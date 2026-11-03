The Australian Strategic Policy Institute And Carahsoft Partner To Expand U.S. Government Access To Strategic Technology Insights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASPI's Data Trackers and Research Help Government Agencies Assess Critical Technology Trends, Research Capabilities and Strategic Risks

CANBERRA, Australia, and RESTON, Va., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new partnership to expand U.S. Public Sector access to ASPI's data trackers and strategic research.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ASPI's Master Government Aggregator®, making the institute's strategic technology platforms available to Government agencies through Carahsoft's reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP V) and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft to expand access to ASPI's data trackers and research across the U.S. Public Sector,” said Justin Bassi, Executive Director of ASPI.“Our platforms provide insights into the technologies, research capabilities and partnerships shaping today's security environment. Through our partnership with Carahsoft, U.S. organizations can now access insights that will help them assess strategic risks, monitor developments in critical technologies and make better informed decisions.”

ASPI produces independent research and data-driven open source analysis for Public Sector organizations, helping them identify and evaluate developments in critical technologies, global research capabilities and national security risks. Its specialized data platforms, the ASPI Tracker Suite, provide insights into key technology trends, research strengths and emerging technology dependencies, helping organizations better understand the global technology landscape and identify potential strategic risks.

“ASPI provides organizations with data-driven research, critical datasets and specialized data capabilities,” said Marty Gryski, Program Executive for Open Source Intelligence Solutions at Carahsoft.“As agencies navigate an evolving geopolitical and technology landscape, ASPI's platforms empower organizations with valuable insights into emerging technology risks and developments. Together with our reseller partners, Carahsoft and ASPI are enabling Public Sector organizations to access critical data and analysis designed to support strategic planning and informed decision-making.”

ASPI's solutions are available through Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8548 or .... To learn more about ASPI's solutions, visit here.

About the Australian Strategic Policy Institute

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) is an independent, non-partisan think tank that produces expert and timely advice for Australian and global leaders. ASPI generates new ideas for policy makers, allowing them to make better informed decisions. ASPI is one of the most authoritative and widely quoted contributors to public discussion of strategic policy issues in the Indo-Pacific region and a recognized and a leading Australian voice in international discussion on strategic, defense, national security, cyber, technology and foreign interference issues.

ASPI's Tracker Suite includes the China Defence Universities Tracker (CDUT), the Critical Technology Tracker (CTT) and the China Little Giants Tracker (CLGT). These platforms are used by government departments, media organizations, think tanks and academic institutions worldwide to assess strategic risk, conduct due diligence, and navigate international research collaborations, procurement and investment decisions.

Contact

Malki Opatha

Product Delivery & Operations Manager

+61 2 6270 5114

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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