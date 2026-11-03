Battlefield Now Extends To Space And Cyberspace, Says Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday noted that modern warfare has undergone a "fundamental transformation" with the battlefield now extending to "space and cyberspace".

Addressing the 'Delhi Defence Dialogue 2026', Rajnath Singh also stressed the need for reforms in the defence sector, saying: "Reforms represent our willingness to change. 'Atmanirbharata' (self-reliance) represents our determination to create. Collaborations represent our confidence to partner with the world, and exports represent our readiness to compete with the world."

While cautioning that self-reliance without reform may not deliver its full potential, he said: "Self-reliance without collaboration may limit our technological horizons, and self-reliance without exports may not achieve the scale and competitiveness that a modern defence industry requires. Together, these four elements define the transformation we seek in India's defence ecosystem."

Rajnath Singh noted that recent conflicts across the world have demonstrated that the character of warfare is undergoing a "fundamental transformation".

"The battlefield is no longer confined to land, sea or air. It extends into space, cyberspace and the digital domain. The distinction between conventional and unconventional warfare is being increasingly blurred," he noted.

He further noted that the world is also witnessing a transformation in the economics of warfare.

"Relatively expensive drones and autonomous systems can challenge sophisticated and costly military platforms. The ability to innovate rapidly, manufacture at scale, and replenish capabilities has become as important as possessing advanced weapon systems," he said while emphasising that these developments underline an important reality.

Rajnath Singh also highlighted that military preparedness in the 21st century cannot be separated from technological and industrial preparedness.

"A nation's defence strength must increasingly rest on its ability to develop technology, manufacture critical equipment, and sustain its capabilities independently. Such capabilities do not emerge merely through investments in technology and manufacturing," he said.

"They require the right institutional environment, enabling policies and responsive processes," he added, mentioning that this is where reforms in the defence sector become critical.

According to him, the purpose of reforms is to create and improve institutions, processes and capabilities that are responsive to the requirements of the nation.

The Defence Minister asserted that over the past decade, India has made considerable progress in strengthening its domestic defence industrial base through reforms.

"The government has established defence industrial corridors to expand domestic manufacturing capabilities. The corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board into seven Defence Public Sector Undertakings was intended to improve autonomy, efficiency, and competitiveness in defence manufacturing," he said.

"We are also encouraging greater participation of private industry in the development and manufacturing of advanced defence platforms and systems."

Rajnath Singh further stated that opportunities from private participation in programmes such as the advanced medium combat aircraft, propulsion system, attacks, artillery ammunition, and shipbuilding will accelerate indigenous development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen India's position in the global defence market.

"These initiatives are creating opportunities for wider participation by private industry, MSMEs, start-ups, and academia. Building on these efforts, 2025 was observed as a year of reforms in the Ministry of Defence, with particular emphasis on jointness, integration, emerging technologies, innovation, and strengthening our domestic defence industrial ecosystem," he said.

The Union Minister also mentioned that the government has initiated reforms across policies, institutional structures, technology development, acquisition procedures, and ease of doing business.