Kellyocg® Named A Leader On Everest Group's 2026 PEAK Matrix® For MSP And Services Procurement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition reflects strengths in integrated external workforce programs supported by AI-enabled technology and advisory services

Facts at a Glance:



Everest Group named KellyOCG an MSP Leader for the 12th consecutive year, and a services procurement Leader for the eighth straight year.

Everest Group cited the benefits of the KellyOCG integrated external workforce program and the unified enterprise talent management model at Kelly. Everest Group also highlighted investments by KellyOCG in the Sevayo® workforce technology platform, including new AI, automation, and analytics features.



TROY, Mich., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KellyOCG®, the outsourcing and consulting group of Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce strategy and solutions provider, has been named a Leader on Everest Group's 2026 PEAK Matrix® for both Contingent Workforce Management (CWM)/Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Services Procurement/Statement of Work (SOW). This marks the 12th consecutive year KellyOCG has been positioned as an MSP Leader and the eighth straight year it has been named a services procurement Leader by Everest Group.

“Clients are asking for more than managed programs. They want one connected view of every talent channel, from contingent labor and SOW to direct sourcing and independent workers,” said Debra Timmerman, president, global MSP solutions, KellyOCG.“Being positioned as a Leader on both assessments reflects the work our team has done to bring those channels together under common governance, with our Sevayo® workforce technology platform giving clients the insights to act on it.”

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® provides an objective, data-driven assessment of global CWM/MSP and services procurement/SOW providers based on market impact, vision, and capability. Providers are assessed in seven categories: market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. They are positioned as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. The 2026 assessments evaluated 41 providers in CWM/MSP and 25 in services procurement/SOW, based on 12-month trailing deal activity through December 2025.

Everest Group noted that KellyOCG has adopted an integrated external workforce model, which brings contingent labor, services procurement, direct sourcing, independent contractor and freelancer management, and human cloud under a common framework. Everest Group also highlighted the strengths of the enterprise talent management approach that unifies contingent staffing, MSP, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and consulting under a single global structure.

KellyOCG continues to strengthen its Sevayo platform as the experience and orchestration layer across its contingent workforce management ecosystem, connecting vendor management systems, applicant tracking systems, procurement, analytics, and specialized technology platforms. Everest Group noted Sevayo's analytics and prescriptive intelligence features that support unified analytics and natural language querying, along with Sevayo's use of AI for conversational intake, workforce decision support, SOW validation, workforce classification, and compliance assessment.

In services procurement/SOW, Everest Group pointed to the modular delivery and dedicated procurement expertise at KellyOCG, spanning SOW administration, sourcing, supplier selection and negotiation, benchmarking, category strategy, and procurement advisory. These services are available as stand-alone modules or within broader end-to-end programs.

“KellyOCG is evolving its CWM approach around external workforce orchestration, bringing together multiple talent channels, technology, and advisory capabilities within a robust and integrated operating model,” said Lokesh Goyal, vice president, Everest Group.“KellyOCG has built comprehensive services procurement capabilities, supported by its procurement and category expertise, modular service offerings, and experience across the SOW lifecycle.”

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce offerings including managed service provider (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and total talent solutions. We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start it on its journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo, making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC, and EMEA.

About Kelly ®

At Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), we don't just understand the future of work, we're defining it. For over 80 years, we've sourced specialized talent, built agile workforces, and shaped growth strategies for employers around the world. Today, our recruiting, outsourcing, and consulting services provide the talent and solutions organizations need to move faster and grow smarter. We deliver meaningful impact by connecting people to work that enriches their lives, and companies to people who drive innovation and growth. Each year, we place more than 375,000 job seekers in new roles spanning science, engineering, technology, telecom, education, manufacturing, and more.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at .

Disclaimer

Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Reports, may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group's analysts and included in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

Media Contact

Christian Taske

248-561-8823

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.