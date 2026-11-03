ZIPS Car Wash Honors Military Families With $130,000 Donation To Folds Of Honor And A Free Car Wash On Veterans Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veterans and active military can drive in for a free best wash at all 185+ ZIPS, Jet Brite and Rocket Express locations on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Dallas, TX, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZIPS Car Wash will celebrate its annual partnership with Folds of Honor on Wednesday, Nov. 4, presenting a $130,000 donation that will fund educational scholarships for the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. One week later, on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, ZIPS will say thank you to those who have served with a free car wash for veterans and active military at all 185+ ZIPS Car Wash, Jet Brite Car Wash and Rocket Express Car Wash locations.

The Dallas metro community is invited to join the celebration on November 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the newly remodeled ZIPS Car Wash at 6102 Stacy Road in McKinney. The ceremony will honor fallen or wounded service members with a flag folding ceremony by the American Legion Post 321 Honor Guard and the national anthem performed by the McKinney High School Jazz Choir, followed by the presentation of ZIPS' 2026 gift to Folds of Honor. Guests can enjoy a free car wash while on site and support local favorite Nacho Loco Food Truck from noon to 1 p.m.

ZIPS will also recognize Folds of Honor scholarship recipient Michael Vincent Taylor of El Paso, a junior studying computer engineering at the University of Texas. Michael's father, U.S. Army Master Sgt. Phillipe Sangsun Taylor, served for more than 20 years, including as a Telecom Operations Chief and radio operator during Operation Iraqi Freedom, and was disabled in the line of duty. With the support of his scholarship, Michael is working to master hardware-software design, put what he learns to work building something useful and land an internship in his field.

“Our military families give more than most of us will ever be asked to give, and we never want that sacrifice to go unnoticed,” said Pete Nani, CEO of ZIPS Car Wash.“This year, our guests and team members showed up in a big way. During Patriot Weekend, Sept. 11–13, a portion of every car wash purchase at every ZIPS location and a portion of every ZIPS Unlimited Membership active in September went to Folds of Honor, and together with the celebrations at our remodeled locations, we're proud to give $130,000 to help these families pursue an education and a brighter future. And on Veterans Day, we hope every veteran and service member will stop by so our team can thank them in person.”

Throughout 2026, ZIPS has honored military and first responder families across the country, unveiling 36 remodeled locations and reopening many with a ribbon-cutting celebration recognizing a local Folds of Honor family. It is one of the ways ZIPS lives out its promise to Be Good, Inspire Others and Go Beyond in the communities it serves. ZIPS is proud to have donated $396,000 to Folds of Honor since 2024.

“We are deeply grateful to ZIPS Car Wash and its patriotic guests for standing behind our deserving scholarship recipients,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor.“Their Patriot Weekend and ongoing support is a powerful demonstration of the company's and its customers' commitment to educating the families of our fallen or disabled military service members and first responders. This selfless generosity will make a life-changing difference.”

Free Car Wash for Veterans and Active Military on Veterans Day



When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026

Who: All veterans and active military

What: A free best wash: the Premier at ZIPS Car Wash, the Jet HD Glaze at Jet Brite Car Wash and Shoot the Moon at Rocket Express Car Wash

Where: All 185+ ZIPS Car Wash, Jet Brite Car Wash and Rocket Express Car Wash locations. Find the nearest location at zipscarwash.com. How: Simply pull in and let a Guest Ambassador know you've served. No military ID is required

About ZIPS Car Wash

ZIPS Car Wash, headquartered in Plano, Texas, operates more than 185 express car wash locations across 19 states under the ZIPS Car Wash, Rocket Express Car Wash, and Jet Brite Car Wash brands. With more than two decades of industry experience, ZIPS combines innovative technology, premium wash quality, and exceptional customer service to deliver a fast, convenient car wash experience. Through the ZIPS Car Wash mobile app, customers enjoy loyalty rewards, membership benefits, and added convenience. Beyond clean cars, ZIPS is dedicated to supporting the communities it serves through partnerships with schools, military nonprofit organizations, and local leaders. In 2026, Newsweek recognized ZIPS Car Wash as both a Best of the Best and Best in Customer Service award recipient.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a leading nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members and first responders. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded more than 86,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million. For more information, visit foldsofhonor.org.

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Free Car Washes for Veterans and Active Military on 11/11/26 at over 185 ZIPS Car Wash, Jet Brite Car Wash and Rocket Express Car Wash locations.

CONTACT: Sarah Elizabeth Falanga ZIPS Car Wash 8708197354...