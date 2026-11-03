Addis Enterprises Is Excited To Announce New Features And Recognition For The Zivic App

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANSING, Mich., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The award-winning Zivic app launched on July 4, 2026, as an ad-free, nonpartisan civic engagement app designed to make democracy more doable. At launch, Zivic's core free features include Daily Nectar, a bite-sized civic goodie of the day; ZivIQ, a five-question quiz that helps users build civic and news fluency; Federal, State and Local Buzz, plain-language summaries of civic and government developments; glossaries and flashcards that let users test their own knowledge; one-click contacting of state and local representatives; voting information and alerts; and gamified progress tools including points, streaks, and badges that reward users for learning, taking action, and staying engaged.

Since then, the Zivic team listened to its users and made several exciting updates to make the app more interactive and fun for both free and premium subscribers. These new features include a Friends List, Gameboard, Leaderboard, and Election Results.

Friends List and Gameboard: Find and invite friends to connect with in the app. Once connected, users can view each other's stats, compare quiz scores, and compete to see who is staying most engaged with their Democracy.

Leaderboard: Users can see how they stack up against other users nationwide as they work their way up the rankings.

Election Results: Users can stay up to date with election results at both the federal and state levels.









“We're really excited to bring these new features to the app! Some of them came directly from feedback we've received from our users. We hope these updates make learning about civics even more fun and engaging,” says Alicia, Zivic Project Management Lead.

In addition to the new features, the Zivic team is excited to be heading to Lisbon, Portugal for WebSummit on November 9-12 to showcase the app. As one of the world's largest and most influential technology conferences, Web Summit brings together the brightest minds, boldest ideas, and leading innovators from more than 150 countries each year. Zivic was accepted both into Web Summit's Startup Programme, and the Impact Startup Programme, both exciting opportunities allow the Zivic team to share their vision with the world. In addition, Zivic was among a select group of companies chosen to give a presentation about their product to the attendees and investors.

“Being selected to present at WebSummit is an incredible honor and a testament to the vision, passion, and countless hours our team has poured into building the app,” explains Zivic founder John K. Addis.“The Impact Startup Programme in particular showcases startups making a positive impact on their communities, industries and ecosystems, and introduces them to the world's leading investors, companies and media.”

Earlier this year, Zivic was honored with six MarCom awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), including top-rated Platinum awards for the mobile app design, branding, and multiple campaign videos.

The Zivic team is working hard on additional features launching before the end of the year, including two new games (BeeLine and HiveMind) and an end-of-year BeeCap providing a Spotify-wrapped-style summary of an individual's learning and civic engagement successes.

About Zivic

Zivic is an ad-free, nonpartisan civic engagement app designed to make democracy doable. Through personalized local, state, and federal civic updates, ultra-local representative lookup, AI-powered answers, Daily Nectar, ZivIQ, Federal Buzz, quizzes, challenges, streaks, badges, pollen, and a friendly bee mascot named Vic, Zivic helps users get informed, stay engaged, and make their voices heard in just five minutes a day.

More about the Zivic App: Zivic.APP

More about the Zivic Project: Zivic.US

Members of the media may request interviews, screenshots, product demos, and additional background materials.

Allison Pazera | Office: (517) 489-2830 | ...

Addis Enterprises | 908 E Mount Hope Ave | Lansing, MI 48910 | aenow.com

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