Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Unveils Devotional Song Rama Rama

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma Launches New Devotional Single

Sitarist Rishab Rikhiram unveiled the devotional song 'Rama Rama' on Tuesday. As the name suggests, the bhajan is positioned to celebrate Lord Rama's homecoming. While many artists perform traditional bhajans, the young neo-classical musician brings his signature, transcendent magic to this bhajan that holds deep cultural significance and is widely celebrated across the Hindi, Bhojpuri, and Maithili-speaking communities.

Set to an 8-beat Bhajani cycle, the devotional single is composed in Raga Mishra Khamaj and brought to life through instruments such as tabla, dholak, flute, shennai and duff, led by the divine resonance of the sitar. According to the press note shared by the actor's team, the video was filmed at the historic 260-year-old Kusum Sarovar on the Govardhan Parikrama route to beautifully bridge the divine connection between Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Shooting the bhajan against the sarovar's sacred waters perfectly reflects this unified consciousness, letting the land of Braj stand as a timeless witness to the name of Lord Ram. Rishab shared the song on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishab Rikhiram Sharma (@rishabsmusic)

Musical Philosophy and Artistic Vision

Rishab's ability to breathe new life into sacred music is well-documented. This release follows a string of critically acclaimed devotional projects and chart-topping past releases, including his deeply resonant renditions of traditional bhajans like 'Mera Satguru Pyaara' and 'Shiv Kailash' and his soulful interpretations of ancient chants.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma shared that the song represents the homecoming of Lord Rama, which represents the ultimate return of light, hope and righteousness into our lives.“Rama Rama is my musical offering for this auspicious season. For me, the sitar is not just an instrument, it is a medium to connect with the divine and channel a sense of deep peace. Lord Ram's homecoming represents the ultimate return of light, hope and righteousness into our lives. By filming this at the sacred Kusum Sarovar, I wanted to capture the philosophy of different leelas, different eras but one eternal divinity and create a soundtrack that makes every devotee feel the euphoria of that divine return. I hope this track brings the same joy, healing and festive magic to listeners that we felt while creating it,” said Rishab as quoted in a press note.

Global Outreach and Upcoming Performances

Beyond his releases, Rishab continues to perform on the world's most prestigious stages, having debuted his Sitar for Mental Health initiative at London's Royal Albert Hall in October, with New York's Carnegie Hall next in the pipeline. (ANI)

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