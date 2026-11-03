Empromptu AI And Eunoia Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver AI Platform For Resilient Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New partnership to empower infrastructure developers and data center operators with cutting-edge 3D mapping land use technology and AI-driven reasoning

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empromptu AI, the AI research and platform company that builds production-grade AI applications enterprises can trust, scale, and own, today announced a strategic partnership with Eunoia Group, a practice and platform that makes frontier infrastructure buildable, to develop an integrated AI and data modeling platform designed to support the buildout of resilient infrastructure and campuses with a primary focus on data center projects. The platform will equip system operators, government agencies, planners, capital allocators and developers with the ability to optimize project planning, capital strategy, environmental impact analysis and community benefit assessment through cutting-edge 3D mapping technology and AI-driven reasoning.

Some of the biggest hurdles larger-scale developments face today are related to land use processes that are fragmented and manual, including but not limited to permitting, site selection, zoning and environmental review. Combining Empromptu's proprietary AI platform for custom model training and data sovereignty capabilities with Eunoia Group's expertise in sustainable and frontier technology innovation and deployment allows planners to evaluate candidate sites against constraints much faster than traditional cycles.

“Data center growth is only sustainable if the projects behind it are built responsibly,” said Shanea Leven, co-founder and CEO at Empromptu AI.“There's a gap in the market for trustworthy, sovereign AI solutions, and by partnering with someone with a deep understanding of the market like Eunoia Group, we look forward to bringing advanced AI capabilities and data sovereignty to government and private sector infrastructure stakeholders in one platform.”

The partnership will kick off with Northeast-based projects and partners where Eunoia has already built a track record of building the tools and processes to advance frontier infrastructure.

“By expanding our strategic lens beyond the data center itself to champion an integrated landscape approach, one that overlays critical energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and ecological stewardship with proactive community partnership, we are elevating the digital infrastructure boom into a generational opportunity to cultivate resilient resource ecosystems designed for long-term regional vitality,” said Chante Harris, founder of Eunoia Group.

“Combining Empromptu's platform capabilities and Eunoia Group's systems design, we are taking the first step to build solutions that deliver measurable impact for the most significant aspects of project planning and development for customers across the value chain. Data sovereignty is critical for our government and industry partners alike, especially for sensitive project data. Together, we are building a solution that prioritizes keeping proprietary data secure across all digital infrastructure asset classes."

The new integrated platform will provide users with several key capabilities:



3D mapping technology will be integrated to provide an immersive, interactive visualization of projects and their environmental context.

Custom AI models will keep proprietary data within client infrastructure, enabling compliance with government and institutional requirements for data sovereignty and security.

AI-powered tools will help assess and optimize energy affordability and community benefit frameworks, improving understanding of a project's impact on the communities it serves.

Support for complex financial modeling and fundraising workflows tailored specifically to individual infrastructure projects. Agentic data processing will advance data cleaning, normalization, and analysis across multiple data sources.



Empromptu recently released Grid Guard, a new solution that enables AI data centers to measure AI power volatility, predict short-term load swings, and identify where software control can reduce battery or generator strain and total power cost. Early deployments of Grid Guard have demonstrated an average 80 percent reduction in power volatility without meaningful impact on AI workload performance. To learn more about the pilot, visit .

About Empromptu AI

Empromptu AI is the all-in-one AI platform for physical AI and regulated industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, Empromptu is an enterprise AI platform company that takes organizations from idea to production AI, without rebuilding their stack. The platform integrates everything required to build, run, and continuously improve AI applications in real enterprise environments: an agentic builder and deployment system, automated data preparation, persistent memory and context management, governance and compliance controls, and continuous performance optimization that keeps applications accurate over time. With Empromptu, enterprises can create, train, and own custom AI models built on their proprietary data, reducing reliance on external model providers and significantly lowering inference costs. Empromptu is SOC 2 and HIPAA compliant and deploys to any infrastructure, including AWS, GCP, Azure, and on-premises environments. For more information, visit empromptu.ai.

About Eunoia Group

Eunoia is a platform for the firms that shape how the physical world gets built. With experience working at the front end of projects, Eunoia was launched to build tools and processes for organizations, allocators, owners, companies, and developers to better understand physical risk, make clearer choices earlier, and design more resilient infrastructure. The firm was founded after years in project and capital formation across next-generation airports, EV fleets, hydrogen, fiber, and renewables, as well as scaling emerging technologies across waste, energy, buildings, carbon, mobility, and water. Work since its launch has included underwriting and diligence systems for institutional allocators, lifecycle tools for next-generation infrastructure operators and investors, and deployment programs across sectors.

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