CM Mohan Yadav Approves Over Rs 23300 Crore For Development Projects

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Infrastructure and Conservation Projects

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a cabinet meeting in Bhopal and approved proposals worth over Rs 23,300 crore for the state's overall development, strengthening infrastructure, forest conservation and irrigation facilities. After the cabinet meeting, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Chetanya Kashyap briefed the media about the Cabinet decisions, stressing that a major share of the approved proposals were related to forest development and wildlife conservation.

Forest Development and Wildlife Conservation Allocation

Among the key approvals, Rs 17,240.55 crore was sanctioned for the continuation of nine existing schemes related to forest development and wildlife conservation from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2031. Of this amount, Rs 10,664.79 crore for the establishment of working plan organisations and forest circles, Rs 1,994.30 crore for compensatory afforestation, Rs 1,623.79 crore for the establishment of national parks, Rs 1,107.06 crore for timber production and Rs 604.23 crore for zoos and rescue centres. Additionally, funds have also been approved for headquarters establishment, forest training centres, preparation of working plans and wildlife management outside protected areas.

Irrigation and Urban Infrastructure Initiatives

The Cabinet also approved Rs 4,103.73 crore for the continued operation of irrigation projects in Panna, Vidisha, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli and Ujjain for the financial years 2026-27 to 2030-31. Under the urban infrastructure development initiative, the council of ministers gave nod to an additional Rs 700 crore for the continuation of the Chief Minister Urban Area Infrastructure Development Scheme for two years, from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2029. The scheme covers drinking water supply, sanitation, street lighting, disaster management, roads, drains, cremation grounds, community buildings, sports facilities and night shelters, among other civic infrastructure works.

Investment Promotion and Administrative Support

Along with this, in order to encourage industrial investment in the medical and healthcare sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 610.51 crore for the continuation of the Industry Investment Promotion Assistance Scheme from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. Under the scheme, investors are provided subsidies for creating capital assets in accordance with the provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Health Sector Investment Promotion Policy 2020 and 2025. The Council of Ministers also approved Rs 573.85 crore for the smooth functioning of the Lokayukta organisation for the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031. Of this, Rs 553.85 crore will be utilised for establishment-related expenses, salaries and office expenditure, while Rs 20 crore has been allocated for the maintenance of departmental assets.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of one regular post of Assistant Research Officer (Museum In-charge) and an annual expenditure of Rs 83.18 lakh for the operation and maintenance of the Raja Shankar Shah-Kunwar Raghunath Shah Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum in Jabalpur. The officer will oversee the museum's regular functioning, administrative work and coordination with various departments. (ANI)

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