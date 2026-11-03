India, Cote D'ivoire Explore Avenues For Enhanced Cooperation In Education And Healthcare

MENAFN - IANS) Abidjan, Nov 3 (IANS) India and Cote d'Ivoire on Tuesday held discussions on strengthening bilateral ties and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in key sectors, including healthcare, education, information technology, skill development, the automotive industry and trade.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire, Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan and Adama Dosso, Minister Delegate to the Minister of State, Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

"Ambassador Mr. Ramesh Babu Lakshmanan held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Adama Dosso, Minister Delegate to the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cote d'Ivoire. Discussions focused on strengthening India-Cote d'Ivoire bilateral relations and exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in key sectors, including the automotive industry, education, healthcare, information technology, skill development and trade," the Indian Embassy in Cote d'Ivoire stated on X.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar was on an official visit to Cote d'Ivoire during which he called on President Alassane Ouattara and conveyed personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. EAM Jaishankar thanked President Ouattara for sharing his vision for a strong, enduring and mutually beneficial partnership.

"Honoured to call on President Alassane Ouattara of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire. Conveyed personal greetings of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The India-Cote d'Ivoire partnership is anchored in mutual respect and common commitment to development and prosperity. Thank President Ouattara for sharing his vision for a strong, enduring and mutually beneficial partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

He also met Cote d'Ivoire's Vice Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tene Birahima Ouattara and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in defence and anti-terrorism.

"Glad to meet Tene Birahima Ouattara, Vice Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Cote d'Ivoire. We spoke about our growing defence partnership, underpinned by mutual trust, capacity building and shared interests. Exchanged views on opportunities to further our cooperation in defence and anti-terrorism, including through training, capacity building and enhanced institutional exchanges," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

EAM Jaishankar met Cote d'Ivoire's Foreign and International Cooperation Minister, Niale Kaba and held comprehensive discussions on advancing the partnership, including in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties.

Sharing details about the meeting on X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Held comprehensive discussions on advancing our partnership, including in trade, investment, infrastructure, agriculture, healthcare and people-to-people ties. Underlined that our people - centric cooperation will be driven by the priorities of Cote d'Ivoire. Also spoke about deepening our engagement in multilateral fora."

He also interacted with the alumni of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) and underlined how India's capacity-building initiatives are responding to the demands and priorities of its partners.

The ITEC programme is the leading capacity-building platform of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), according to the official statement. Instituted in 1964, ITEC is one of the oldest institutionalised arrangements for international capacity building, having trained over 200,000 officials from more than 160 nations in civilian and in the defence sector.