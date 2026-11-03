China Wire And Cable Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 UHV Grids, Offshore Wind, And Data Centers Drive 5.23% CAGR To USD 17.78 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by prioritizing certified EHV, submarine and fiber-optic cables while using aluminum substitution and raw-material hedging to protect margins.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Wire and Cable - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China Wire and Cable Market to Reach USD 17.78 Billion by 2031 as Grid and Renewable Energy Investment Accelerates

The China wire and cable market is projected to grow from USD 13.01 billion in 2025 and USD 13.78 billion in 2026 to USD 17.78 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.23% from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is being supported by grid modernization, ultra-high-voltage transmission projects, offshore wind development, data center expansion, telecommunications infrastructure, electric vehicle adoption and rail electrification.

Grid Modernization Drives High-Value Cable Demand

China's continued investment in ultra-high-voltage electricity transmission is creating strong demand for specialized cable systems. These products carry higher value per kilometer than conventional high-voltage wire because of their demanding technical, thermal and reliability requirements.

The Shaanbei-Anhui 800 kV UHVDC project entered operation in June 2026 following an investment of CNY 20.50 billion. The 1,055 km transmission line has a capacity of 8 million kW and became the first UHVDC line commissioned during the 15th Five-Year Plan period. By mid-2026, State Grid had 43 UHV projects in operation and planned to commission 15 additional UHVDC lines by 2030.

Lengthy testing and qualification requirements may limit participation to approved suppliers with established technical records. Customers also assess system compatibility, reference projects, production consistency and the ability to maintain quality across long delivery cycles. As a result, certified extra- and high-voltage cable capabilities are becoming increasingly important in the China wire and cable market.

Offshore Wind Expansion Supports Submarine Cable Growth

China's offshore wind industry is moving into deeper waters, increasing demand for advanced submarine cable systems capable of handling sustained cyclic loads and high-current marine operating conditions. China reached 650 million kW of installed wind capacity in February 2026, while the national target calls for cumulative offshore wind capacity of 100 GW by 2030.

The Yangjiang Qingzhou V and VII project deployed a 25,000-tonne offshore converter station in May 2026. The platform incorporated 525 kV DC submarine cables with 2,500 mm conductor cross-sections. The shift toward larger and more technically demanding offshore projects is expected to increase contract values for suppliers with qualified dynamic and high-voltage submarine cable products.

Raw-Material Volatility Remains a Key Market Challenge

Copper represents more than 60% of cable production costs, exposing manufacturers to substantial raw-material price fluctuations. Shanghai copper futures exceeded CNY 90,000 per metric ton at their 2024-2025 peak before retreating. Under fixed-price contracts, manufacturers may experience margin pressure when raw materials are purchased at elevated prices before deliveries are completed.

A manufacturer using 100 metric tons of copper per month incurs an additional CNY 100,000 in monthly costs for every CNY 1,000-per-ton increase in copper prices. This equals CNY 1.2 million annually, while standard cable products frequently generate net margins of only 3-6%. Aluminum substitution may reduce some cost exposure, although qualifying high-voltage aluminum conductors requires significant time, investment and testing capacity.

Extra- and High-Voltage Cable Leads Market Growth

Extra- and high-voltage cable is forecast to record a 7.12% CAGR between 2026 and 2031, the highest growth rate among voltage categories. Planned UHVDC additions and cross-regional transmission expansion are creating a defined project pipeline for qualified manufacturers. Supplier qualification can take 18-36 months, strengthening the position of companies with existing approvals and proven performance.

The benefits of transmission investment also extend beyond the primary lines. Converter stations, substations, monitoring equipment, network connections and supporting distribution assets all require cable and wiring systems. This broader infrastructure demand provides manufacturers with opportunities to plan production capacity, testing programs and product development around China's long-term power network expansion.

Low-voltage cable accounted for 40.12% of market revenue in 2025, making it the largest voltage segment. Residential and commercial construction remained its primary demand base, although excess production capacity continued to pressure margins for standard building wire. Updated fire-safety requirements are supporting demand for halogen-free and low-smoke products in public and commercial buildings, giving certified suppliers opportunities to compete on performance rather than price alone.

Power and Fiber-Optic Cable Segments Maintain Momentum

Power cable represented 32.12% of market revenue in 2025 and remained the largest cable-type category. Demand originated from grid operators, industrial facilities and real-estate projects. Growth is increasingly concentrated in premium applications, including specialized UHVDC and renewable energy systems, while conventional products continue to face intense price competition.

Fiber-optic cable is projected to expand at a 6.11% CAGR through 2031, the fastest rate among cable types. Growth is supported by data center interconnection, smart-grid sensing, optical ground wire deployment and the East Data, West Computing initiative. These investments require high-capacity connections within and between facilities, as well as dependable communications across critical power and computing infrastructure.

Additional market opportunities are emerging from 5G-Advanced networks, industrial internet development, electric vehicles and rail electrification. However, low-end overcapacity, margin compression and fluctuating conductor material prices will continue to shape competitive conditions. Suppliers with certified high-voltage products, advanced submarine cable capabilities and integrated power and optical portfolios are expected to be best positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of the China wire and cable market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Grid Modernization and UHV Transmission Buildout

4.2.2 Renewable Power and Offshore Wind Interconnection

4.2.3 Data Center, 5G-Advanced and Industrial Internet Expansion

4.2.4 Electric Vehicle and Rail Electrification

4.2.5 Factory Automation, Robotics and High-Flex Cable Adoption

4.2.6 Replacement of Aging Urban Underground Networks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Copper and Aluminum Price Volatility

4.3.2 Low-End Overcapacity and Margin Compression

4.3.3 Qualification Lead Times for Critical-Application Cables

4.3.4 Export Controls and Dependence on Selected Advanced Materials

4.4 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 The Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.8 Investment Analysis

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Voltage

5.1.1 Extra- and High-Voltage (Greater Than 35 kV)

5.1.2 Medium-Voltage (1-35 kV)

5.1.3 Low-Voltage (Less Than 1 kV)

5.2 By Cable Type

5.2.1 Power Cable

5.2.2 Fiber-Optic Cable

5.2.3 Signal and Control Cable

5.2.4 Coaxial and Data Cable

5.3 By Conductor Material

5.3.1 Copper

5.3.2 Aluminum

5.3.3 Optical Glass / Polymer

5.4 By Installation

5.4.1 Overhead

5.4.2 Underground

5.4.3 Submarine

5.5 By End-User Vertical

5.5.1 Residential Construction

5.5.2 Commercial Construction

5.5.3 Power Infrastructure (Utilities and Renewables)

5.5.4 Telecommunications and Data Centers

5.5.5 Oil and Gas and Petrochemicals

5.5.6 Automotive and Mobility

5.5.7 Industrial Manufacturing

5.6 By Insulation

5.6.1 Insulated

5.6.2 Non-Insulated

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Vendor Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Prysmian S.p.A.

6.4.2 Nexans S.A.

6.4.3 Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.4 Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 Far East Smarter Energy Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Jiangsu Shangshang Cable Group Co., Ltd.

6.4.7 Ningbo Orient Wires & Cables Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Baosheng Science and Technology Innovation Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Zhejiang Wanma Co., Ltd.

6.4.10 Jiangsu Etern Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Yanggu Cable Group Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Guangdong Nanyang Cable Group Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 Shanghai Qifan Cable Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Jiangsu Tongguang Cable Co., Ltd.

6.4.15 Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

6.4.16 LS Cable & System Ltd.

6.4.17 Belden Inc.

6.4.18 Fujikura Ltd.

6.4.19 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

6.4.20 Southwire Company, LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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