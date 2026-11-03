Fourth Army Recruitment Rally For Rajasthan To Commence In Bikaner From Jan 30

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) The fourth Army recruitment rally for Rajasthan in 2027 will commence on January 30 at the Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University Stadium in Bikaner.

The rally is being organised by the Army Recruitment Office (ARO) at Jhunjhunu under the aegis of Headquarters Recruiting Zone in Jaipur, with the support of Headquarters South Western Command and the Bikaner civil administration.

It will cover the districts of Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jhunjhunu and Sri Ganganagar.

Call letters have been issued, based on merit, to around 12,000 candidates who qualified in the Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026.

The recruitment rally will be conducted for the categories of Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical and Agniveer Tradesman (8th-pass and 10th-pass).

The rally provides aspiring youth an opportunity to join the Indian Army and serve the nation with pride, honour and dedication.

Headquarters Recruiting Zone at Jaipur reiterates that the recruitment process is fair, transparent, merit-based and automated, ensuring equal opportunities for all eligible candidates.

Selection will be carried out strictly in accordance with the prescribed eligibility criteria and established procedures.

Candidates are advised to remain vigilant against touts and fraudulent agents who may claim to facilitate recruitment in exchange for money or favours.

Selection is based solely on merit, and no individual or agency can guarantee recruitment.

Candidates are also advised not to share their personal documents or identity papers with unauthorised persons.

Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately to the recruitment authorities or the local police.

For authentic and detailed information regarding Army recruitment, candidates are advised to visit the official Join Indian Army website at or contact the Army Recruitment Office at Jhunjhunu.

Headquarters Recruiting Zone at Jaipur extends its best wishes to all participating candidates and encourages the youth of Rajasthan to pursue their aspirations of joining the Indian Army through dedication, discipline and merit.