Europe Commercial Aircraft Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Fuel-Efficient Fleet Renewal And Freighter Demand Drive USD 99.65 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Airlines boost ROI through fuel-efficient, high-density fleets, sale-leasebacks, higher utilization and freighter conversions while navigating slot and supply constraints.

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Commercial Aircraft - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe Commercial Aircraft Market to Reach USD 99.65 Billion by 2031

The Europe commercial aircraft market is expected to expand from USD 70.77 billion in 2025 to USD 75.14 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 99.65 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register a 5.81% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by fleet modernization, rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, regulatory compliance requirements, regional connectivity programs, and sustained air cargo investment.

Fuel-Efficient Narrow-Body Aircraft Lead Fleet Renewal

Narrowbodies accounted for 74.67% of the Europe commercial aircraft market share in 2025 and are projected to record a 6.13% CAGR through 2031. Low-cost carriers continue to prioritize high-density A320neo and B737-8-200 aircraft, which can reduce seat-mile costs by 3-4% while meeting Stage 5 acoustic requirements.

Fleet strategies vary across major operators. Ryanair is scaling back deliveries, Wizz Air has postponed part of its backlog to reduce balance-sheet pressure, and easyJet is concentrating on replacing older aircraft at slot-constrained airports. These decisions reflect a broader emphasis on operating efficiency rather than rapid capacity expansion. Retiring CFM56-powered single-aisles can also help airlines avoid retrofit expenses of USD 2-3 million per airframe.

Airport slot availability is increasingly influencing aircraft selection and cabin configuration. At airports where movements are capped, airlines are adopting 180-200-seat layouts to maximize revenue from each departure. Widebody aircraft remain essential for long-haul services, with British Airways ordering additional B787-10s that offer trip-cost reductions of approximately 25% compared with older four-engine aircraft.

Environmental Rules Accelerate Aircraft Replacement

The 2024 CS-36 Amendment 6 introduces tighter cumulative noise standards and a new CO? metric for future aircraft designs. These requirements are encouraging European airlines to retire legacy fleets earlier than previously planned. Lufthansa has removed its A340-600s in favor of quieter A350-900s, while British Airways is using B787-10 orders to support the phaseout of older B777-200ER aircraft.

Central and Eastern European carriers face greater compliance and financing pressure. LOT and Tarom are responding with sale-leaseback arrangements for A220 and E2 jets. Although residual values for mid-life classics have declined, limited availability of new aircraft is prompting many operators to extend existing leases. Regulatory pressure is expected to add 1.5 percentage points to near-term market growth.

Supply-Chain Constraints Limit Aircraft Deliveries

Persistent Tier-2/3 supply-chain bottlenecks continue to affect cabin monuments, landing gear, and wiring harnesses. Airbus delivered 766 aircraft in 2024, narrowly missing its 770-aircraft target. The B737 MAX production line remains capped at 38 jets per month as Spirit AeroSystems integration and FAA oversight constrain the ramp-up.

Grounded A320neo-family aircraft awaiting GTF disk replacements are adding to capacity shortages. Lead times for certain new-aircraft variants now exceed 7 years, forcing airlines to retain older jets and extend leases at higher rates. These disruptions weaken the economic case for immediate fleet renewal and are expected to reduce the market CAGR by 0.8 percentage points until supply conditions stabilize.

Regional Aircraft and Freighter Demand Create Growth Opportunities

Turboprops represent a smaller portion of the market but are forecast to grow at 8.78%. Operators including Wideroe and Olympic Air are expanding regional connectivity under Public Service Obligation contracts. ATR's 42-600S STOL capability supports operations from runways shorter than 1,000 meters, allowing airlines to serve smaller communities without major airport infrastructure investment. Regional jets retain an important role on thin, mid-range routes, although pilot shortages and operating restrictions may moderate adoption.

Passenger aircraft represented 94.48% of the Europe commercial aircraft market in 2025 and are projected to grow at a 5.81% CAGR. The dedicated freighter segment is advancing faster, with a forecast CAGR of 9.93%. DHL Express and Amazon Air are supporting this expansion through B757-200F and A330-300P2F capacity at Leipzig/Halle.

Freighter conversion slots are sold out through 2027, encouraging lessors to allocate mid-life A320s and B737-800s for cargo conversion earlier than planned. Additional market growth is expected from e-commerce, intra-European connectivity subsidies under TEN-T and PSO schemes, and demand for dedicated narrow-body freighters. However, rising SAF-blend mandates may increase operating costs on marginal routes, placing further emphasis on efficient aircraft and disciplined fleet planning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Surging demand for fuel-efficient narrowbody aircraft driven by LCC expansion

4.2.2 Fleet replacement cycle accelerated by EU Stage 5 CO? and noise caps from 2028

4.2.3 Intra-European regional-connectivity subsidies under TEN-T and PSO schemes

4.2.4 Growing e-commerce boosting demand for dedicated narrow-body freighters and P2F conversions

4.2.5 EU Clean Aviation funding catalyzing hydrogen-powered short-haul programs (e.g., ZEROe)

4.2.6 Airline push toward digital twins and predictive maintenance to maximise fleet uptime

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Persistent tier-2/3 supply-chain bottlenecks prolonging delivery lead-times

4.3.2 Escalating SAF-blend mandates increasing operating costs on marginal routes

4.3.3 High capital intensity amid rising interest rates limiting fleet-renewal budgets

4.3.4 Air-traffic-management capacity constraints and slot scarcity at primary hubs

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Outlook

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.8 Capacity and Order Backlog Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Aircraft Type

5.1.1 Narrowbody

5.1.2 Widebody

5.1.3 Regional Jets

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Passenger

5.2.2 Freighter

5.3 By Propulsion Type

5.3.1 Turbofan

5.3.2 Turboprop

5.4 By Component

5.4.1 Airframe Structures

5.4.2 Aero-Engines

5.4.3 Avionics and Flight Control

5.4.4 Cabin Interior and IFEC

5.4.5 Other Components

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 Europe

5.5.1.1 United Kingdom

5.5.1.2 Germany

5.5.1.3 France

5.5.1.4 Italy

5.5.1.5 Spain

5.5.1.6 Netherlands

5.5.1.7 Russia

5.5.1.8 Poland

5.5.1.9 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Airbus SE

6.4.2 Avions de Transport Regional GIE

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Embraer S.A.

6.4.5 Textron Inc.

6.4.6 Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

6.4.7 De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

6.4.8 United Aircraft Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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