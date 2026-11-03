Gujarat Plans 10 Natural Farming Produce Kiosks In Valsad CM Inaugurates First Centre
The 'Prabha Natural Farming Produce Sales Centre' is intended to connect farmers practising natural farming with consumers through a more organised supply chain, reducing the gap between production and retail sales.
Patel inspected the centre and was briefed about the products available for sale.
The outlet offers naturally grown vegetables, fruits, grains and honey. It also stocks inputs used in natural farming, including Ghan Jeevamrut, Gomutra, Beejamrut and Jeevamrut, which farmers can purchase for use in their fields.
The initiative aims to provide farmers with better marketing arrangements and consumers with easier access to naturally grown agricultural produce.
The proposed 10 kiosks across Valsad district are expected to strengthen the supply chain from farms to consumers and help cultivators secure fair prices.
The sales centre is also intended to raise awareness among consumers about naturally produced food and encourage wider adoption of natural farming practices among cultivators.
Gujarat has been promoting natural farming through financial assistance and training programmes.
In 2020, the state announced assistance of Rs 900 per month towards the maintenance of an indigenous cow for eligible farmers practising cow-based natural farming, along with support for purchasing kits used to prepare natural farming inputs such as Jeevamrut.
At the national level, the Centre approved the National Mission on Natural Farming in November 2024 to encourage chemical-free farming based on livestock-integrated practices and diversified cropping systems.
The mission also seeks to improve soil health, reduce cultivation costs and strengthen ecological sustainability.
Finance, Urban Development and Urban Housing Minister Kanu Desai and Lok Sabha MP and Whip Dhaval Patel were present at the inauguration.
Valsad MLA Bharat Patel, District Development Officer Atirag Chaplot and Superintendent of Police (SP) Yuvrajsinh Jadeja also attended the event.
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