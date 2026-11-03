Madhya Pradesh Cabinet To Meet At Gandhi Sagar For Regional Growth Plan

Madhya Pradesh Government Announces Upcoming Cabinet Meeting

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that the state government would hold its next Cabinet meeting at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district on November 18, with a special focus on industry and energy-related matters. CM Yadav made the announcement while addressing ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

The decision has been taken as part of the state government's initiative to organise Destination Cabinet meetings at different locations across Madhya Pradesh to promote regional development and highlight the potential of various areas. So far, eight Destination Cabinet meetings have been held at different locations across the state. The first meeting was held at Shakti Bhawan in Jabalpur on January 3, 2024, followed by meetings at Singrampur in Damoh on October 5, 2024; Maheshwar in Khargone on January 24, 2025; Rajwada in Indore on May 20, 2025; Raj Bhavan in Pachmarhi on June 3, 2025; Khajuraho in Chhatarpur on December 9, 2025; Nagalwadi in Barwani on March 2, 2026; and Jagdishpur in Bhopal on July 19, 2026.

Festive Announcements and Development Goals

During his address, the Chief Minister also extended Diwali greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh and expressed hope that the festival of lights would bring renewed energy, prosperity and happiness into everyone's lives. Additionally, he appealed to people to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' mantra during the festive season by purchasing indigenous products and supporting local businesses and traditional artisans. Highlighting the significance of Govardhan Puja, CM Yadav said cattle-rearing competitions would be organised in villages across the state. The top three winners of these competitions would be honoured with the Gopal Krishna Gram Awards.

Urban Growth and Economic Initiatives

The Chief Minister also highlighted the outcomes of the recently held Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 in Indore, stating that around 20 lakh employment opportunities are expected to be generated in the Indore-Ujjain-Bhopal region by 2047. He said around 15 townships would be developed as part of the proposed urban expansion, which would cover approximately 30,000 acres. Indore Future City is proposed to be developed across 5,000 acres, with an integrated focus on housing, industrial development and employment generation. He also informed that memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed for projects worth Rs 2,013 crore under the Urban Challenge Fund. The Indore Economic Region-2047 report was also released, while six MoUs were signed for initiatives related to water conservation, solid waste management and urban infrastructure development.

Administrative Updates and Welfare Measures

Along with this, CM Yadav stressed that the state government had increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees by two per cent as a Diwali gift, adding that the deadline for registration for paddy procurement had been extended to November 4 to facilitate farmers. Regarding the Swamitva Yojana, the Chief Minister said Union Ministers, MPs and MLAs would visit their ancestral villages or villages of their choice on November 6 to oversee the completion of 100 per cent property registrations under the scheme. He added that around 15 lakh property registrations had been completed in Madhya Pradesh so far, while the state government had set a target of increasing the figure to 20 lakh by November 15.

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