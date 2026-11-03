APMEX Opens 2027 American Eagle Presale With A Free Mintdirect® Premier Upgrade

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Through Nov. 9, select 2027 Gold and Silver Eagles in MintDirect® Premier + PCGS FirstStrike® packaging are priced the same as standard brilliant uncirculated (BU) coins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APMEX has opened its 2027 American Eagle launch with a free upgrade to MintDirect® Premier. Now through 11 a.m. ET on Nov. 9, customers can pre-order select 2027 Gold and Silver MintDirect® Premier + PCGS FirstStrike® Eagles on apmex.com at the same price as standard BU coins.

The full 2027 American Eagle lineup has been available for presale on apmex.com since Nov. 2. Additional 2027 Eagle offers will roll out through the holiday season.

What the Upgrade Includes

MintDirect® is APMEX's seal of assurance. Coins are sealed in tamper-evident packaging, so they remain in the same condition as when APMEX received them from the U.S. Mint. MintDirect® Premier is reserved for coins APMEX receives within the first 30 days of release. If submitted to PCGS for grading, these coins are eligible for the FirstStrike® designation. MintDirect® Premier + PCGS FirstStrike® products are available exclusively through APMEX.

Because the 2027 Eagles are on presale, orders will ship after the coins arrive from the U.S. Mint.

A Lineup for Investors and Collectors

Investors buying by the ounce and collectors building a set will find the 2027 Eagles in several forms on apmex.com: brilliant uncirculated (BU) coins, MintDirect® and MintDirect® Premier options, and certified coins graded by NGC and PCGS. Certified coins are authenticated and graded by an independent third-party service, such as NGC or PCGS, then sealed in a protective holder, so their condition is verified.

“The American Eagle is the coin many of our customers buy first and come back to every year,” said Ken Lewis, CEO of APMEX.“For the 2027 release, we wanted to reward the customers who buy early with several 2027 Eagle offers we'll roll out over the next few weeks.”

120 Years of Saint-Gaudens's Liberty

The 2027 release arrives 120 years after Augustus Saint-Gaudens's striding Liberty first appeared on U.S. gold. President Theodore Roosevelt invited the sculptor to redesign the nation's gold coinage as part of a broader effort to raise the artistry of American coins. The result was the 1907 $20 double eagle, which shows Liberty striding forward with a torch and an olive branch. Saint-Gaudens died in August 1907 and did not live to see the coin released.

Since the American Eagle program launched in 1986, the U.S. Mint has used a version of that Liberty on the obverse of the American Gold Eagle. The 2027 coins carry it further into the program's fifth decade.

To shop the 2027 American Eagle lineup and the Week 1 offer, visit

About APMEX

APMEX LLC, part of Bullion International Group, is one of the nation's largest online retailers of precious metals and an Authorized Purchaser from the United States Mint in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, APMEX has been in business for 26 years, has more than $18 billion in retail customer sales, more than 2 million customers, and more than 30,000 products in stock. To learn more, visit

About Bullion International Group

Bullion International Group is a leading global provider in the precious metals sector, uniting strong brands such as APMEX, OneGold, MTB, GOLD AVENUE, Bullion.com, SOLIT Group, and The Bullion Card under one roof. As part of the MKS PAMP GROUP, it combines decades of expertise with technological innovation and maximum transparency. Bullion International Group is one of the largest and most trusted providers in the precious metals industry. Its focus is on long-term value, service, and the goal of making precious metals accessible worldwide.

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