Global Heat Pump Booster For Domestic Hot Water (DHW) Market Report 2026 Capitalize On 13% CAGR As LG, Panasonic, Mitsubishi Electric, Daikin And Gree Accelerate Smart Retrofits

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heat Pump Booster for DHW Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Heat Pump Booster for Domestic Hot Water Market Forecast to Reach $3.64 Billion by 2030

The global heat pump booster for domestic hot water (DHW) market is experiencing rapid expansion as governments, property owners and businesses prioritize building electrification, energy efficiency and lower-emission heating. The market is projected to increase from $1.98 billion in 2025 to $2.23 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.

Historical market growth has been supported by the expansion of residential heat pump installations, rising demand for low-carbon domestic hot water systems and the wider availability of compact booster equipment. Early adoption across commercial buildings and continued improvements in heat exchanger efficiency have also strengthened demand.

Looking ahead, the heat pump booster for DHW market is forecast to reach $3.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13%. Key growth drivers include increasing investment in building electrification, demand for higher-capacity hot water systems and the development of centralized and district hot water infrastructure. Regulatory support for low-emission heating and growing adoption of smart domestic hot water management systems are expected to create additional opportunities.

Major heat pump booster market trends include the adoption of high-temperature systems, increased use of waste heat recovery, integration of smart control modules and expansion of retrofit applications. Manufacturers are also focusing on energy-efficient hot water generation to help residential, commercial and industrial facilities reduce operating costs and carbon emissions.

Tightening building energy efficiency requirements are expected to remain a significant market catalyst. Updated codes and standards are encouraging the installation of efficient water heating technologies that reduce electricity consumption while maintaining reliable hot water performance. In December 2024, the United States Department of Energy reported that residential buildings complying with the 2024 International Energy Conservation Code achieved average national savings of 7.8% in site energy, 6.8% in source energy and 6.6% in energy costs compared with the previous code.

Product innovation is accelerating across the market. In March 2025, Carrier Global Corporation introduced its first domestic hot water air-to-water heat pump at the International Builders' Show. Designed for new construction and retrofit projects, the system features a compact outdoor unit, advanced refrigerant technology, flexible tank integration and a coefficient of performance of up to 4.9. It also incorporates smart controls and is designed to deliver quieter operation, energy savings and reduced carbon emissions.

Industry consolidation is further reshaping the competitive landscape. In January 2024, Carrier acquired Viessmann Climate Solutions for an undisclosed amount. The transaction expanded Carrier's portfolio of renewable and energy-efficient heating products while strengthening its position in the heat pump and domestic hot water sectors.

The market is segmented by product type into air-source, water-source and ground-source heat pump boosters. Capacity categories include systems below 10 kilowatts, systems from 10 to 20 kilowatts and systems above 20 kilowatts. Applications span residential, commercial and industrial properties, while distribution channels include direct sales, distributors and online retail.

Tariffs remain a key challenge for the heat pump booster for domestic hot water market. Duties on imported compressors, heat exchangers, refrigerants, electronic control units and piping components are increasing manufacturing and installation costs. Europe and North America are particularly exposed because of their reliance on imported HVAC components, while export-focused manufacturing in Asia-Pacific is also facing cost pressure.

Higher equipment prices may slow some retrofit projects, but tariff pressures are also encouraging domestic component production, regional assembly and investment in cost-optimized booster designs. Combined with stricter energy standards, smart technology integration and sustained demand for low-carbon heating, these developments are expected to support strong market growth through 2030.



Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Air Source Heat Pump Boosters; Water Source Heat Pump Boosters; Ground Source Heat Pump Boosters

2) By Capacity: Below 10 Kilowatts; 10-20 Kilowatts; Above 20 Kilowatts

3) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Distributors; Online Retail

Subsegments:

1) By Air Source Heat Pump Boosters: Residential Hot Water Systems; Commercial Hot Water Systems; Centralized Heating Installations; Retrofit and Replacement Systems

2) By Water Source Heat Pump Boosters: Building Water Loop Systems; Wastewater Heat Recovery Systems; Industrial Process Water Systems; District Heating Networks

3) By Ground Source Heat Pump Boosters: Vertical Ground Loop Systems; Horizontal Ground Loop Systems; Residential Geothermal Installations; Commercial Geothermal Heating Systems

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

