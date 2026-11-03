MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) When AI descriptions drift from actual business operations, AI Visibility Audit and Report documents the discrepancies and compares how competing companies appear in responses.

Phoenix, AZ, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Visibility Audit and Report launches two research services to test whether ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini accurately represent businesses in their responses. Its standalone audit examines 45 AI-generated answers for incorrect service descriptions, overlooked capabilities, and misunderstandings about customer focus. The AI Visibility Audit & Competitive Comparison Report extends the investigation to competing businesses, identifying differences in how comparable offerings are represented.

AI Visibility Audit and Report

The AI Visibility Audit and Report conducts that examination across 45 responses from ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Its structured research approach evaluates service accuracy, customer focus, and distinguishing characteristics against current business information. A response may contain enough correct details to appear credible while concealing an error that changes how a prospective customer understands the company. Documenting such inconsistencies establishes what the platforms communicate, but examining one business alone leaves an important question unanswered: how are comparable providers being portrayed?









AI Visibility Audit and Report

An omitted specialization can make one business appear less relevant than a competitor whose description highlights the same capability. Even when both providers offer the service a customer needs, the information presented may suggest otherwise. The difference does not establish which company is better qualified, but it exposes a limitation of evaluating AI visibility without considering the competing descriptions customers may encounter.

The AI Visibility Audit & Competitive Comparison Report

For founder Frank Masotti, the distinction lies between collecting AI-generated answers and examining whether their claims withstand scrutiny. He explained:

"The only way you can get a real AI search engine report is by testing them by hand and analyzing the results. You can not get one through a script or running API's."

What Should a Business Do When AI Gets Its Services Wrong?

An inaccurate AI description does not automatically require a marketing overhaul. Business owners first need to determine whether the problem involves outdated information, an omitted service, or a misunderstanding of whom the company serves. Each finding points to a different issue, and treating them as interchangeable can lead to unnecessary changes.

A company whose discontinued service still appears in AI responses, for example, can review whether that offering remains listed on its website or other public business profiles. Missing specializations may warrant a closer examination of service descriptions and supporting information. Owners should verify whether the information they control accurately reflects their current operations before deciding what action is justified.

Without identifying the discrepancy first, businesses risk spending money on visibility campaigns that leave the underlying information problem unresolved.

AI Visibility Audit and Report Key Features and Facts

Report Deliverables: Documented AI recognition findings, identified inaccuracies, and recommendations for further consideration.

Competitive Insights: Side-by-side findings on how competing businesses are described, including differences in service recognition and customer relevance.

Service Pricing and Boundaries: The standalone audit costs $495, while the competitive comparison report costs $895. Both are one-time purchases, with no ongoing optimization retainer or implementation package. Businesses can review the audit pricing and inclusions before selecting a service.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does the audit examine every possible AI-generated description of a business?

A: No. The standalone audit examines 45 responses across ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. Its findings reflect the responses tested, not every answer the platforms might generate.

Q: Does a favorable AI description mean a business will be recommended to customers?

A: No. An audit documents how a business appears in the responses examined. Favorable descriptions do not guarantee future recommendations, customer inquiries, or sales.

Q: Can the same business receive different descriptions from different AI platforms?

A: Yes. ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini may emphasize different services, customer groups, or business characteristics. The audit documents those differences within the tested responses without assuming that any single answer represents a platform's permanent assessment.

To learn how the two audit services can help businesses examine inaccurate AI descriptions, overlooked capabilities, and differences in competitor recognition, businesses can visit .

About AI Visibility Audit and Report

Founded by Frank Masotti in Phoenix, Arizona, AI Visibility Audit and Report specializes in independent research into how artificial intelligence represents businesses. Its work centers on examining the accuracy, completeness, and competitive context of AI-generated business information. The company provides documented assessments that business owners can evaluate independently, maintaining a distinction between investigating visibility problems and selling services to address them.

###

Contact

AI Visibility Audit and Report

12621 N. Tatum Blvd. #2057, Phoenix, AZ 85032

(623) 845-2284

...



Attachment

AI Visibility Audit and Report Turns AI's Business Blind Spots Into Two New Audit Services