Singapore Fintech Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Real-Time Payments And Embedded Finance Drive 15.9% CAGR To USD 29.22 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-time payment rails, embedded finance and MAS-backed security help fintechs cut settlement, acquisition and infrastructure costs while unlocking higher-margin services.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Fintech - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore Fintech Market to Reach USD 29.22 Billion by 2031 at 15.9% CAGR

The Singapore fintech market size is estimated at USD 13.97 billion in 2026, increasing from USD 12.05 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 29.22 billion by 2031, expanding at a 15.9% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by real-time payment infrastructure, cross-border e-commerce, digital banking services, embedded finance, and continued investment in cybersecurity and financial technology innovation.

Real-Time Payment Infrastructure Reshapes Regional Transactions

Real-time payment rails are transforming settlement economics across Singapore and Southeast Asia. Project Nexus is expected to connect payment systems in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and India by 2026. The initiative could reduce settlement times from T+2 to real-time while lowering cross-border transaction costs for merchants and SMEs.

The shift is expected to release an estimated USD 120 billion in trapped liquidity and support working-capital products linked to trade and shipment milestones. PayNow's bilateral connections with PromptPay and DuitNow processed more than 2.5 million transactions in 2024, highlighting strong demand for instant regional payments. The expanding infrastructure also creates opportunities for micropayments, micro-insurance, and other digital financial services throughout Southeast Asia.

Innovation Funding Strengthens Cybersecurity and Risk Management

Singapore's fintech growth is also benefiting from the Monetary Authority of Singapore's FSTI 3.0 program, which co-funds up to 50% of eligible projects involving quantum-resistant encryption and AI-powered risk analytics. This support reduces investment barriers for mid-tier fintech companies and helps providers strengthen cybersecurity capabilities ahead of future regulatory requirements.

Collaboration through the Cyber and Technology Resilience Experts panel facilitates knowledge sharing with major technology providers, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google Cloud. Financial institutions are testing quantum-safe payment protocols and secure key-exchange systems for high-value treasury transactions. Over time, quantum-enhanced optimization could improve credit-risk modelling, portfolio rebalancing, and operational productivity across Singapore's financial services sector.

Customer Acquisition Costs Pressure Fintech Profitability

High smartphone penetration has created a mature and increasingly saturated digital customer base. Incentive spending for e-wallet registrations increased by approximately 40-60% in 2024, extending customer payback periods for smaller fintech providers beyond 30 months. App fatigue is adding further pressure as consumers increasingly favor multifunction super-apps that combine payments with services such as transportation and food delivery.

These conditions are encouraging providers to adopt embedded-finance and B2B2C distribution strategies. By integrating lending, payments, insurance, or investment products into merchant platforms and business software, fintech companies can share acquisition expenses and generate revenue across multiple services. SME software providers can also embed invoicing-linked credit lines, improving accessibility while supporting more sustainable unit economics.

Digital Payments Lead Singapore Fintech Market Growth

Digital payments represented 26.20% of the Singapore fintech market in 2025 and are forecast to grow at a 16.95% CAGR through 2031. Expansion is being driven by SGQR+ interoperability, merchant SoftPOS adoption, and PayNow's regional payment connections. Account-to-account transfers can reduce interchange costs, encouraging merchants to prioritize QR-based and instant payment options.

Other fintech segments are also advancing. Alternative credit scoring supports quick-turnaround microloans for gig workers, while insurtech providers embed bite-sized coverage into ride-hailing and delivery applications. Wealth-tech platforms continue to attract mass-affluent customers through low-cost ETF portfolios. Singapore's regulatory sandbox is additionally supporting integrated products that combine payments, lending, insurance, and digital investments.

By 2030, integrated financial platforms are expected to direct more than 40% of domestic retail transaction value. Key factors influencing the Singapore fintech market include:



Cross-border e-commerce growth and demand for multi-currency services

Digital banking licenses that support specialized financial products

Embedded-finance partnerships across merchant and platform ecosystems

Rising adoption of real-time and account-to-account payments Regulatory tightening across selected high-growth fintech segments

As real-time payment infrastructure matures, fintech revenue models are expected to shift toward value-added payment services, data analytics, loyalty solutions, and integrated financial products rather than relying primarily on per-transaction fees.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid real-time payment rail adoption (PayNow, Project Nexus)

4.2.2 MAS grants spurring AI & quantum-ready fintech innovation

4.2.3 Cross-border e-commerce fueling multi-currency wallets

4.2.4 Digital-only banking licences opening new niches

4.2.5 ESG & green-finance mandates creating new fintech revenue pools

4.2.6 SME credit gap boosting alternative lending platforms

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High customer-acquisition costs amid intense app competition

4.3.2 Tightened MAS consumer-protection rules on crypto & BNPL

4.3.3 Talent shortages in AI / cybersecurity raising OPEX

4.3.4 Interoperability & legacy core-bank integration hurdles

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Service Proposition

5.1.1 Digital Payments

5.1.2 Digital Lending & Financing

5.1.3 Digital Investments

5.1.4 Insurtech

5.1.5 Neobanking

5.2 By End-User

5.2.1 Retail

5.2.2 Businesses

5.3 By User Interface

5.3.1 Mobile Applications

5.3.2 Web / Browser

5.3.3 POS / IoT Devices

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Central Region

5.4.2 East Region

5.4.3 North Region

5.4.4 North-East Region

5.4.5 West Region

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Grab Financial Group

6.4.2 DBS Bank

6.4.3 OCBC Bank

6.4.4 UOB Bank

6.4.5 PayPal Singapore

6.4.6 Wise

6.4.7 Stripe Singapore

6.4.8 Adyen Singapore

6.4.9 Nium

6.4.10 Thunes

6.4.11 FOMO Pay

6.4.12 Funding Societies

6.4.13 Validus

6.4.14 StashAway

6.4.15 Endowus

6.4.16 Singlife with Aviva

6.4.17 Bolttech

6.4.18 GXS Bank

6.4.19 Trust Bank

6.4.20 ANEXT Bank

6.4.21 Revolut Singapore

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Embedded finance in non-financial super-apps

7.2 Green fintech solutions for carbon-credit trading

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