Global Telehealth And Telemedicine Market Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 198.9 Billion As AI, Cloud Software, And Remote Patient Monitoring Drive 10.9% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic partnerships, AI investments, platform enhancements, M&A and geographic expansion are key plays, while cloud-based software and remote patient monitoring drive adoption. Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Telehealth and Telemedicine Market: Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Telehealth and Telemedicine Market to Reach USD 198.9 Billion by 2031 The telehealth and telemedicine market is projected to grow from USD 118.8 billion in 2026 to USD 198.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being driven by growing geriatric and medically underserved populations, particularly in rural and remote areas, alongside the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and persistent shortages of physicians and other healthcare professionals. Advancements in telecommunications infrastructure, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, cloud-based healthcare platforms, and wider adoption of remote patient monitoring (RPM) systems are strengthening the delivery of virtual care. The integration of AI-enabled medical devices, digital health platforms, connected technologies, and virtual consultations is also improving the scalability, accessibility, and operational efficiency of remote healthcare services. Healthcare providers, payers, patients, and technology companies are adopting telehealth solutions to expand access to care, support continuous disease management, reduce unnecessary hospital visits, and improve patient engagement. However, regional regulatory variations, healthcare fraud and abuse concerns, data privacy and cybersecurity risks, interoperability limitations, high investment costs, insufficient IT expertise, and resistance to technology adoption may restrict market growth. Patients Segment Expected to Register the Fastest Growth By end user, the patients segment is projected to record the fastest growth through 2031. Increasing consumer adoption of virtual consultations, remote patient monitoring, and digitally enabled healthcare services is supporting this expansion. Demand is particularly strong among older adults, patients managing chronic conditions, and people living in rural or underserved communities. Greater availability of smartphones, connected health devices, and user-friendly digital healthcare applications is increasing patient participation in remote care. Virtual visits are also gaining acceptance across primary care, follow-up consultations, behavioral health, and chronic disease management. These trends are expected to establish patients as a major source of demand for telehealth and telemedicine platforms. Software Segment Leads the Telehealth and Telemedicine Market By component, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025 and is projected to maintain its leadership while registering the fastest growth during the forecast period. Demand is being supported by the adoption of telehealth platforms, virtual consultation applications, remote patient monitoring software, electronic health record integration, video conferencing platforms, and digital care management solutions. Healthcare organizations are deploying software to streamline clinical workflows, facilitate virtual consultations, support real-time patient monitoring, and strengthen communication between patients and healthcare professionals. Developments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, data analytics, and interoperability are further enhancing platform functionality, security, and scalability. Rising demand for integrated and secure digital healthcare systems is expected to sustain software segment growth through 2031. Asia Pacific Positioned as the Fastest-growing Regional Market Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Key factors include the healthcare requirements of a large and rapidly aging population, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and substantial differences in healthcare access between urban and rural communities. Investments in digital healthcare infrastructure, improving internet and smartphone penetration, and rising adoption of virtual consultations and remote patient monitoring are creating favorable market conditions. Government digital health initiatives and expanding healthcare technology investment in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are also accelerating adoption. The region's extensive patient population and demand for affordable, accessible healthcare services will provide significant opportunities for market participants. Primary Research Participant Breakdown

By Company Type: Tier 1 (38%), Tier 2 (33%), and Tier 3 (29%)

By Designation: Directors (35%), Managers (40%), and Others (25%) By Region: North America (45%), Europe (30%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (3%), and the Middle East & Africa (2%) Competitive Landscape Prominent companies operating in the telehealth and telemedicine market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Oracle, Doximity, Inc., Teladoc Health, Inc., American Well, Siemens Healthineers AG, Cisco Systems Inc., Included Health, Inc. (Doctor on Demand, Inc.), AMC Health, TeleSpecialists, Walgreen Co., and Caregility. Leading market participants are pursuing strategic partnerships, collaborations, product launches, platform enhancements, AI investments, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. These initiatives are intended to broaden service capabilities, strengthen competitive positioning, and address growing demand for integrated virtual care. Research Coverage The report analyzes the telehealth and telemedicine market by component, function, application, age group, end user, and region. Component coverage includes hardware, patient monitoring devices, software, and services. Software analysis addresses modality, integration type, remote patient monitoring, virtual care platforms, video conferencing, virtual sitting & nursing, and on-premise and cloud-based deployment models. Functional coverage includes clinical care management, preventive care management, diagnostics & treatment, rehabilitation & recovery, administration, analytics & reporting, and patient engagement. Applications include primary care, specialty care, teleICU, and virtual sitting & nursing. End users include healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, medtech companies, and other organizations. The report evaluates market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges, including the expansion of RPM systems, adoption of wearables, apps, and sensors, investment requirements, IT expertise gaps, and data security concerns. It also provides insights into product development, research & development, market diversification, regional opportunities, startup activity, competitive market shares, service offerings, investments, and strategies adopted by established companies and emerging participants. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $118.8 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $198.9 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.9% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.2.1 TELEHEALTH

1.2.2 TELEMEDICINE

1.3 STUDY SCOPE

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE

1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS

1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED

1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED

1.5 STAKEHOLDERS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS

2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING THE MARKET

2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS

2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST

3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

3.1 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY END USER & REGION

3.3 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC SNAPSHOT

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.2.1 DRIVERS

4.2.1.1 Growing geriatric population and increasing need for advanced healthcare infrastructure

4.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.1.3 Demonstrated time and cost savings

4.2.1.4 Advancements in telecommunication technologies

4.2.1.5 Shortage of skilled healthcare professionals

4.2.1.6 Increased government support and favorable regulatory policies

4.2.1.7 Expansion of remote patient monitoring systems

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS

4.2.2.1 High investment costs for B2B models and lack of IT expertise

4.2.2.2 State-to-state and inter-country regulatory variations

4.2.2.3 Behavioral reluctance to adopt new technologies

4.2.2.4 Rise in fraud and abuse in healthcare systems

4.2.2.5 Adherence to patient privacy, confidentiality, medical ethics

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES

4.2.3.1 Growing use of wearables, applications, and sensors for virtual care

4.2.3.2 Emergence of AI and ML

4.2.3.3 Increasing shift toward outpatient care models

4.2.3.4 High utility of telemedicine against infectious communicable diseases and epidemics

4.2.3.5 Expansion of hospital-at-home (HaH) initiatives

4.2.3.6 Demand for electronic medical record-based telehealth services

4.2.3.7 Rising incidence of mental illnesses and growing focus on emotional well-being

4.2.4 CHALLENGES

4.2.4.1 Data security and confidentiality concerns

4.2.4.2 Limited data accessibility

4.2.4.3 Inability to maintain patient hygiene and cleanliness standards

4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES

4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES

4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS

5 INDUSTRY TRENDS

5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS

5.5.1 INDICATIVE PRICE FOR TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE SOLUTIONS, BY COMPONENT, 2026

5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICING OF TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE DEVICES, BY REGION, 2026

5.6 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027

5.7 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER'S BUSINESS

5.8 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO

5.9 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS

5.10 TARIFF AND REGULATORY ANALYSIS

5.10.1 TARIFF DATA ANALYSIS

5.10.1.1 Tariff data for HS code 9018

5.10.1.2 Tariff data for HS code 9021

5.10.1.3 Tariff data for HS code 9022

6 STRATEGIC DISRUPTION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS, DIGITAL, AND AI ADOPTION

6.1 INDUSTRY TRENDS

6.2 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

6.2.1 VIDEO CONFERENCING AND REAL-TIME COMMUNICATION PLATFORMS

6.2.2 AI AND ML

6.2.3 VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS AND CHATBOTS

6.2.4 VOICE RECOGNITION AND NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING (NLP)

6.2.5 EHR INTEGRATION

6.2.6 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEMS

6.3 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES

6.3.1 EDGE COMPUTING

6.3.2 CLOUD COMPUTING

6.3.3 MOBILE HEALTH (MHEALTH) APPLICATIONS

6.3.4 WEARABLE DEVICES, SENSORS, AND IOT

6.4 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES

6.4.1 DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS

6.4.2 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

6.4.3 AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY

6.5 TECHNOLOGY / PRODUCT ROADMAP

6.6 PATENT ANALYSIS

6.6.1 PATENT PUBLICATION TRENDS FOR TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE

6.6.2 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION AND TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS

6.7 FUTURE APPLICATIONS

6.7.1 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING AND CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT

6.7.2 AI-ENABLED PERSONALIZED HEALTHCARE

6.7.3 VIRTUAL HOSPITALS AND HOSPITAL-AT-HOME CARE

6.8 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI IN TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET

6.8.1 KEY USE CASES

6.8.2 MAJOR CASE STUDIES

6.8.3 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON INTERCONNECTED AND ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS

6.8.3.1 Healthcare IT and EHR systems

6.8.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & drug discovery

6.8.3.3 Mental health tech

6.8.3.4 Healthcare analytics and insights

6.8.4 USER READINESS & IMPACT ASSESSMENT

6.8.4.1 User readiness

6.8.4.1.1 User A: Hospitals

6.8.4.1.2 User B: Ambulatory surgery centers

6.8.4.2 Impact assessment

6.8.4.2.1 User A: Hospitals

6.8.4.2.2 User B: Ambulatory surgery centers

7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE

7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE

7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS

7.1.2 REGULATORY STANDARDS

7.1.3 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

7.1.4 INDUSTRY STANDARDS

8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR

8.1 INTRODUCTION

8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS

8.3 KEY STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING CRITERIA

8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS

8.3.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA

8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES

8.5 UNMET NEEDS & END-USER ANALYSIS

8.5.1 UNMET NEEDS

8.5.2 END USER EXPECTATIONS

8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY

9 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

9.1 INTRODUCTION

9.2 PEDIATRICS

9.2.1 EXPANDING ACCESS AND CARE THROUGH GROWTH OF PEDIATRIC TELEHEALTH ACROSS AGE GROUPS

9.3 ADULTS

9.3.1 SHIFT IN HEALTHCARE DELIVERY PREFERENCES DRIVES SEGMENT GROWTH

9.4 GERIATRICS

9.4.1 TRANSFORMING GERIATRIC CARE: RISE OF TELEHEALTH FOR ELDERLY PATIENTS

10 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10.1 INTRODUCTION

10.2 PRIMARY CARE

10.2.1 ANALYZING THE TRANSFORMATION OF PRIMARY CARE THROUGH TELEHEALTH INNOVATIONS

10.3 SPECIALTY CARE

10.3.1 SPECIALTY TELEHEALTH EXPANDS ACCESS TO EXPERT MEDICAL CARE

10.3.2 TELERADIOLOGY

10.3.2.1 Teleradiology transforms healthcare with faster diagnoses and greater accessibility

10.3.3 TELECARDIOLOGY

10.3.3.1 Revolutionizing cardiac care with telecardiology to expand access and efficiency

10.3.4 TELENEUROLOGY

10.3.4.1 Use of AI and cloud-based monitoring drives market

10.3.5 DIABETES

10.3.5.1 Driving growth in diabetes specialty care through telemedicine

10.3.6 RESPIRATORY DISORDERS (COPD, ASTHMA, AND OTHERS)

10.3.6.1 Driving growth in respiratory disorder management through telemedicine

10.3.7 HYPERTENSION

10.3.7.1 Transforming hypertension management with telehealth technologies

10.3.8 TELEDERMATOLOGY

10.3.8.1 Rising prevalence of skin diseases and growing use of HD cameras for skin diagnosis to drive market

10.3.9 TELESTROKE

10.3.9.1 Rising incidence of stroke and increasing geriatric population to drive market

10.3.10 TELEPSYCHIATRY (MENTAL HEALTH)

10.3.10.1 Shortage of mental health practitioners and favorable reimbursement scenario to drive market

10.3.11 OTHERS

10.3.11.1 Expanding telehealth solutions across diverse specialties: from oncology to ophthalmology

10.4 TELEICU

10.4.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS AND STAFF SHORTAGE IN RURAL AREAS TO DRIVE MARKET

10.5 VIRTUAL SITTING & NURSING

10.5.1 DRIVING GROWTH IN VIRTUAL SITTING AND NURSING THROUGH TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE

10.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS

10.6.1 EXPANDING TELEHEALTH GROWTH ACROSS DIVERSE APPLICATIONS: CLINICAL TRIALS, URGENT CARE, AND WELLNESS

11 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

11.1 INTRODUCTION

11.1.1 HARDWARE

11.1.1.1 Transforming telehealth and telemedicine with advanced hardware solutions

11.1.2 TELEHEALTH KITS, CARTS, AND STATIONS

11.1.2.1 Empowering remote care with telehealth kits, carts, and stations

11.1.3 PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES

11.1.3.1 Empowering telehealth with advanced patient monitoring solutions

11.1.3.2 Cardiac monitoring devices

11.1.3.2.1 Empowering remote cardiac care through advanced monitoring solutions

11.1.3.3 Neurological monitoring devices

11.1.3.3.1 Transforming neurocare with advanced telemedicine solutions

11.1.3.4 Respiratory monitoring devices

11.1.3.4.1 Transforming respiratory care with remote monitoring solutions

11.1.3.5 Blood glucose monitoring devices

11.1.3.5.1 Revolutionizing diabetes management through remote monitoring

11.1.3.6 Fetal & neonatal monitoring devices

11.1.3.6.1 Enhancing maternal and infant care with remote monitoring solutions

11.1.3.7 Weight monitoring devices

11.1.3.7.1 Supporting weight management through remote monitoring technologies

11.1.3.8 Multiparameter monitoring devices

11.1.3.8.1 Elevating remote care with multiparameter monitoring devices

11.1.3.9 Pulse oximeter devices

11.1.3.9.1 Improved patient outcomes and reduced costs drive market

11.1.3.10 Other monitoring devices

11.1.3.10.1 Expanding telehealth capabilities with diverse monitoring devices

11.2 SOFTWARE

11.2.1 DRIVING TELEHEALTH INNOVATION THROUGH ADVANCED SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS

11.2.2 BY MODALITY

11.2.2.1 Leveraging EHR-centric and non-EHR-centric software modalities in telehealth

11.2.2.2 EHR Centric

11.2.2.2.1 Enhancing telehealth with EHR-centric software solutions

11.2.2.3 Non-HER Centric

11.2.2.3.1 Leveraging non-EHR centric software in telehealth and telemedicine

11.2.3 BY INTEGRATION TYPE

11.2.3.1 Maximizing telemedicine efficiency with integrated and standalone software solutions

11.2.3.2 Integrated Software

11.2.3.2.1 Advancements in technology to boost segment

11.2.3.3 Standalone software

11.2.3.3.1 Additional features that offer flexibility drive market

11.2.4 TYPE

11.2.4.1 Transforming telehealth with remote patient monitoring and virtual care platforms

11.2.4.2 Remote patient monitoring

11.2.4.2.1 Convenience of tracking patient vitals from different places to drive segment

11.2.4.3 Virtual care platform

11.2.4.3.1 Driving digital transformation in telemedicine through virtual care platforms

11.2.4.3.2 Real-time interaction

11.2.4.3.2.1 Synchronous nature and potential for better healthcare access to drive segment

11.2.4.3.3 Store and forward

11.2.4.3.3.1 Easy monitoring of vital signs for long-term chronic care without physical presence to drive segment

11.2.4.4 Video conferencing platforms

11.2.4.4.1 Revolutionizing Remote Care Delivery with Video Conferencing Platforms

11.2.4.5 Virtual sitting & nursing

11.2.4.5.1 Proactive patient monitoring to improve outcomes and reduce costs

11.2.5 BY DEPLOYMENT

11.2.5.1 Enabling flexible telehealth delivery through on-premise and cloud-based deployment models

11.2.5.2 On-premise model

11.2.5.2.1 Enhanced control of software and easy reuse of existing infrastructure to drive market

11.2.5.3 Cloud-based model

11.2.5.3.1 Cloud-based model segment to dominate market during forecast period

11.2.6 SERVICES

11.2.6.1 Key role in enhancing telehealth and telemedicine to boost segment

12 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY END USER

12.1 INTRODUCTION

12.2 HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

12.2.1 HOSPITALS

12.2.1.1 Growing incidence of chronic diseases and rising demand for high-quality care to drive segment

12.2.2 AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS, AMBULATORY CARE CENTERS, AND OTHER OUTPATIENT SETTINGS

12.2.2.1 Increasing preference for same-day surgeries and demand for cost-effective care to drive adoption of telehealth and telemedicine

12.2.3 LONG-TERM CARE AND ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES

12.2.3.1 Increasing geriatric population and rising need for prolonged treatment for chronic diseases to drive segment

12.2.4 HOME HEALTHCARE

12.2.4.1 Rising aging population and growing focus on patient-centered care to propel home healthcare segment

12.2.5 OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS

12.2.5.1 Advancements in technology and increasing need for comprehensive care to drive adoption across specialized centers

12.3 HEALTHCARE PAYERS

12.3.1 PUBLIC PAYERS

12.3.1.1 Increasing investments by public payers to drive segment

12.3.2 PRIVATE PAYERS

12.3.2.1 Expansion of telehealth services to mental health and substance usage to drive segment

12.4 PATIENTS

12.4.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES AND EMERGENCE OF ADVANCED WEARABLE MONITORS TO DRIVE MARKET

12.5 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES

12.5.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN TELEMEDICINE PROVIDE PHARMACEUTICAL AND BIOTECH COMPANIES WITH NEW AVENUES FOR DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND MONITORING

12.6 MEDTECH COMPANIES

12.6.1 ADVANCING REMOTE CARE THROUGH INNOVATIVE TELEHEALTH SOLUTIONS DRIVES GROWTH FOR MEDTECH COMPANIES

12.7 OTHER END USERS

13 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY FUNCTION

13.1 INTRODUCTION

13.2 CLINICAL CARE MANAGEMENT

13.2.1 OPTIMIZING TELEMEDICINE THROUGH EFFECTIVE CLINICAL CARE MANAGEMENT

13.3 PREVENTIVE CARE MANAGEMENT

13.3.1 ADVANCING PREVENTIVE CARE THROUGH TELEHEALTH-ENABLED EARLY INTERVENTION

13.4 DIAGNOSTICS & TREATMENT

13.4.1 ENHANCING REMOTE DIAGNOSTICS & TREATMENT THROUGH TELEMEDICINE

13.5 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING/PATIENT MONITORING

13.5.1 SEAMLESS PATIENT CARE THROUGH REMOTE MONITORING TECHNOLOGIES

13.6 REHABILITATION & RECOVERY

13.6.1 REDEFINING REMOTE RECOVERY WITH TELEREHABILITATION IN THE DIGITAL AGE

13.7 ADMINISTRATIVE

13.7.1 OPTIMIZING ADMINISTRATIVE SEGMENTS IN TELEHEALTH FOR ENHANCED WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY

13.8 ANALYTICS & REPORTING

13.8.1 ENHANCING HEALTHCARE DECISION-MAKING THROUGH TELEHEALTH ANALYTICS & REPORTING

13.9 PATIENT ENGAGEMENT

13.9.1 EMPOWERING PATIENTS THROUGH ENGAGEMENT IN TELEHEALTH TRANSFORMATION

13.10 OTHER FUNCTIONS

13.10.1 EDUCATION & TRAINING PRACTICES TO LEAD TO TELEHEALTH GROWTH

14 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY REGION

14.1 INTRODUCTION

14.2 NORTH AMERICA

14.2.1 US

14.2.1.1 Legislative extensions as a driving force in expanding telehealth and telemedicine access to drive market.

14.2.2 CANADA

14.2.2.1 Government investments and digital integration to fuel the market

14.3 EUROPE

14.3.1 GERMANY

14.3.1.1 Key legislative reforms driving the digital transformation of healthcare in Germany

14.3.2 UK

14.3.2.1 Accelerating healthcare access and efficiency through digital transformation is driving the market

14.3.3 FRANCE

14.3.3.1 Strategic investments and policy reforms are driving the market

14.3.4 ITALY

14.3.4.1 Strategic government investments fuel growth in Italy's telehealth market.

14.3.5 SPAIN

14.3.5.1 Surging investment and increasing adoption of wearable technology is driving the market

14.3.6 REST OF EUROPE

14.4 ASIA PACIFIC

14.4.1 CHINA

14.4.1.1 Advancing digital health infrastructure to drive market in China

14.4.2 JAPAN

14.4.2.1 Government reforms and technological advancements driving growth in Japan's telemedicine market.

14.4.3 INDIA

14.4.3.1 Government initiatives for digitalization is driving the market in India

14.4.4 AUSTRALIA

14.4.4.1 Government investment in rural aged care is driving the market in Australia

14.4.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

14.5 LATIN AMERICA

14.5.1 EXPANDING ACCESS THROUGH DIGITAL INNOVATION

14.5.2 BRAZIL

14.5.2.1 Bridging gaps with telemedicine

14.5.3 MEXICO

14.5.3.1 Mexico's digital healthcare expansion: telehealth & telemedicine advancements

14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.1 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH FOR TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE SOLUTION

14.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES

14.6.2.1 Shortage of healthcare workforce to support market growth

14.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

14.6.3.1 Improvement in healthcare infrastructure to support telemedicine and telehealth platforms

15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

15.1 OVERVIEW

15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN

15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN TELEHEALTH AND TELEMEDICINE MARKET

15.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025

15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025

15.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS

15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

15.6.1 STARS

15.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS

15.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS

15.6.4 PARTICIPANTS

15.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025

15.6.5.1 Company footprint

15.6.5.2 Region footprint

15.6.5.3 Function footprint

15.6.5.4 Application footprint

15.6.5.5 Component footprint

15.6.5.6 End user footprint

15.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

15.7.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES

15.7.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES

15.7.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES

15.7.4 STARTING BLOCKS

15.7.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025

15.7.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs

15.7.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs

15.8 BRAND/SOFTWARE COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS

15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

15.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS

15.9.2 DEALS

15.9.3 EXPANSIONS

15.9.4 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

16 COMPANY PROFILES

16.1 KEY PLAYERS

16.1.1 MEDTRONIC

16.1.1.1 Business overview

16.1.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.1.3 Recent developments

16.1.1.3.1 Product launches and enhancements

16.1.1.3.2 Deals

16.1.1.4 Analyst's view

16.1.1.4.1 Right to win

16.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.2 TELADOC HEALTH, INC.

16.1.2.1 Business overview

16.1.2.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.2.3 Recent developments

16.1.2.3.1 Product launches and enhancements

16.1.2.3.2 Deals

16.1.2.4 Analyst's view

16.1.2.4.1 Right to win

16.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.3 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

16.1.3.1 Business overview

16.1.3.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.3.3 Deals

16.1.3.4 Analyst's view

16.1.3.4.1 Right to win

16.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.

16.1.4.1 Business overview

16.1.4.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.4.3 Recent developments

16.1.4.3.1 Product launches & approvals

16.1.4.3.2 Deals

16.1.4.4 Analyst's view

16.1.4.4.1 Right to win

16.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.5 ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

16.1.5.1 Business overview

16.1.5.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.5.3 Recent developments

16.1.5.3.1 Deals

16.1.5.4 Analyst's view

16.1.5.4.1 Right to win

16.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices

16.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats

16.1.6 GE HEALTHCARE

16.1.6.1 Business overview

16.1.6.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.6.3 Recent developments

16.1.6.3.1 Product launches

16.1.6.3.2 Deals

16.1.6.3.3 Other developments

16.1.7 EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION

16.1.7.1 Business overview

16.1.7.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.7.3 Recent developments

16.1.7.3.1 Product launches and enhancements

16.1.7.3.2 Deals

16.1.8 ORACLE

16.1.8.1 Business overview

16.1.8.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.8.3 Recent developments

16.1.8.3.1 Product launches

16.1.8.3.2 Deals

16.1.9 DOXIMITY, INC.

16.1.9.1 Business overview

16.1.9.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.9.3 Recent developments

16.1.9.3.1 Product enhancements

16.1.9.3.2 Deals

16.1.9.3.3 Other developments

16.1.10 AMERICAN WELL

16.1.10.1 Business overview

16.1.10.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.10.3 Recent developments

16.1.10.3.1 Product launches

16.1.10.3.2 Deals

16.1.10.3.3 Other developments

16.1.11 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG

16.1.11.1 Business overview

16.1.11.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.11.3 Recent developments

16.1.11.3.1 Product launches

16.1.11.3.2 Deals

16.1.12 INCLUDED HEALTH, INC. (DOCTOR ON DEMAND, INC.)

16.1.12.1 Business overview

16.1.12.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.12.3 Recent developments

16.1.12.3.1 Deals

16.1.12.3.2 Other developments

16.1.13 AMC HEALTH

16.1.13.1 Business overview

16.1.13.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.13.3 Recent developments

16.1.13.3.1 Deals

16.1.14 TELESPECIALISTS

16.1.14.1 Business overview

16.1.14.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.14.3 Recent developments

16.1.14.3.1 Product launches

16.1.14.3.2 Other developments

16.1.15 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. (WALGREEN CO.)

16.1.15.1 Business overview

16.1.15.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.15.3 Recent developments

16.1.15.3.1 Product launches

16.1.15.3.2 Deals

16.1.15.3.3 Expansions

16.1.15.3.4 Other developments

16.1.16 CAREGILITY

16.1.16.1 Business overview

16.1.16.2 Products/Services offered

16.1.16.3 Recent developments

16.1.16.3.1 Deals

16.1.17 CVS HEALTH

16.1.17.1 Business overview

16.1.17.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.17.3 Recent developments

16.1.17.3.1 Product launches

16.1.17.3.2 Deals

16.1.18 EVERNORTH HEALTH, INC.

16.1.18.1 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.18.2 Recent developments

16.1.18.2.1 Deals

16.1.19 ELATION

16.1.19.1 Business overview

16.1.19.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.1.19.3 Recent developments

16.1.19.3.1 Deals

16.1.20 IRON BOW TECHNOLOGIES

16.1.20.1 Business overview

16.1.20.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered

16.2 OTHER PLAYERS

16.2.1 TIMEDOC, INC.

16.2.2 CEREBRAL INC.

16.2.3 KINDBODY

16.2.4 TRANSCARENT

16.2.5 CARESIMPLE INC.

17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

17.1 RESEARCH DATA

17.1.1 SECONDARY DATA

17.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

17.1.2 PRIMARY DATA

17.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

17.1.2.2 Insights from primary experts

17.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

17.3 DATA TRIANGULATION

17.4 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION

17.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS

17.6 LIMITATIONS

17.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS

17.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS

17.7 RISK ASSESSMENT

18 APPENDIX

18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE

18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL

18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS

18.4 RELATED REPORTS

18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS

LIST OF TABLES [534]

LIST OF FIGURES [56]

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