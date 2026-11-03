Global Thermal Solutions Market Report 2026: Size, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On AI Liquid Cooling With Schneider Electric, Vertiv, Delta Electronics And Boyd

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through direct-to-chip and immersion cooling, smart energy-efficient systems, advanced materials, partnerships, and acquisitions that add thermal expertise.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thermal Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thermal Solutions Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030 as Advanced Cooling Demand Accelerates

The global thermal solutions market is set for strong growth as rising chip power density, device miniaturization and expanding high-performance computing infrastructure increase the need for efficient thermal management technologies. The market is projected to grow from $15.76 billion in 2025 to $17.06 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $23.6 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Historical market growth has been supported by increasing demand for air-cooling systems in established electronics applications, mounting thermal challenges in high-power computing systems and the expansion of heat sink manufacturing. The widespread use of copper and aluminum in thermal management components, together with continued adoption of fan-based cooling systems in conventional electronic devices, has also contributed to market expansion.

Growth through 2030 will be driven by increasingly powerful and compact semiconductor architectures that generate greater heat density. Data centers, artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud computing platforms and high-performance computing environments are adopting advanced thermal solutions to maintain performance, improve equipment reliability and reduce energy consumption. Liquid cooling, direct-to-chip cooling and other high-efficiency systems are expected to gain momentum as conventional cooling technologies become less effective for demanding computing workloads.

Advanced materials are also reshaping the thermal management market. Graphene, phase-change materials, high-performance thermal interface materials and improved heat spreaders are being incorporated into next-generation systems. Other significant thermal solutions market trends include the growing use of vapor chambers and heat pipes in compact electronics, hybrid architectures that combine passive and active cooling, and the integration of thermal considerations into semiconductor packaging and system design. Predictive thermal management and smart cooling controls are expected to support greater operational efficiency by enabling more responsive temperature regulation.

The continued expansion of global consumer electronics manufacturing is another important market driver. Rising demand for smartphones, laptops, televisions, wearable technology and connected devices is increasing the need for reliable heat dissipation within smaller, higher-powered products. Effective thermal management helps manufacturers maintain stable device performance, enhance reliability and extend product life. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, consumer electronic equipment production in Japan reached $209.16 million (32.10 billion) in May 2023, compared with $164.65 million (25.27 billion) in May 2022.

Technology providers are responding to these requirements by developing direct-to-chip liquid cooling, immersion cooling and optimized thermal architectures for enterprise AI and data center applications. In February 2026, ASUS introduced optimized liquid-cooling solutions and a strategic partner framework designed to support next-generation enterprise AI infrastructure. The initiative incorporates direct-to-chip and immersion cooling technologies intended to manage intensive AI workloads, lower power consumption and strengthen system performance and reliability.

Strategic investment is also supporting the development of specialized thermal management capabilities. In February 2026, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited acquired a 49% stake in Himanshi Thermal Solutions Private Limited for an undisclosed consideration. The transaction strengthens Paras Defence's capabilities in liquid cold plates and advanced thermal systems for aerospace and defense applications. Himanshi Thermal Solutions specializes in precision-engineered liquid cooling technologies and vacuum heat treatment services for high-performance systems.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the thermal solutions market in 2025, while North America is forecast to be the fastest-growing region during the outlook period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Heat Sinks; Thermal Interface Materials; Heat Pipes; Vapor Chambers; Fans And Blowers; Liquid Cooling Systems; Thermoelectric Cooling Devices; Cold Plates

2) By Electronic Component: Central Processing Units; Graphics Processing Units; Power Management Integrated Circuits; Memory And Storage Modules; Light Emitting Diode Modules; Radio Frequency Communication Chips

3) By Material Type: Aluminum; Copper; Graphite; Ceramics; Advanced Polymers; Phase Change Materials

4) By Cooling Method: Passive Cooling; Active Cooling; Hybrid Cooling; Liquid Cooling

5) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics; Automotive Electronics; Telecommunications; Data Centers; Industrial Equipment; Aerospace And Defense; Healthcare Electronics

Subsegments:

1) By Heat Sinks: Extruded Heat Sinks; Bonded Fin Heat Sinks; Skived Fin Heat Sinks; Stamped Heat Sinks; Folded Fin Heat Sinks

2) By Thermal Interface Materials: Thermal Greases; Thermal Adhesives; Thermal Tapes; Gap Fillers; Phase Change Materials

3) By Heat Pipes: Constant Conductance Heat Pipes; Variable Conductance Heat Pipes; Loop Heat Pipes; Pulsating Heat Pipes

4) By Vapor Chambers: Flat Vapor Chambers; Ultra Thin Vapor Chambers; Standard Thickness Vapor Chambers

5) By Fans And Blowers: Axial Fans; Centrifugal Blowers; Cross Flow Fans; Mixed Flow Fans

6) By Liquid Cooling Systems: Closed Loop Liquid Cooling Systems; Open Loop Liquid Cooling Systems; Immersion Cooling Systems; Direct To Chip Liquid Cooling Systems

7) By Thermoelectric Cooling Devices: Single Stage Thermoelectric Coolers; Multi Stage Thermoelectric Coolers; Thermoelectric Modules

8) By Cold Plates: Tube Based Cold Plates; Channel Based Cold Plates; Vacuum Brazed Cold Plates; Additively Manufactured Cold Plates

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Thermal Solutions market report include:



Schneider Electric SE

Danfoss A/S

Alfa Laval AB

Lennox International Inc.

NIBE Industrier AB

Modine Manufacturing Company

SPX Technologies Inc.

Voltas Limited

AAON Inc.

Munters Group AB

Systemair AB

Blue Star Limited

Guntner GmbH & Co. KG

Hisense HVAC Co. Ltd.

Zamil Air Conditioners Holding Co. Ltd.

Vertiv Holdings Co.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Boyd Corporation

STULZ GmbH Aavid Thermalloy

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