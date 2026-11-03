Ramdas Athawale Highlights Initiatives For Disadvantaged Sections

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, on Tuesday highlighted initiatives and welfare measures undertaken by the Union government for the upliftment and empowerment of disadvantaged sections.

During the interaction with the media here, Athawale outlined the ministry's key programmes and initiatives aimed at promoting social equality, ensuring inclusive development and improving the socio-economic conditions of marginalised communities.

He emphasised the government's focus on creating opportunities for weaker sections through education, skill development, employment generation and welfare-oriented interventions.

The minister also appreciated the Narendra Modi-led NDA government for its various initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's economy and promoting self-reliance.

Referring to flagship programmes such as Make in India and the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana, he highlighted how these initiatives have encouraged entrepreneurship, supported small businesses and contributed to employment generation.

Speaking about India's economic progress, Athawale praised the country's growing economic strength and said that India currently ranks as the world's fourth-largest economy.

Expressing confidence in the country's prospects, he said India could soon move up to the third position, reflecting the pace of its economic development and the government's efforts to strengthen the economy.

He further emphasised that economic growth must go hand in hand with social empowerment to ensure that its benefits reach every section of society.

He reiterated that inclusive development, equal opportunities and welfare-oriented policies remain essential to building a stronger and more equitable nation.

The press meet provided an opportunity to highlight the ministry's ongoing efforts and the government's broader commitment towards social justice, welfare, empowerment and inclusive economic growth.