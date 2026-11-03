Global Heating Modules Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Capture The $11.46B Market As Siemens, LG, Carrier, And Daikin Scale Smart, Efficient Heating

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Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heating Modules Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Heating Modules Market Forecast to Reach $11.46 Billion by 2030 as Demand for Energy-Efficient Solutions Accelerates

The global heating modules market is experiencing strong growth as industrial automation, smart building technologies and energy-efficiency initiatives reshape heating requirements across residential, commercial and industrial applications. The market is projected to increase from $8.15 billion in 2025 to $8.71 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by increasing industrial automation, rising demand for residential heating systems and continued growth in electronics manufacturing. The adoption of established heating technologies, combined with the expansion of automotive heating applications, has also strengthened demand for reliable heating modules capable of delivering consistent temperature control and operational performance.

Looking ahead, the heating modules market is expected to reach $11.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth during the forecast period will be driven by the adoption of smart heating modules with Internet of Things integration, increasing demand for sustainable heating technologies and continued industrial digitalization. Artificial intelligence-based temperature management and the development of flexible, customizable heating modules are also expected to create new market opportunities.

Energy efficiency remains a major growth driver for the global heating modules market. Government incentives and subsidies supporting low-carbon heating technologies are encouraging households and businesses to invest in heat pumps and other energy-saving systems. These initiatives are helping users reduce energy costs and carbon emissions while increasing demand for heating modules that provide accurate temperature control, rapid heat transfer and lower energy wastage.

Evidence of this shift can be seen in the rising adoption of certified heat pump systems. In March 2025, UK-based Energy Advice Helpline Ltd. reported 4,743 heat pump installations under the Microgeneration Certification Scheme. This represented a 25% year-over-year increase, highlighting growing consumer and commercial interest in energy-efficient heating solutions. As heat pump installations increase, demand for advanced heating components and integrated temperature-control systems is also expected to rise.

Product innovation is another important trend shaping the heating modules industry. Manufacturers are investing in modular systems that improve energy performance, enable adaptable heating and cooling, and support the decarbonization of commercial buildings. New solutions are being designed to accommodate changing load requirements while providing greater installation flexibility, enhanced safety and more precise temperature management.

In August 2025, Carrier Global Corporation launched the AquaSnap 30RQM for commercial applications. The system provides high-efficiency heating and cooling, produces hot water at temperatures of up to approximately 60C and allows multiple units to be combined to increase capacity. Its modular configuration supports operational flexibility and contributes to more sustainable commercial building heating strategies.

Strategic acquisitions are also influencing competition and product development. In June 2025, LG Electronics acquired Norway-based OSO Hotwater for an undisclosed amount. The transaction strengthens LG Electronics' position in the global heating and HVAC market by adding OSO Hotwater's expertise in electric water heating and thermal storage systems. The acquisition is expected to broaden LG's portfolio of heating modules and hot water systems while supporting the delivery of more comprehensive, energy-efficient heating solutions.

Key heating modules market trends through 2030 include increasing demand for flexible and customizable products, wider adoption of energy-efficient heating solutions and greater use of integrated heating modules in automated industrial environments. Residential and commercial applications are also expected to expand as manufacturers improve temperature-control accuracy, system connectivity, durability and safety features.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the heating modules market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Ceramic Heating Modules; Metal Heating Modules; Quartz Heating Modules; Mica Heating Modules; Silicone Rubber Heating Modules; Wire Wound Heating Modules; Flexible Heating Modules

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail; Offline Retail; Direct Sales

3) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Other Applications

4) By End-User: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC); Automotive; Electronics; Manufacturing; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Ceramic Heating Modules: Plate; Tubular; Block; Cartridge

2) By Metal Heating Modules: Strip; Foil; Plate; Tubular

3) By Quartz Heating Modules: Infrared; Tubular; Lamp

4) By Mica Heating Modules: Sheet; Tubular; Strip

5) By Silicone Rubber Heating Modules: Flexible Sheet; Cartridge; Pad

6) By Wire Wound Heating Modules: Coil; Tubular; Cartridge

7) By Flexible Heating Modules: Silicone; Polyimide; Flexible Metal

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured

The companies featured in this Heating Modules market report include:



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens AG

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Carrier Global Corporation

Trane Technologies plc

Danfoss A/S

Lennox International Inc.

NIBE Industrier AB

Ariston Holding N.V.

Vaillant GmbH

CaptiveAire Systems Inc.

Kurtz Holding GmbH & Co. Beteiligungs KG

SANHA GmbH & Co. KG

Niko NV

HDL Automation Co. Ltd.

HNP Mikrosysteme GmbH

Kammrath & Weiss GmbH APEN Group S.p.A.

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