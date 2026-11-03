Global Telehealth And Telemedicine Market Forecast To 2031 Market To Reach USD 198.9 Billion As AI, Cloud Software, And Remote Patient Monitoring Drive 10.9% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|481
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$118.8 billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$198.9 billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 STUDY OBJECTIVES
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION
1.2.1 TELEHEALTH
1.2.2 TELEMEDICINE
1.3 STUDY SCOPE
1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED & REGIONAL SCOPE
1.3.2 INCLUSIONS & EXCLUSIONS
1.3.3 YEARS CONSIDERED
1.4 CURRENCY CONSIDERED
1.5 STAKEHOLDERS
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 KEY INSIGHTS AND MARKET HIGHLIGHTS
2.2 KEY MARKET PARTICIPANTS: SHARE INSIGHTS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS
2.3 DISRUPTIVE TRENDS SHAPING THE MARKET
2.4 HIGH-GROWTH SEGMENTS & EMERGING FRONTIERS
2.5 SNAPSHOT: GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, GROWTH RATE, AND FORECAST
3 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
3.1 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY END USER & REGION
3.3 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET: GEOGRAPHIC SNAPSHOT
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 INTRODUCTION
4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.2.1 DRIVERS
4.2.1.1 Growing geriatric population and increasing need for advanced healthcare infrastructure
4.2.1.2 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
4.2.1.3 Demonstrated time and cost savings
4.2.1.4 Advancements in telecommunication technologies
4.2.1.5 Shortage of skilled healthcare professionals
4.2.1.6 Increased government support and favorable regulatory policies
4.2.1.7 Expansion of remote patient monitoring systems
4.2.2 RESTRAINTS
4.2.2.1 High investment costs for B2B models and lack of IT expertise
4.2.2.2 State-to-state and inter-country regulatory variations
4.2.2.3 Behavioral reluctance to adopt new technologies
4.2.2.4 Rise in fraud and abuse in healthcare systems
4.2.2.5 Adherence to patient privacy, confidentiality, medical ethics
4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES
4.2.3.1 Growing use of wearables, applications, and sensors for virtual care
4.2.3.2 Emergence of AI and ML
4.2.3.3 Increasing shift toward outpatient care models
4.2.3.4 High utility of telemedicine against infectious communicable diseases and epidemics
4.2.3.5 Expansion of hospital-at-home (HaH) initiatives
4.2.3.6 Demand for electronic medical record-based telehealth services
4.2.3.7 Rising incidence of mental illnesses and growing focus on emotional well-being
4.2.4 CHALLENGES
4.2.4.1 Data security and confidentiality concerns
4.2.4.2 Limited data accessibility
4.2.4.3 Inability to maintain patient hygiene and cleanliness standards
4.3 UNMET NEEDS AND WHITE SPACES
4.4 INTERCONNECTED MARKETS AND CROSS-SECTOR OPPORTUNITIES
4.5 STRATEGIC MOVES BY TIER-1/2/3 PLAYERS
5 INDUSTRY TRENDS
5.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
5.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
5.1.2 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES
5.1.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS
5.1.4 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS
5.1.5 INTENSITY OF COMPETITIVE RIVALRY
5.2 MACROECONOMIC INDICATORS
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.3 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
5.4 ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS
5.5 PRICING ANALYSIS
5.5.1 INDICATIVE PRICE FOR TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE SOLUTIONS, BY COMPONENT, 2026
5.5.2 INDICATIVE PRICING OF TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE DEVICES, BY REGION, 2026
5.6 KEY CONFERENCES & EVENTS, 2026-2027
5.7 TRENDS/DISRUPTIONS IMPACTING CUSTOMER'S BUSINESS
5.8 INVESTMENT & FUNDING SCENARIO
5.9 CASE STUDY ANALYSIS
5.10 TARIFF AND REGULATORY ANALYSIS
5.10.1 TARIFF DATA ANALYSIS
5.10.1.1 Tariff data for HS code 9018
5.10.1.2 Tariff data for HS code 9021
5.10.1.3 Tariff data for HS code 9022
6 STRATEGIC DISRUPTION THROUGH TECHNOLOGY, PATENTS, DIGITAL, AND AI ADOPTION
6.1 INDUSTRY TRENDS
6.2 KEY EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES
6.2.1 VIDEO CONFERENCING AND REAL-TIME COMMUNICATION PLATFORMS
6.2.2 AI AND ML
6.2.3 VIRTUAL ASSISTANTS AND CHATBOTS
6.2.4 VOICE RECOGNITION AND NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING (NLP)
6.2.5 EHR INTEGRATION
6.2.6 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING SYSTEMS
6.3 COMPLEMENTARY TECHNOLOGIES
6.3.1 EDGE COMPUTING
6.3.2 CLOUD COMPUTING
6.3.3 MOBILE HEALTH (MHEALTH) APPLICATIONS
6.3.4 WEARABLE DEVICES, SENSORS, AND IOT
6.4 ADJACENT TECHNOLOGIES
6.4.1 DIGITAL THERAPEUTICS
6.4.2 BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY
6.4.3 AUGMENTED REALITY AND VIRTUAL REALITY
6.5 TECHNOLOGY / PRODUCT ROADMAP
6.6 PATENT ANALYSIS
6.6.1 PATENT PUBLICATION TRENDS FOR TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE
6.6.2 INSIGHTS: JURISDICTION AND TOP APPLICANT ANALYSIS
6.7 FUTURE APPLICATIONS
6.7.1 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING AND CHRONIC DISEASE MANAGEMENT
6.7.2 AI-ENABLED PERSONALIZED HEALTHCARE
6.7.3 VIRTUAL HOSPITALS AND HOSPITAL-AT-HOME CARE
6.8 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI IN TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET
6.8.1 KEY USE CASES
6.8.2 MAJOR CASE STUDIES
6.8.3 IMPACT OF AI/GEN AI ON INTERCONNECTED AND ADJACENT ECOSYSTEMS
6.8.3.1 Healthcare IT and EHR systems
6.8.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & drug discovery
6.8.3.3 Mental health tech
6.8.3.4 Healthcare analytics and insights
6.8.4 USER READINESS & IMPACT ASSESSMENT
6.8.4.1 User readiness
6.8.4.1.1 User A: Hospitals
6.8.4.1.2 User B: Ambulatory surgery centers
6.8.4.2 Impact assessment
6.8.4.2.1 User A: Hospitals
6.8.4.2.2 User B: Ambulatory surgery centers
7 REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
7.1 REGIONAL REGULATIONS AND COMPLIANCE
7.1.1 REGULATORY BODIES, GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, AND OTHER ORGANIZATIONS
7.1.2 REGULATORY STANDARDS
7.1.3 REGULATORY FRAMEWORK
7.1.4 INDUSTRY STANDARDS
8 CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE & BUYER BEHAVIOR
8.1 INTRODUCTION
8.2 DECISION-MAKING PROCESS
8.3 KEY STAKEHOLDERS & BUYING CRITERIA
8.3.1 KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN BUYING PROCESS
8.3.2 KEY BUYING CRITERIA
8.4 ADOPTION BARRIERS & INTERNAL CHALLENGES
8.5 UNMET NEEDS & END-USER ANALYSIS
8.5.1 UNMET NEEDS
8.5.2 END USER EXPECTATIONS
8.6 MARKET PROFITABILITY
9 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY AGE GROUP
9.1 INTRODUCTION
9.2 PEDIATRICS
9.2.1 EXPANDING ACCESS AND CARE THROUGH GROWTH OF PEDIATRIC TELEHEALTH ACROSS AGE GROUPS
9.3 ADULTS
9.3.1 SHIFT IN HEALTHCARE DELIVERY PREFERENCES DRIVES SEGMENT GROWTH
9.4 GERIATRICS
9.4.1 TRANSFORMING GERIATRIC CARE: RISE OF TELEHEALTH FOR ELDERLY PATIENTS
10 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
10.1 INTRODUCTION
10.2 PRIMARY CARE
10.2.1 ANALYZING THE TRANSFORMATION OF PRIMARY CARE THROUGH TELEHEALTH INNOVATIONS
10.3 SPECIALTY CARE
10.3.1 SPECIALTY TELEHEALTH EXPANDS ACCESS TO EXPERT MEDICAL CARE
10.3.2 TELERADIOLOGY
10.3.2.1 Teleradiology transforms healthcare with faster diagnoses and greater accessibility
10.3.3 TELECARDIOLOGY
10.3.3.1 Revolutionizing cardiac care with telecardiology to expand access and efficiency
10.3.4 TELENEUROLOGY
10.3.4.1 Use of AI and cloud-based monitoring drives market
10.3.5 DIABETES
10.3.5.1 Driving growth in diabetes specialty care through telemedicine
10.3.6 RESPIRATORY DISORDERS (COPD, ASTHMA, AND OTHERS)
10.3.6.1 Driving growth in respiratory disorder management through telemedicine
10.3.7 HYPERTENSION
10.3.7.1 Transforming hypertension management with telehealth technologies
10.3.8 TELEDERMATOLOGY
10.3.8.1 Rising prevalence of skin diseases and growing use of HD cameras for skin diagnosis to drive market
10.3.9 TELESTROKE
10.3.9.1 Rising incidence of stroke and increasing geriatric population to drive market
10.3.10 TELEPSYCHIATRY (MENTAL HEALTH)
10.3.10.1 Shortage of mental health practitioners and favorable reimbursement scenario to drive market
10.3.11 OTHERS
10.3.11.1 Expanding telehealth solutions across diverse specialties: from oncology to ophthalmology
10.4 TELEICU
10.4.1 INCREASING NUMBER OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS AND STAFF SHORTAGE IN RURAL AREAS TO DRIVE MARKET
10.5 VIRTUAL SITTING & NURSING
10.5.1 DRIVING GROWTH IN VIRTUAL SITTING AND NURSING THROUGH TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE
10.6 OTHER APPLICATIONS
10.6.1 EXPANDING TELEHEALTH GROWTH ACROSS DIVERSE APPLICATIONS: CLINICAL TRIALS, URGENT CARE, AND WELLNESS
11 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY COMPONENT
11.1 INTRODUCTION
11.1.1 HARDWARE
11.1.1.1 Transforming telehealth and telemedicine with advanced hardware solutions
11.1.2 TELEHEALTH KITS, CARTS, AND STATIONS
11.1.2.1 Empowering remote care with telehealth kits, carts, and stations
11.1.3 PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES
11.1.3.1 Empowering telehealth with advanced patient monitoring solutions
11.1.3.2 Cardiac monitoring devices
11.1.3.2.1 Empowering remote cardiac care through advanced monitoring solutions
11.1.3.3 Neurological monitoring devices
11.1.3.3.1 Transforming neurocare with advanced telemedicine solutions
11.1.3.4 Respiratory monitoring devices
11.1.3.4.1 Transforming respiratory care with remote monitoring solutions
11.1.3.5 Blood glucose monitoring devices
11.1.3.5.1 Revolutionizing diabetes management through remote monitoring
11.1.3.6 Fetal & neonatal monitoring devices
11.1.3.6.1 Enhancing maternal and infant care with remote monitoring solutions
11.1.3.7 Weight monitoring devices
11.1.3.7.1 Supporting weight management through remote monitoring technologies
11.1.3.8 Multiparameter monitoring devices
11.1.3.8.1 Elevating remote care with multiparameter monitoring devices
11.1.3.9 Pulse oximeter devices
11.1.3.9.1 Improved patient outcomes and reduced costs drive market
11.1.3.10 Other monitoring devices
11.1.3.10.1 Expanding telehealth capabilities with diverse monitoring devices
11.2 SOFTWARE
11.2.1 DRIVING TELEHEALTH INNOVATION THROUGH ADVANCED SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
11.2.2 BY MODALITY
11.2.2.1 Leveraging EHR-centric and non-EHR-centric software modalities in telehealth
11.2.2.2 EHR Centric
11.2.2.2.1 Enhancing telehealth with EHR-centric software solutions
11.2.2.3 Non-HER Centric
11.2.2.3.1 Leveraging non-EHR centric software in telehealth and telemedicine
11.2.3 BY INTEGRATION TYPE
11.2.3.1 Maximizing telemedicine efficiency with integrated and standalone software solutions
11.2.3.2 Integrated Software
11.2.3.2.1 Advancements in technology to boost segment
11.2.3.3 Standalone software
11.2.3.3.1 Additional features that offer flexibility drive market
11.2.4 TYPE
11.2.4.1 Transforming telehealth with remote patient monitoring and virtual care platforms
11.2.4.2 Remote patient monitoring
11.2.4.2.1 Convenience of tracking patient vitals from different places to drive segment
11.2.4.3 Virtual care platform
11.2.4.3.1 Driving digital transformation in telemedicine through virtual care platforms
11.2.4.3.2 Real-time interaction
11.2.4.3.2.1 Synchronous nature and potential for better healthcare access to drive segment
11.2.4.3.3 Store and forward
11.2.4.3.3.1 Easy monitoring of vital signs for long-term chronic care without physical presence to drive segment
11.2.4.4 Video conferencing platforms
11.2.4.4.1 Revolutionizing Remote Care Delivery with Video Conferencing Platforms
11.2.4.5 Virtual sitting & nursing
11.2.4.5.1 Proactive patient monitoring to improve outcomes and reduce costs
11.2.5 BY DEPLOYMENT
11.2.5.1 Enabling flexible telehealth delivery through on-premise and cloud-based deployment models
11.2.5.2 On-premise model
11.2.5.2.1 Enhanced control of software and easy reuse of existing infrastructure to drive market
11.2.5.3 Cloud-based model
11.2.5.3.1 Cloud-based model segment to dominate market during forecast period
11.2.6 SERVICES
11.2.6.1 Key role in enhancing telehealth and telemedicine to boost segment
12 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY END USER
12.1 INTRODUCTION
12.2 HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS
12.2.1 HOSPITALS
12.2.1.1 Growing incidence of chronic diseases and rising demand for high-quality care to drive segment
12.2.2 AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS, AMBULATORY CARE CENTERS, AND OTHER OUTPATIENT SETTINGS
12.2.2.1 Increasing preference for same-day surgeries and demand for cost-effective care to drive adoption of telehealth and telemedicine
12.2.3 LONG-TERM CARE AND ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES
12.2.3.1 Increasing geriatric population and rising need for prolonged treatment for chronic diseases to drive segment
12.2.4 HOME HEALTHCARE
12.2.4.1 Rising aging population and growing focus on patient-centered care to propel home healthcare segment
12.2.5 OTHER HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS
12.2.5.1 Advancements in technology and increasing need for comprehensive care to drive adoption across specialized centers
12.3 HEALTHCARE PAYERS
12.3.1 PUBLIC PAYERS
12.3.1.1 Increasing investments by public payers to drive segment
12.3.2 PRIVATE PAYERS
12.3.2.1 Expansion of telehealth services to mental health and substance usage to drive segment
12.4 PATIENTS
12.4.1 RISING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES AND EMERGENCE OF ADVANCED WEARABLE MONITORS TO DRIVE MARKET
12.5 PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANIES
12.5.1 ADVANCEMENTS IN TELEMEDICINE PROVIDE PHARMACEUTICAL AND BIOTECH COMPANIES WITH NEW AVENUES FOR DRUG DEVELOPMENT AND MONITORING
12.6 MEDTECH COMPANIES
12.6.1 ADVANCING REMOTE CARE THROUGH INNOVATIVE TELEHEALTH SOLUTIONS DRIVES GROWTH FOR MEDTECH COMPANIES
12.7 OTHER END USERS
13 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY FUNCTION
13.1 INTRODUCTION
13.2 CLINICAL CARE MANAGEMENT
13.2.1 OPTIMIZING TELEMEDICINE THROUGH EFFECTIVE CLINICAL CARE MANAGEMENT
13.3 PREVENTIVE CARE MANAGEMENT
13.3.1 ADVANCING PREVENTIVE CARE THROUGH TELEHEALTH-ENABLED EARLY INTERVENTION
13.4 DIAGNOSTICS & TREATMENT
13.4.1 ENHANCING REMOTE DIAGNOSTICS & TREATMENT THROUGH TELEMEDICINE
13.5 REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING/PATIENT MONITORING
13.5.1 SEAMLESS PATIENT CARE THROUGH REMOTE MONITORING TECHNOLOGIES
13.6 REHABILITATION & RECOVERY
13.6.1 REDEFINING REMOTE RECOVERY WITH TELEREHABILITATION IN THE DIGITAL AGE
13.7 ADMINISTRATIVE
13.7.1 OPTIMIZING ADMINISTRATIVE SEGMENTS IN TELEHEALTH FOR ENHANCED WORKFLOW EFFICIENCY
13.8 ANALYTICS & REPORTING
13.8.1 ENHANCING HEALTHCARE DECISION-MAKING THROUGH TELEHEALTH ANALYTICS & REPORTING
13.9 PATIENT ENGAGEMENT
13.9.1 EMPOWERING PATIENTS THROUGH ENGAGEMENT IN TELEHEALTH TRANSFORMATION
13.10 OTHER FUNCTIONS
13.10.1 EDUCATION & TRAINING PRACTICES TO LEAD TO TELEHEALTH GROWTH
14 TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE MARKET, BY REGION
14.1 INTRODUCTION
14.2 NORTH AMERICA
14.2.1 US
14.2.1.1 Legislative extensions as a driving force in expanding telehealth and telemedicine access to drive market.
14.2.2 CANADA
14.2.2.1 Government investments and digital integration to fuel the market
14.3 EUROPE
14.3.1 GERMANY
14.3.1.1 Key legislative reforms driving the digital transformation of healthcare in Germany
14.3.2 UK
14.3.2.1 Accelerating healthcare access and efficiency through digital transformation is driving the market
14.3.3 FRANCE
14.3.3.1 Strategic investments and policy reforms are driving the market
14.3.4 ITALY
14.3.4.1 Strategic government investments fuel growth in Italy's telehealth market.
14.3.5 SPAIN
14.3.5.1 Surging investment and increasing adoption of wearable technology is driving the market
14.3.6 REST OF EUROPE
14.4 ASIA PACIFIC
14.4.1 CHINA
14.4.1.1 Advancing digital health infrastructure to drive market in China
14.4.2 JAPAN
14.4.2.1 Government reforms and technological advancements driving growth in Japan's telemedicine market.
14.4.3 INDIA
14.4.3.1 Government initiatives for digitalization is driving the market in India
14.4.4 AUSTRALIA
14.4.4.1 Government investment in rural aged care is driving the market in Australia
14.4.5 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC
14.5 LATIN AMERICA
14.5.1 EXPANDING ACCESS THROUGH DIGITAL INNOVATION
14.5.2 BRAZIL
14.5.2.1 Bridging gaps with telemedicine
14.5.3 MEXICO
14.5.3.1 Mexico's digital healthcare expansion: telehealth & telemedicine advancements
14.5.4 REST OF LATIN AMERICA
14.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.1 GOVERNMENT INITIATIVES TO SUPPORT MARKET GROWTH FOR TELEHEALTH & TELEMEDICINE SOLUTION
14.6.2 GCC COUNTRIES
14.6.2.1 Shortage of healthcare workforce to support market growth
14.6.3 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
14.6.3.1 Improvement in healthcare infrastructure to support telemedicine and telehealth platforms
15 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
15.1 OVERVIEW
15.2 KEY PLAYER STRATEGIES/RIGHT TO WIN
15.2.1 OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY KEY PLAYERS IN TELEHEALTH AND TELEMEDICINE MARKET
15.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS, 2021-2025
15.4 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2025
15.5 COMPANY VALUATION AND FINANCIAL METRICS
15.6 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
15.6.1 STARS
15.6.2 EMERGING LEADERS
15.6.3 PERVASIVE PLAYERS
15.6.4 PARTICIPANTS
15.6.5 COMPANY FOOTPRINT: KEY PLAYERS, 2025
15.6.5.1 Company footprint
15.6.5.2 Region footprint
15.6.5.3 Function footprint
15.6.5.4 Application footprint
15.6.5.5 Component footprint
15.6.5.6 End user footprint
15.7 COMPANY EVALUATION MATRIX: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
15.7.1 PROGRESSIVE COMPANIES
15.7.2 RESPONSIVE COMPANIES
15.7.3 DYNAMIC COMPANIES
15.7.4 STARTING BLOCKS
15.7.5 COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING: STARTUPS/SMES, 2025
15.7.5.1 Detailed list of key startups/SMEs
15.7.5.2 Competitive benchmarking of key startups/SMEs
15.8 BRAND/SOFTWARE COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS
15.9 COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
15.9.1 PRODUCT LAUNCHES & APPROVALS
15.9.2 DEALS
15.9.3 EXPANSIONS
15.9.4 OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
16 COMPANY PROFILES
16.1 KEY PLAYERS
16.1.1 MEDTRONIC
16.1.1.1 Business overview
16.1.1.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.1.3 Recent developments
16.1.1.3.1 Product launches and enhancements
16.1.1.3.2 Deals
16.1.1.4 Analyst's view
16.1.1.4.1 Right to win
16.1.1.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.2 TELADOC HEALTH, INC.
16.1.2.1 Business overview
16.1.2.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.2.3 Recent developments
16.1.2.3.1 Product launches and enhancements
16.1.2.3.2 Deals
16.1.2.4 Analyst's view
16.1.2.4.1 Right to win
16.1.2.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.3 CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
16.1.3.1 Business overview
16.1.3.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.3.3 Deals
16.1.3.4 Analyst's view
16.1.3.4.1 Right to win
16.1.3.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.3.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.4 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V.
16.1.4.1 Business overview
16.1.4.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.4.3 Recent developments
16.1.4.3.1 Product launches & approvals
16.1.4.3.2 Deals
16.1.4.4 Analyst's view
16.1.4.4.1 Right to win
16.1.4.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.4.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.5 ZOOM COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
16.1.5.1 Business overview
16.1.5.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.5.3 Recent developments
16.1.5.3.1 Deals
16.1.5.4 Analyst's view
16.1.5.4.1 Right to win
16.1.5.4.2 Strategic choices
16.1.5.4.3 Weaknesses & competitive threats
16.1.6 GE HEALTHCARE
16.1.6.1 Business overview
16.1.6.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.6.3 Recent developments
16.1.6.3.1 Product launches
16.1.6.3.2 Deals
16.1.6.3.3 Other developments
16.1.7 EPIC SYSTEMS CORPORATION
16.1.7.1 Business overview
16.1.7.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.7.3 Recent developments
16.1.7.3.1 Product launches and enhancements
16.1.7.3.2 Deals
16.1.8 ORACLE
16.1.8.1 Business overview
16.1.8.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.8.3 Recent developments
16.1.8.3.1 Product launches
16.1.8.3.2 Deals
16.1.9 DOXIMITY, INC.
16.1.9.1 Business overview
16.1.9.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.9.3 Recent developments
16.1.9.3.1 Product enhancements
16.1.9.3.2 Deals
16.1.9.3.3 Other developments
16.1.10 AMERICAN WELL
16.1.10.1 Business overview
16.1.10.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.10.3 Recent developments
16.1.10.3.1 Product launches
16.1.10.3.2 Deals
16.1.10.3.3 Other developments
16.1.11 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG
16.1.11.1 Business overview
16.1.11.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.11.3 Recent developments
16.1.11.3.1 Product launches
16.1.11.3.2 Deals
16.1.12 INCLUDED HEALTH, INC. (DOCTOR ON DEMAND, INC.)
16.1.12.1 Business overview
16.1.12.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.12.3 Recent developments
16.1.12.3.1 Deals
16.1.12.3.2 Other developments
16.1.13 AMC HEALTH
16.1.13.1 Business overview
16.1.13.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.13.3 Recent developments
16.1.13.3.1 Deals
16.1.14 TELESPECIALISTS
16.1.14.1 Business overview
16.1.14.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.14.3 Recent developments
16.1.14.3.1 Product launches
16.1.14.3.2 Other developments
16.1.15 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. (WALGREEN CO.)
16.1.15.1 Business overview
16.1.15.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.15.3 Recent developments
16.1.15.3.1 Product launches
16.1.15.3.2 Deals
16.1.15.3.3 Expansions
16.1.15.3.4 Other developments
16.1.16 CAREGILITY
16.1.16.1 Business overview
16.1.16.2 Products/Services offered
16.1.16.3 Recent developments
16.1.16.3.1 Deals
16.1.17 CVS HEALTH
16.1.17.1 Business overview
16.1.17.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.17.3 Recent developments
16.1.17.3.1 Product launches
16.1.17.3.2 Deals
16.1.18 EVERNORTH HEALTH, INC.
16.1.18.1 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.18.2 Recent developments
16.1.18.2.1 Deals
16.1.19 ELATION
16.1.19.1 Business overview
16.1.19.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.1.19.3 Recent developments
16.1.19.3.1 Deals
16.1.20 IRON BOW TECHNOLOGIES
16.1.20.1 Business overview
16.1.20.2 Products/Services/Solutions offered
16.2 OTHER PLAYERS
16.2.1 TIMEDOC, INC.
16.2.2 CEREBRAL INC.
16.2.3 KINDBODY
16.2.4 TRANSCARENT
16.2.5 CARESIMPLE INC.
17 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
17.1 RESEARCH DATA
17.1.1 SECONDARY DATA
17.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources
17.1.2 PRIMARY DATA
17.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources
17.1.2.2 Insights from primary experts
17.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
17.3 DATA TRIANGULATION
17.4 MARKET SHARE ESTIMATION
17.5 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
17.6 LIMITATIONS
17.6.1 METHODOLOGY-RELATED LIMITATIONS
17.6.2 SCOPE-RELATED LIMITATIONS
17.7 RISK ASSESSMENT
18 APPENDIX
18.1 DISCUSSION GUIDE
18.2 KNOWLEDGESTORE: THE SUBSCRIPTION PORTAL
18.3 CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
18.4 RELATED REPORTS
18.5 AUTHOR DETAILS
LIST OF TABLES [534]
LIST OF FIGURES [56]
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