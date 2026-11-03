Man Slaps Woman Waiting At Station, Says 'My Arm Accidentally Hit Her' CCTV Captures Attack

A 46-year-old woman in Nevşehir, Turkey, suffered hearing loss after a man allegedly approached her from behind and slapped her outside a workplace. CCTV captured the attack. The footage has sparked angry reactions online.

A woman in Turkey suffered hearing loss after a man she did not know allegedly approached her from behind and slapped her hard while she was waiting outside a workplace. The incident, captured on CCTV, has drawn strong reactions on social media after the accused claimed that his arm had hit her by accident.

The 38-year-old suspect, identified as Tolga Ç., was arrested after the incident in Kapucubaşı neighbourhood of Nevşehir, according to a report by Haberler. Police said he had six previous criminal records.

The 46-year-old woman, identified as S.E., was standing outside a workplace when Tolga Ç. walked up behind her and struck her face. The slap hit her left ear, causing an injury.

Nevşehir'de bir iş yerinin önünde bekleyen kadına tokat atan şahıs tutuklanarak cezaevine gönderildi.

- Saldırıya uğrayan kadının işitme kaybı yaşadığı belirlendi.

- Saldırgan ise ifadesinde kadına bilerek vurmadığını, kolunun yanlışlıkla çarptığını söyledi. Haber Report (@HaberReport) November 3, 2026

Footage from a nearby workplace's security camera captured the incident. The woman later approached the police and filed a complaint against the man.

Police teams launched an investigation following her complaint and traced the suspect. He was taken into custody for questioning.

During questioning, Tolga Ç. denied deliberately attacking the woman. He reportedly told police that he had not intended to hit her and that his arm had struck her accidentally.

However, the woman's medical report recorded hearing loss. Doctors said her life was not in danger, but described the injury as one that could not be treated through simple medical intervention.

Nevşehir'de bir şahıs, yolda gördüğü bir kadına aniden tokat attı.

▬ 6 suç kaydı olduğu belirlenen şahıs tutuklandı.

▬ Olayda yaralanan kadında işitme kaybı tespit edildi. Boşuna Tıklama (@bosunatiklama) November 3, 2026

After completing police procedures, the suspect was produced before a magistrate court. The court ordered his arrest, and he was sent to prison.

Speaking about the incident, S.E. said she was still unable to hear properly through the affected ear. She added that her treatment was ongoing and that doctors had asked her to return for monthly check-ups.

She also recalled asking the man why he had hit her. According to her, he simply apologised. She confirmed that she had filed a formal complaint.

The CCTV footage prompted angry reactions on social media. Several users questioned the suspect's explanation that the slap was accidental, while others called for strict punishment.

@HaberReport "in his statement, said that he did not intentionally hit the woman and that his arm accidentally struck her". Just for this statement alone, he deserved life imprisonment for turning the court into a mockery!

- African Elixir (@Elixir_Africa) November 3, 2026

Nevşehir'de sokakta tanımadığı bir kadına tokat atıyor. Kadında işitme kaybı var. Adamın 6 suç kaydı olduğu söyleniyor. Bence bu basit bir darp değil. Bunu yapan da her şeyi yapma potansiyeli var. Uzun yıllar içeriden çıkmasa itirazım olmaz. Fırat Günayer (@firatgunayer) November 3, 2026

Some commenters expressed concern about women's safety in public spaces and criticised the apparent lack of reaction from a person walking alongside the suspect. Others posted violent threats and revenge fantasies against him.

The incident has renewed online debate about violence against women and the need for accountability when such attacks take place in public.