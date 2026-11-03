LOBO Reports Overseas Order Wins For New Electric Vehicle Models

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Models Secure Overseas Orders for 360 Units at the 140th Canton Fair

WUXI, China, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the“Company”), an innovative manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider, today announced strong market interest in its newly developed electric vehicle models at the 140th China Import and Export Fair (the“Canton Fair”), where the Company had secured new overseas orders and generated additional sales opportunities. These developments reflect the progress of the Company's continued research and development (“R&D”) investment and growing international market acceptance of its evolving electric mobility product portfolio.

Since its public listing, LOBO has leveraged its access to the capital markets to increase investment in new product development, with its annual R&D investment averaging at least 10% of annual revenue. These sustained investments have enhanced the competitiveness and international market recognition of the Company's electric mobility products both in quality and delivery. In particular, LOBO has made significant advancements in its compact four-wheeled vehicle chassis technology, particularly in suspension systems and steering control, contributing to substantial improvements in overall product quality and performance.

At the 140th Canton Fair, LOBO showcased its newly developed electric vehicle models, including the F3, N3 and J3 three-wheeled electric vehicle models, which attracted strong interest from international customers for its enhanced handling capabilities and modern design. The F3 model, also known as the SN9 model in certain markets, has secured orders for 360 vehicles at the Canton Fair, with additional orders currently under negotiation. Meanwhile, the Company's E2 and H2 two-wheeled motorcycle models, developed specifically for the Latin American market, have gained strong market acceptance in Brazil, further strengthening LOBO's presence in the region. The Company believes that these developments together will continue to reinforce its competitive position in the global electric mobility market.

Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of LOBO, commented:“We remain committed to advancing technological innovation, product development, and expanding our international market presence. Looking ahead to 2027, we plan to further increase investment in new vehicle models, expand our portfolio of European Economic Community (EEC)-certified vehicle models, strengthen our presence in European markets, particularly Eastern Europe, and grow our sales footprint across Latin America. Our compact four-wheeled golf and sightseeing vehicles, developed specifically for the U.S. market, have completed design validation and are expected to enter production shortly. At the same time, we intend to accelerate the commercialization of our AI-powered senior care platform while continuing to explore strategic opportunities, including potential mergers and acquisitions, to diversify our revenue streams and enhance our long-term revenue growth and profitability. We believe these initiatives will support sustainable growth and create lasting value for our shareholders and the broader community.”

About LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (NASDAQ: LOBO) is a manufacturer of electric mobility products and AI service provider. Its product portfolio includes electric bicycles, electric motorcycles, electric tricycles, electric four-wheeler carts, including golf carts and senior mobility vehicles, as well as AI-related products and services.

For more information about the Company, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“will,” and similar expressions. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's senior care strategy, the expected benefits of the exclusive strategic cooperation agreement, potential deployment of the SISaaS platform, community expansion, member development, hardware procurement, service revenue and future business performance. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, among others, the parties' ability to enter into and perform project-level arrangements, market acceptance of the Company's senior care solutions, availability and cost of hardware supply, regulatory approvals and compliance requirements, data privacy and cybersecurity obligations, financing conditions, execution risks, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results and are encouraged to review the risk factors that may affect the Company's future results as set forth in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

LOBO TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Zane Xu

Investor Relations Manager

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Tel: +1-646-932-7242

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