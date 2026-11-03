Mexico Retail Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 E-Commerce And Near-Shoring Drive A USD 517.26 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost retail ROI through omnichannel expansion, digital payments, BNPL, AI-personalized promotions, premium assortments, loyalty apps and micro-fulfillment.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Mexico Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mexico Retail Market to Reach USD 517.26 Billion by 2031 as E-Commerce and Rising Incomes Reshape Consumer Spending

The Mexico retail market size was valued at USD 420.24 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 435.03 billion in 2026 to USD 517.26 billion by 2031. The market is expected to record a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by higher disposable incomes, middle-class expansion, accelerating digital payment adoption, and continued investment in modern retail channels.

Rising Incomes Support Retail Premiumization

Nearshoring investment totaling USD 46 billion over five years has strengthened manufacturing activity and raised wages by 15-20% above national averages in key industrial corridors. The resulting improvement in purchasing power is increasing consumer demand for branded electronics, household appliances, automotive accessories, fashion, dining, and wellness products.

Retailers in Monterrey, Ciudad Juarez, and Tijuana are reporting double-digit same-store sales growth across discretionary categories. These gains are encouraging companies to expand premium product assortments and introduce modern retail formats in areas traditionally served by smaller outlets. Income growth is also generating wider benefits for regional service industries, helping diversify consumer spending and strengthen the Mexico retail market against macroeconomic volatility.

E-Commerce and Digital Payments Accelerate Market Transformation

Mexico is emerging as one of Latin America's fastest-growing digital retail markets. Digital payment acceptance among retail merchants increased from 22% in 2014 to 45% in 2022, while online purchases now represent two-thirds of smartphone transactions. E-commerce revenue expanded by 24.6% year-on-year in 2024 and was expected to exceed USD 63 billion in 2025.

Buy-now-pay-later services are helping consumers with limited access to conventional credit purchase fashion, electronics, and other higher-value products. Partnerships between global platforms and local financial technology providers are also improving payment accessibility. At the same time, domestic retailers are introducing click-and-collect services and investing in AI-based marketing tools to personalize promotions, improve conversion rates, and strengthen customer loyalty.

This transition is moving the Mexico retail market away from cash-heavy legacy systems and toward connected, data-rich shopping ecosystems. Grocery chains are testing dark-store micro-fulfillment models to reduce delivery times, while consumer electronics retailers are integrating flexible payment options across physical and digital checkouts.

Informal Retail Remains a Key Market Restraint

Informal employment accounts for approximately 56% of Mexico's workforce, supporting the continued importance of cash-based corner stores in food, beverage, personal-care, and household-care categories. These outlets remain competitive by offering convenient locations, personalized service, and flexible customer credit.

CFDI 4.0 e-invoicing requirements are designed to improve tax compliance, but implementation costs can create difficulties for smaller operators. Modern retailers must therefore maintain cash-and-digital systems, adding complexity to inventory management, payments, and accounting. Logistics bottlenecks also increase distribution costs, while the large informal economy limits economies of scale and slows the expansion of organized retail.

Food Retail Leads as Electronics Posts Strong Growth

Food, beverage & tobacco products accounted for 49.63% of the Mexico retail market size in 2025, reflecting the continued importance of grocery spending within household budgets. Electronic & household appliances are projected to record a leading CAGR of 10.21% through 2031 as higher industrial wages stimulate demand for connected devices, appliances, and home-improvement products.

Personal-care and household-care brands are benefiting from premiumization, while retailer-owned products are attracting price-sensitive consumers. Apparel, footwear & accessories face pressure from 35% textile import tariffs, which increase prices and encourage resale activity. Retailers are responding with rapid private-label design cycles, localized sourcing, and influencer-led marketing.

Furniture, toys, hobby products, and sporting goods are expected to follow disposable-income trends, with coastal tourism creating additional seasonal demand. Industrial and automotive retail also benefits from the proximity of new manufacturing plants, which enables faster replenishment and supports supplier networks. Across categories, loyalty applications and bundled promotions are helping retailers stabilize sales, improve engagement, and capture a larger share of Mexico's evolving consumer economy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising disposable income & middle-class expansion

4.2.2 Accelerating e-commerce & digital payment adoption

4.2.3 Rapid roll-out of modern trade formats

4.2.4 Near-shoring boom lifting industrial & auto retail

4.2.5 Front-of-pack labelling driving healthier product mixes

4.2.6 Fintech micro-credit unlocking rural consumption

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High informality limits modern retail penetration

4.3.2 Logistics bottlenecks inflate distribution costs

4.3.3 Organised-crime-led retail shrinkage escalating

4.3.4 CFDI 4.0 e-invoicing compliance burden on SMEs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products

5.1.2 Personal Care & Household Care

5.1.3 Apparel, Footwear & Accessories

5.1.4 Furniture, Toys & Hobby

5.1.5 Industrial & Automotive

5.1.6 Electronic & Household Appliances

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By Retail Channel

5.2.1 Traditional Mom & Pop Retail

5.2.2 Modern Trade Retail

5.2.3 E-Commerce & Others

5.3 By Format

5.3.1 Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Supermarkets

5.3.3 Convenience Stores

5.3.4 Department Stores

5.3.5 Specialty Stores

5.3.6 Others (drugstore, cash-&-carry, wholesaler)

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Walmart de Mexico y Centroamerica (Walmex)

6.4.2 Organizacion Soriana

6.4.3 FEMSA Comercio (OXXO)

6.4.4 Chedraui

6.4.5 Liverpool

6.4.6 La Comer

6.4.7 Grupo Elektra

6.4.8 Costco Mexico

6.4.9 Home Depot Mexico

6.4.10 Grupo Sanborns

6.4.11 Amazon Mexico

6.4.12 Sears Mexico

6.4.13 7-Eleven Mexico

6.4.14 H-E-B Mexico

6.4.15 Grupo Soriana Hiper City Club

6.4.16 PriceSmart Mexico

6.4.17 Petco Mexico

6.4.18 Office Depot Mexico

6.4.19 Miniso Mexico

6.4.20 DAX Stores

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Retail media monetisation inside super-apps & POS networks

7.2 Circular-economy resale platforms for apparel & electronics

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