Azerbaijan's GL Registers $470,796 In Bonds Across Two Issues
This was noted in the information regarding the state registration of securities.
According to the information, the company issued a total of 8,000 bonds across two issues. The face value of each bond is 100 manat ($58.85).
The total face value of the 3,000 bonds in the first issue is 300,000 manat ($176,548), while the value of the 5,000 bonds in the second issue is 500,000 manat ($294,247).
Both issues were placed through a public offering and registered on October 9, 2026.
“GL Group” is an Azerbaijani private energy company founded in 2019. In May 2024, the company expanded its operations, transforming into a group comprising several companies in the energy sector.
GL Group conducts oil and gas operations at the Kursangi, Karabaghli, Buzovna-Mashtaga, Gala, and Zira fields in Azerbaijan. The company's business areas include oil and gas production, drilling, and technical services; beginning in 2024, the company expanded its operations to include energy assets in Türkiye, and in 2026, to the United States.
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