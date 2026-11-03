Bioprocess Automation Software Market Report 2026: Global Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On 12.2% CAGR With Honeywell, Danaher, Siemens And Rockwell

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Bioprocess Automation Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bioprocess Automation Software Market to Reach $5.45 Billion by 2030 as AI, Cloud Integration and R&D Investment Accelerate Growth

The global bioprocess automation software market is experiencing rapid expansion as pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations increase their use of digital technologies to improve biomanufacturing efficiency, process consistency and regulatory compliance. The market is projected to grow from $3.07 billion in 2025 to $3.44 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.

Historical market growth has been supported by rising demand for biopharmaceutical products, broader adoption of automated process control systems and an increasing need for consistent, repeatable production processes. Expanding research and development activity and greater use of laboratory information management systems have also encouraged life sciences organizations to modernize their bioprocessing operations.

The bioprocess automation software market is forecast to reach $5.45 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2026. This growth is expected to be driven by the deployment of artificial intelligence for process optimization, increased integration with cloud-based data management platforms and rising demand for predictive bioprocess monitoring. Hybrid automation solutions are also gaining importance as organizations seek flexible digital infrastructure that can connect existing production systems with new automation technologies.

Reducing human error and controlling operational costs will remain key priorities throughout the forecast period. Bioprocess automation software enables organizations to improve oversight of complex manufacturing workflows, strengthen data integrity and make faster, evidence-based operational decisions. These capabilities are increasingly important as biopharmaceutical production becomes more data-intensive and companies face pressure to accelerate development timelines while maintaining product quality.

Prominent bioprocess automation software market trends include the adoption of cloud-based platforms, real-time data analytics and Internet of Things-enabled bioreactors. Automation of quality management and regulatory compliance processes is also expanding, while suppliers continue to develop solutions for upstream and downstream process optimization. Together, these trends are supporting more connected bioprocessing environments and enabling data to move efficiently across research, process development and commercial manufacturing operations.

Rising research and development investment is a major driver of market growth. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are dedicating substantial resources to biologics and advanced therapeutics, creating demand for sophisticated digital systems that can manage complex workflows, support compliance requirements and optimize production performance. In February 2025, the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics reported that U.S. research and development expenditures increased from $892 billion in 2022 to $940 billion in 2023, a rise of $48 billion. Continued investment at this scale is expected to strengthen demand for bioprocess automation software across research and commercial applications.

Strategic collaboration is another important factor shaping the competitive landscape. Technology providers are combining automation, data connectivity and bioinformatics capabilities to deliver more integrated digital solutions. In June 2024, Germany-based bioprocess automation technology provider AGU partnered with Switzerland-based bioinformatics software company Genedata. The partnership integrated AGU's SmrtLine Data Cockpit middleware with the Genedata Biopharma Platform, creating a unified solution designed to automate instrument data capture and streamline data flows in GxP-regulated environments. The integration is intended to improve operational efficiency and data integrity during biopharmaceutical process development.

Merger and acquisition activity is also supporting market consolidation and portfolio expansion. In August 2024, U.S.-based healthcare company Danaher Corporation acquired Genedata AG for an undisclosed amount. The transaction added Genedata's bioprocess automation capabilities to Danaher's life sciences portfolio, strengthening its ability to support the digitalization and optimization of biopharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing workflows.

North America was the largest region in the bioprocess automation software market in 2025, supported by significant biopharmaceutical investment, established life sciences infrastructure and strong adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as biomanufacturing capacity, research activity and digital technology adoption expand. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included in the market analysis are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Software; Services

2) By Deployment Type: On Premise; Cloud Based; Hybrid

3) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises; Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Upstream Processing; Downstream Processing; Quality Control; Manufacturing Operations; Data Management; Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies; Research Institutes; Contract Manufacturing Organizations; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Process Automation Software; Data Management Software; Quality Management Software; Regulatory Compliance Software; Analytics and Reporting Software

2) By Services: Implementation Services; Consulting Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Training Services; Managed Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

