Lakh Karnataka Consumers May Lose Free Electricity

Around 1.42 lakh consumers receiving free electricity under the Karnataka government's Gruha Jyothi scheme may lose the benefit following a verification exercise conducted by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM). The development comes after the power utility completed a four-month survey to check whether the scheme's benefits were reaching eligible households across its jurisdiction. According to the survey findings, these consumers either did not participate in the verification process or failed to submit the documents requested by officials during their visits.

BESCOM is now preparing to submit its findings to the Energy Department, following which the state government is expected to take a final decision on their eligibility. The proposed action could affect a section of the 74 lakh consumers registered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme within BESCOM's jurisdiction. However, the government is yet to announce a final decision on discontinuing the benefit for these consumers.

1.42 Lakh Consumers May Be Excluded After Four-Month Survey

BESCOM conducted a detailed review and physical verification exercise over the past four months to check whether the free electricity benefit under the Gruha Jyothi scheme was reaching eligible households.

During the survey, officials visited households to verify consumer details and examine the documents required to establish eligibility. However, around 1.42 lakh consumers reportedly did not participate in the verification process or submit the necessary documents.

Based on the findings, BESCOM is considering recommending the exclusion of these consumers from the scheme. If the proposal receives government approval, they may no longer be eligible for free electricity under the initiative.

Verification Conducted Across Eight Districts Under BESCOM

The verification exercise covered eight districts falling under BESCOM's jurisdiction. These include:



Bengaluru Urban

Bengaluru Rural

Ramanagara

Kolar

Chikkaballapura

Tumakuru

Davanagere Chitradurga

Approximately 74 lakh consumers are registered under the Gruha Jyothi scheme across these districts. Of these, around 1.42 lakh beneficiaries have reportedly not completed the verification process or submitted the required documents.

The survey was conducted to assess beneficiary eligibility and ensure that the free electricity benefit reaches eligible households.

BESCOM To Submit Survey Report To Energy Department

Following the completion of the four-month verification exercise, BESCOM is expected to submit a detailed report to the Karnataka Energy Department.

The department and the state government will review the findings before taking a final decision on the consumers identified during the survey. If the proposal to exclude them from the scheme is approved, the affected households may have to pay their regular electricity bills instead of receiving the free power benefit.

The discontinuation could reportedly come into effect from next month, depending on the government's decision.

What Is The Gruha Jyothi Scheme?

The Gruha Jyothi scheme is one of the Karnataka government's five guarantee schemes. It provides eligible domestic electricity consumers with free power, subject to the scheme's prescribed conditions and consumption limits.

The latest verification exercise is intended to ensure that the benefit reaches eligible households. Consumers identified during the survey may lose the subsidy if they fail to meet the verification requirements and the government approves BESCOM's recommendations.