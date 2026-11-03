Amit Shah Credits BJP For Chhattisgarh Growth And Naxalism Freedom

BJP's Role in Chhattisgarh's Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday credited the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the creation and holistic transformation of Chhattisgarh, stating that while former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee carved out the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has actively nurtured and propelled it onto the path of development. Congratulating the citizens, particularly the tribal communities, on the state breaking free from the menace of Naxalism, the Home Minister also expressed deep gratitude to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Chhattisgarh Police for their relentless efforts in restoring peace, asserting that the state is now marching resolutely on the path of progress.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee created Chhattisgarh, and Narendra Modi has worked to nurture and develop it. Both are leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Today, I would like to extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh-especially our tribal brothers and sisters-on the fact that our Chhattisgarh is now free from the menace of Naxalism and is advancing along the path of development. On this occasion, I also wish to express my deep appreciation and gratitude to the CAPF and the Chhattisgarh Police for their efforts.", he said.

Criticism of Previous Governance and Opposition

Aiming at the previous Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre, the Home Minister pointed out that during Dr Raman Singh's 15-year tenure as Chief Minister, the state worked relentlessly for progress, but lacked decisive support from the then central government to eliminate left-wing extremism.

"In those 15 years, the Raman Singh-led government worked tirelessly for Chhattisgarh's development, but the then government at the Centre did not work towards the eradication of Naxalism. It was only after the BJP government came to power at the Centre under PM Modi that decisive action was taken to completely weed out Naxalism," he said.

"The Congress party has consistently supported unconstitutional governments and parallel parliaments...they also mocked the actual Parliament by setting up a mock parliament and staging a charade of debate. I want to tell you, Rahul Gandhi, that the Narendra Modi government is prepared to discuss every single issue. We are ready to convene a special session to hold discussions on SIR...you have brought Parliament to a standstill-you have effectively held it hostage. Now, allow Parliament to function and engage in a proper debate. The people of this country will then see for themselves who is speaking the truth and who is not.", he said.

Human Rights and Tribal Empowerment

Recalling the decades of bloodshed and terror unleashed by Maoists, Shah launched a blistering attack on civil society groups and activists who raise concerns for insurgents while turning a blind eye to the victims of extremist violence. "I want to ask those who raise their voices in favour of Naxals on the pretext of human rights-did the innocent citizens and the brave security personnel who laid down their lives not have human rights?" Shah asked.

Hitting out at the Opposition for disrupting proceedings, Shah said they have repeatedly "mocked Parliament." He stressed that the Narendra Modi government has always maintained transparency and remains fully prepared to discuss all issues, including those related to the Election Commission, on the floor of the House.

Highlighting the rich tribal heritage of the region, the Union Home Minister emphasised that the double-engine BJP government is committed to preserving the local art, identity, and indigenous culture. He noted that initiatives like the 'Bastar Olympics' and 'Chhattisgarh Pandum' are prime examples of the state's efforts to showcase and protect tribal traditions, reiterating the Centre's resolve to bring lasting prosperity to the people of Bastar.

Future Economic Outlook and Environmental Initiatives

Focusing on environmental sustainability alongside urban expansion, Shah announced that 5 lakh Peepal saplings will be planted across Nava Raipur. Asserting that peace has opened vast avenues for growth, Shah projected that Chhattisgarh is poised for a massive economic boom.

"Chhattisgarh has become free from Naxalism. In the coming days, with its pristine natural beauty and cultural heritage, the state will emerge as the third top destination in terms of tourism in the country," he said.

During the event, the Union Home Minister also extended his greetings and congratulations to all the eminent achievers and institutions who were conferred with the Chhattisgarh Rajya Alankaran honours across various categories for their exceptional contributions to society. (ANI)

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