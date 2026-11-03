Singapore Insurtech - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) AI And Embedded Insurance Drive 8.58% CAGR Toward USD 252.3 Million

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Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Insurtech - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore Insurtech Market to Reach USD 252.30 Million by 2031

The Singapore insurtech market, measured by investment value, was valued at USD 153.99 million in 2025. It is expected to increase from USD 167.20 million in 2026 to USD 252.30 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.58% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Market growth is being supported by widespread digital adoption, advanced telecommunications infrastructure, regulatory initiatives, and rising demand for personalized insurance solutions.

Digital Adoption Accelerates Insurtech Growth

Singapore's high connectivity provides a strong foundation for digital insurance distribution and mobile-first customer experiences. Mobile connections reached 162.6% of the population, while wireless broadband subscriptions stood at 182.2% as of January 2025. The country's broader digital economy reached USD 99.65 billion (SGD 128.1 billion) in 2024, accounting for 18.6% of GDP and demonstrating the growing role of digital platforms across financial services.

Nationwide standalone 5G coverage, achieved by 2025, is creating new opportunities for real-time data capture, telematics, computer vision-based claims assessments, and secure mobile submissions. These capabilities can shorten claims processing times, improve underwriting accuracy, and support more responsive customer service. Continued adoption of AI, ML, and advanced analytics is also helping insurers automate decision-making, personalize products, and identify customer needs more effectively.

Regulatory Support Encourages Responsible Innovation

The Monetary Authority of Singapore continues to promote financial technology development through the MAS FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, Sandbox Express, and Sandbox Plus. These programs allow companies to test new products and business models under controlled conditions, including embedded and parametric insurance offerings.

The Financial Sector Technology and Innovation 3.0 scheme has allocated USD 116.8 million (SGD 150 million) to strengthen financial sector capabilities. A further USD 77.9 million (SGD 100 million) top-up announced in 2024 supports quantum technology and AI development. In addition, the November 2025 consultation on Guidelines on AI Risk Management indicates a move toward stronger lifecycle controls, including AI inventories, risk assessments, and governance oversight. Clearer regulatory expectations are expected to support secure and explainable automation across the Singapore insurtech market.

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Remain Key Priorities

Cybersecurity threats present a significant challenge as insurers expand their digital operations and rely more heavily on external technology providers. Ransomware incidents and phishing attempts increased in 2024, while supply chain exposures continued to affect insurers and banks during 2025. Income Insurance disclosed a May 2025 breach involving a third-party vendor that affected the personal data of at least 146 policyholders. Two banks also reported customer data compromises linked to a service provider in April 2025.

These incidents highlight the need for stronger vendor risk controls, identity-centric security, data minimization, and incident response planning. Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act requires breach notifications within 72 hours in specified circumstances. Penalties can reach up to 10% of annual turnover or USD 0.78 million (SGD 1 million), whichever is higher. Compliance, cybersecurity investment, and operational resilience will therefore remain central to sustainable market expansion.

Non-Life Insurance Leads Market Development

Non-Life Insurance accounted for 63.50% of market value in 2025 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.65% through 2031. Growth is being driven by cyber, travel, and device-protection products that align closely with mobile commerce, digital services, and mobility platforms. Embedded insurance offerings, automatic claims triggers, and in-app evidence collection are helping insurers simplify distribution and reduce processing times.

Retail, travel, and device channels provide frequent customer touchpoints, enabling insurers to offer contextual coverage and bundle products based on customer behaviour signals. Improved data access and consent frameworks are expected to strengthen these capabilities further.

Life Insurance continues to experience longer product development cycles, but digital underwriting, claims processing, and policy servicing are advancing. Advanced analytics can improve medical claims triage, while digital advice combined with human support may strengthen financial planning outcomes. Singapore's aging population is also increasing the relevance of health, protection, wellness-linked benefits, and related insurance products. Future growth will depend on transparent digital experiences, responsible data integration, streamlined distribution, and continued operational automation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Digital Adoption & Smartphone Penetration

4.2.2 Regulatory Support & MAS Initiatives

4.2.3 Demand for Personalized Insurance Solutions

4.2.4 AI, ML & Advanced Analytics Enablement

4.2.5 Supportive Fintech Regulatory Ecosystem

4.2.6 Rising Insurtech & Venture Investments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Risks

4.3.2 Regulatory Compliance Complexity

4.3.3 Legacy Insurer Resistance to Digital Models

4.3.4 Limited Consumer Awareness in Select Segments

4.4 Macroeconomic & Industry Indicators Impacting the Market

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Insurance Type

5.1.1 Life Insurance

5.1.2 Non-Life Insurance

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Direct to Consumer

5.2.2 Intermediate

5.2.3 Embedded

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AIA Group

6.4.2 Nippon Life Group

6.4.3 Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

6.4.4 China Life Insurance Group

6.4.5 Ping An Insurance Group

6.4.6 Prudential plc

6.4.7 Manulife Financial Group

6.4.8 Dai-ichi Life Group

6.4.9 Meiji Yasuda Life Group

6.4.10 Tokio Marine Group

6.4.11 MS&AD Insurance Group

6.4.12 Samsung Life Insurance Group

6.4.13 HDFC Life Group

6.4.14 Sun Life Financial Group

6.4.15 HSBC Life Group

6.4.16 Aviva Group

6.4.17 TAL Group

6.4.18 AMP Group

6.4.19 Muang Thai Life Assurance Group

6.4.20 Hong Leong Financial Group

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

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